The all too familiar headline “Breaking News: School Shooting” appeared again on Nov. 30 when four high school students were shot and killed by a classmate in Oxford, Michigan. Over the past 20 months, COVID-19 and virtual learning gave Americans a blanket of hope that school shootings would subside. But a virtual Vigil for Victims of Gun Violence hosted Dec. 12 by the Scarsdale Congregational Church (SCC), Interfaith Coalition Against Gun Violence, Scarsdale/Hartsdale Clergy Association, and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, served as a platform to shed light on the work that still needs to be done.
The vigil, which honored the 26 victims of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, as well as the 900,000 Americans who were victims of gun violence since Sandy Hook, opened with a prayer by SCC’s the Rev. Kelly Hough Rogers granting comfort and healing to those who have lost someone due to gun violence.
Scarsdale resident Patricia Colella, a co-chair of Interfaith Coalition Against Gun Violence (ICAGV), emphasized the organization’s doors are open to people of all faiths — or people of no faiths — to join in mourning victims and survivors of gun violence. “We stand for the right to live in a society where we can prevent gun violence,” Colella said. She encouraged the vigil participants to get involved in their community and to make their voices heard.
“There is no easy solution,” she added.
ICAGV co-chair Bonnie Mitchell, a resident of White Plains, who has taken part in and led these types of vigils for many years, spoke of the endless support needed to make progress against gun violence. Rogers invited Rabbi Jeff Brown of Scarsdale Synagogue Temples Tremont and Emanu-El to offer a prayer before bringing Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron to address the vigil attendees.
“Gun violence [still] persists today,” Veron explained. “We must stand up against it. We are not seeking to discard the Second Amendment. Rather we must be vigilant and not allow easy access to guns.”
The mayor also highlighted that two-thirds of gun deaths are used in deaths by suicide.
In a time of COVID, where people’s mental health has become fragile, restricting access to guns is more important than ever, she said. In Scarsdale gun violence does not appear to be a pressing local issue, however, the mayor went on to say, “Westchester is not immune to gun violence; it appears in underprivileged communities.” In many communities across Westchester gun violence has turned for the worse, making innocent civilians victims, she said.
Henry Terry, a Mount Vernon resident, who takes part in the SNUG (guns spelled backwards) program, works to stop gun violence at the core and to end the cycle. “In Mount Vernon, we work in target areas, historically where violence takes place, but the violence has been spreading.” Terry works with both the families of gun victims and the families of the shooters, so he has seen all angles of the effects of gun violence. Not only have the families of the victims lost loved ones, but the entire community feels their loss, he said. “It takes all of us, in order to win this fight against the plague known as gun violence. It is devouring our youth, we need to reduce gun violence through conflict resolution.”
Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, who represents Scarsdale, offered words of sympathy to all gun victims and stressed the importance of passing “stronger laws [to] end the cycle of violence.” Paulin reflected back to her teenage years when she was a camp counselor in Brownsville, New York, where there was rampant gun violence all around the community. Even in her youth, Paulin’s young campers had to practice where to hide if there was a shooting. “This crisis has been going on for far too long,” she explained. “We are not done in New York; there is still more to do.”
Paulin, who is working on three gun safety bills for the next session, held a press conference Dec. 14 to elaborate on the bills, one of which requires an absolute 10-day waiting period before a licensed gun dealer may deliver a firearm to a purchaser.
New York State Sen. Andrea Stewart Cousins explained the obstacles she faced in Albany until Democrats gained control of the New York State Senate in 2019 and she was named Majority Leader. Now in the majority, she is working to pass more legislation to “stop this violence.” Stewart-Cousins urged people attending the vigil to come together in support: “We will reach the other side of this because that is the only way we are going to survive.”
Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah, a Scarsdale resident who has attended the annual gun safety vigil for many years, explained why these events are so important. “It is very symbolic we keep doing this, it shows we will never give up fighting gun violence and continue to honor these victims. Gun violence is an epidemic in this country and many deaths are clearly preventable.”
Rocah said she supported “commonsense” gun laws that recently passed in the Senate. Since many guns used in school shootings come from a parent or relative where the gun was not safely stored, one of the new laws creates stricter regulations for safe storage of firearms. Most recently, Westchester County held a gun buy-back event, which collected 60 guns from residents. Rocah said she was pleased that there are now 60 fewer guns on the streets that could cause harm.
Personal stories shared during the vigil included that of Adriana Pentz, who lost her brother to gun suicide and is a part of Moms Demand Action. She acknowledged how much she and others have lost due to firearms. “There are a number of people who have to walk through their lives everyday with emptiness,” Pentz said, noting that she feels the absence of her brother every day and doesn’t want anyone to have to experience the same suffering. She emphasized that while progress has been made, there is still more to do.
The vigil closed with a prayer of lament and hope led by Rabbi Jonathan Blake of Westchester Reform Temple, who thanked the 51 participants who attended the vigil. As participants lit a candle for the victims of violence, the vigil ended with heavy hearts and a collective drive to make change in the community to prevent gun violence.
