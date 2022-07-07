In addition to many mundane procedural items, the Scarsdale Board of Education reorganizational meeting/first business meeting of the 2022-23 school year on July 1 featured some key developments and interesting discussions.
Newly elected board members Colleen Brown and Suzie Hahn Pascutti were sworn in for their first meeting and the board voted unanimously to promote Amber Yusuf to president and name Ron Schulhof vice president as he enters his second three-year term on the board.
Board member Bob Klein nominated Yusuf, who served as vice president to Karen Ceske this past school year: “Amber … is someone who has stepped up to the plate during very demanding times and for me in particular her demeanor and her thoroughness have really been appreciated and I feel 100% confident that she will lead us this year in a good direction.”
Board member Jim Dugan nominated Schulhof: “Ron obviously needs no introduction, this being the start of his fourth year on the school board. We all know Ron very well from the time he has served. He has a steady voice, a sharp mind, a seemingly [un]limited abundance of time to spend, and a real dedication and a clear vision for the continued success and excellence of our schools. I couldn’t think of anyone better to be the vice president of our school board.”
Prior to a vote to readopt all board policies, which is done annually by law, Interim Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick pointed out a “modest change” to the board policy section of BoardDocs, where all public documents for the district are housed online. With the help of District Clerk and Assistant to the Superintendent Honore Adams, all regulations that are part of policy are now listed with those policies. “It just seemed to make sense to have those more accessible to the public and to anyone who works in the district as well,” Patrick said.
He also pointed out that according to the New York State School Boards Association, a policy is a “statement that establishes standards and/or objectives to be attained by the district” and can be amended or adopted by a majority vote at a board of education open meeting, while a regulation “gives specific orders and procedures to be followed to move in the direction and attain the goals that are set forth in the associated policy.”
Several procedural appointments were made, but when it came time to appoint the seven members of the board of education as the audit committee, board member Jessica Resnick-Ault initiated a discussion wondering if the audit committee has to be appointed for a full year or if it can be changed during the year to make it a smaller subcommittee than the entire board and/or add community members. The board opted to amend the initial resolution to include language that if they are legally allowed to revisit the committee’s composition during the school year they would be able to do so.
After some opening remarks, Yusuf kicked off the business meeting with a tax counsel update on the district’s IRS issues. While there was not much new to report, she gave a “comprehensive recap.” The bottom line was that of the $1,722,474.36 plus interest total in penalties and fines, thus far $961,398.26 plus adjusted interest have been recovered by the district/abated by the IRS and $46,907 in penalties has been sustained. The district is still awaiting response on $714,168.71 from the first quarter of 2020.
Once the district receives in writing a notice that they are clear for the fourth quarter of 2020 — the district paid $843,558 to the IRS in early spring — the lien against the district will self-release in 30 days.
Earlier in the week the board made public the findings of investigator Anthony Brock, which amounted to a timeline of he said/she said from February 2020 to the time the board found out about the issues in late March 2022. Yusuf said the board used that to “determine appropriate next steps,” which she said they have taken, with an improvement of processes at the forefront so it doesn’t happen again. Independent internal auditor Nawrocki Smith LLP is conducting an audit of the payroll issues, while longtime internal auditor Cullen & Danowksi will do a deeper dive into payroll this school year.
“The board and district administration will work collaboratively to strengthen and ensure timely and transparent communication of any issues requiring board deliberation and action,” Yusuf said. “Findings and recommendations from these internal audits will be presented at a future board meeting and shared with the public.”
During public comment, Bob Berg called out the three-page Brock report for just about everything. “Mr. Brock failed to take any statements of witnesses under oath,” Berg said. “That fundamental weakness when the key player, [then-superintendent] Dr. [Thomas] Hagerman, provides a timeline of when he purportedly learned of the IRS matter, that is many months later than when [treasurer] Jeff Martin and [assistant superintendent for business] Stuart Mattey state that Dr. Hagerman was told. Mr. Brock apparently never bothered to try to confront Dr. Hagerman with these inconsistencies, and, had Dr. Hagerman been under oath and subjected to a meaningful cross-examination, perhaps a more credible timeline would have emerged … Even more importantly, Mr. Brock never seems to have questioned the district’s attorneys …”
Berg said it was a “whitewashing” and that treasurer Martin got thrown under the bus over a data entry error and IRS dysfunctionality while then-superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman “skates off.”
Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez said she was concerned about the “financial effect of the IRS issue” and all of the money that has been spent on lawyers, investigators and auditors who have not shed light on the details without talking to a wider range of employees. She called Brock’s document “barely a report” and said that anyone who knew about this and did not tell the board of education should no longer work for the district. She also urged the board to get an auditor on the audit committee, said the board should get a monthly public “detailed, in-depth financial report” and she wondered if the business office should be in charge of responding to Freedom of Information Law requests.
Superintendent search
At a previous meeting in June, the school board voted to contract with Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA) to lead the search for a permanent superintendent. Deborah Raizes and Dr. Sue Guiney, the same duo who helped Edgemont land Dr. Kenneth Hamilton from Mount Vernon, made a short presentation to the Scarsdale Board of Education on July 1.
Raizes, who was a Scarsdale school board member from 1991-97, including a year as vice president and a year as president, joined HYA 25 years ago and has been involved in more than 100 searches.
“We have an incredible network and we expect to use that network as we go about finding great candidates for Scarsdale,” she said.
Guiney joined HYA two years ago after retiring as superintendent of Mount Pleasant Schools after 10 years. Guiney has a doctorate in organizational leadership from Columbia University Teachers College along with advanced degrees from Fordham, Iona and Queens College.
“It is so critical that we have a wonderful, strong leader in our schools, especially at this time,” Guiney said. “Our children deserve it, our children require it and it’s the most important job of a board of education to select someone who can take the charge and lead the district forward and the families forward at this time.”
Raizes said this is an “ideal time” to start the search. Back in January when Hagerman announced he was leaving as of June 30, the school board opted to appoint an interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year — they landed on Patrick, who had been assistant superintendent for human resources and leadership development — and when Hagerman and the board opted to cut ties May 6 due to the IRS “distraction,” Patrick ascended to interim superintendent earlier than planned.
HYA will be busy this summer interviewing each board of education member and forming focus groups and meeting with members of the community from all stakeholder groups. There will also be an anonymous online survey that will be “open to all” to determine what characteristics the community wants in a new superintendent. A leadership profile report is expected to be presented to the school board in early October. Guiney said the process would be “transparent and inclusive.”
Youth Services Project
With Scarsdale School District focusing major resources in this year’s budget toward hiring new mental health workers at the middle and high schools, Patrick announced that the contract between Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS) is not yet ready to be adopted. He said the district is still figuring out some finances and what needs SFCS would fulfill this school year.
“We’re having good discussions around what the resources need to be in order to get the types of individuals we’re looking for to work with our students and around how we really focus in on the outreach part of the youth outreach workers and getting back to a regulated system of trying to address students who are having small problems rather than waiting until they get to the medium- and large-problem size,” Assistant Superintendent for Student Services and Special Education Eric Rauschenbach said.
Rauschenbach noted discussions for the contract have been “productive” and he expects to have it completed “reasonably soon.”
Schulhof, who is the SFCS liaison, said there would be no negative impact on services this summer or when the school year begins.
The contract gets renewed every year. “This is the first time in a while that we’ve really started to rework the language a little and think about retention and recruitment a little bit more strategically in partnership with the Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling, so this is not outside of the usual process, but it is a process that has a few more questions than usual this year,” Rauschenbach said.
Village telecommunications
Scarsdale Village Mayor Jane Veron invited the board of education to comment in advance of, or at, the Sept. 6 meeting to discuss the widely known telecommunications gaps throughout the village.
Rauschenbach said he has met with the village various times around Safety Security Emergency Management (SSEM) topics and said that while the district is able to pump its Wi-Fi coverage to school grounds borders, there are still so many “dead spots” in the village that the district can only do so much to help communications, should an emergency arise.
The village is restricted where it can put cell towers, including not being able to have them within 500 feet of a school.
Schulhof urged the school board to weigh in, stating the village and the school district are “one community” and noted there should be a “partnership.” Dugan said he’d like to see the schools be the “highest priority zone” for increased cell coverage.
Rauschenbach said the Wi-Fi is “not easy” and “quite expensive.” Improved cell service “would negate the need for that.”
The board charged Yusuf and Schulhof as board officers to draft a letter on the issue, which will be reviewed by the school board before being sent to the village.
FOIL appeals
Patrick brought up a potential policy change to handle appeals for FOILs that have been fully or partially denied, saying that the district’s lawyers made the suggestion that instead of the full board having that role, it should shift to the superintendent. Yusuf said this was a not a new recommendation by counsel, but one that in the past the board did not want to change mid-year.
Dugan said that while he understands the “rationale” behind the change, he wasn’t sure he was comfortable with it at this time. He believes the “elected representatives for the community” have a unique perspective as to what information should be given out and for “transparency purposes” to add a layer of oversight over the district. “I think it’s valuable, frankly, that we as a board have an oversight role and an appeal role in connection with FOIL requests,” he said.
Resnick-Ault agreed, but for different reasons. She said she thinks the board should be “fully aware” of any FOIL issues, even though the issues can be challenging to deal with at times.
Mattey said there were 66 FOILs last school year, which Mattey called “a career record,” with four or five appeals. “To be clear that’s not all IRS at all, [IRS was] actually a small number of them,” he said.
For all FOIL requests that come in, Mattey has five business days to respond, and then, if the request is approved, he offers a projected timeline to get the information to the requester. For appeals, the board has 10 business days to respond.
Yusuf and Patrick both said it is “unusual” and “uncommon” for the board to be the FOIL appeals body and that role is most often taken by the superintendent.
“This really comes straight from counsel as a recommendation for the reasons laid out in the background information,” Patrick said. “I really don’t have a lot to add beyond that — other than it streamlines, simplifies and makes the logistics of this process potentially easier, smoother and it is likely that the superintendent, whoever that person is, is more knowledgeable about the content of the FOIL than the board may be.”
Brown said she thought it better if the board would stay in the loop on FOIL appeals. Schulhof said he thinks it “should live with elected officials,” especially since a denial could lead to an Article 78 filing.
The board opted to hold onto the FOIL appeals duties.
Gift questioned, accepted
Brown questioned the Edgewood Elementary School PTA’s $10,000 gift of cafeteria tables as she thinks that would fall under a “core” purchase, for which the district would be responsible. Patrick noted that it “caught my eye, too.”
Patrick explained that about half the tables at Edgewood are in disrepair and need to be replaced, but the PTA wanted to help expedite the process and have matching tables, hence the gift would go with the $12,000 the district was spending. Patrick said he spoke with Principal Dr. Tashia Brown about the situation and found that while it was “a little bit unusual” he opted to let the board vote on the gift even though it is “a little bit grayer than we normally would do.”
The board voted to accept the gift.
Coming up
While the board’s next scheduled business meeting is Sept. 12, the HYA consultants are looking to schedule a meeting, and Interim Superintendent Patrick said he expects additional hires and contracts for services would need to be approved in August — and the board needs to schedule its annual retreat as well.
