The space being vacated this month by Zachys Wine & Liquor already has a taker, and the space formerly housing Vaccaro Shoe Repair and Taiim Cellar, which has been vacant for many years, will finally get a new tenant. Mayor Jane Veron made these and other village center announcements at the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, March 8.
“Our village center continues to thrive with new establishments on the horizon,” Veron said.
Rare Steakhouse, which is part of New York City’s Ben and Jack’s Steakhouse family, will move into the Zachys’ spot on East Parkway. Veron said the “buildout is underway” and a fall opening is targeted.
At 11 Boniface Circle, a brewery will fill the void where Taiim Cellar most recently was. Veron said there will be “a bar and tables and refrigerated cases and single beers for takeout.”
Dobbs and Bishop Fine Cheese, which also has a location in Bronxville, will also open this spring at 35 Spencer Place where Gregory Gilin Jewelry had been. Veron called the addition “long-awaited” as it was originally supposed to open last year.
In addition, Rudy’s Music on East Parkway will expand into the space formerly held by Pookie & Sebastian, which will allow for more guitar brands to be carried and, according to Veron, “with hopes to host live events.”
Veron was “thrilled” to announce the Dine the ’Dale tent will reopen on Spencer Place later this month.
“You have told us how much you missed the tent and we are super excited for its return,” Veron said. “Be on the lookout for new furniture and more programming. Thank you SBA [Scarsdale Business Alliance] and the task force for making this happen.”
Not a peep!
There was also a public hearing on a proposed local law to amend village code on dogs and other animals relative to prohibiting roosters and peafowl. The public hearing opened and closed quickly with no one commenting in person or virtually.
Development moratorium?
Karen Mintzer and Helen Mauch spoke during public comment asking for an update on a potential development moratorium for sensitive drainage areas. Mintzer Mauch PLLC, an environmental and land use law firm, had sent a letter to the board Feb. 9 on behalf of 29 Scarsdale residents who live on Garden Road, Cushman Road, Willow Lane and Sheldrake Road, following a trustees meeting Jan. 11 that included hazard and mitigation plan updates. The Garden Road Neighbors Group lives in a designated area that is “prone to flooding,” according to the letter.
“There is ample evidence of the serious harm flooding has caused to properties in Sensitive Drainage Areas,” Mauch wrote in the letter. “The changes that the Village is considering to various chapters of the Village Code relating to flowing, stormwater runoff and land disturbance will further public health, safety and welfare. Stricter regulatory standards, once adopted, should be applied uniformly to all pending and future applications for subdivision and development in vulnerable areas to appropriately manage flood risk.”
Village Manager Rob Cole responded by saying, “Village staff and the village board share the community’s concerns about drainage and flooding and the effects of climate change when it comes to amplifying the severity of storms. So we are looking at a variety of tools to help mitigate the adverse impacts associated with climate change and localized flooding.
“On the topic of sensitive drainage areas specifically and any requested moratorium, before we could really declare a moratorium — and I’d really defer to legal on counsel on this — we’d have to have a specific strategy moving forward and a timeline for that. So we’re still in the midst of fleshing out some of these strategies [and prioritizing] them [as to] which ones would yield the impacts we’re seeking to advance within the constructs of our hazard mitigation plan.”
Cole said a process would need to be followed before the board can decide if it wants to proceed with a moratorium or some other alternative measure.
Public hearing scheduled
A public hearing was scheduled to take place Tuesday, March 22, at 8 p.m. in village hall and via Zoom to consider an amendment to local tax laws to increase the real property tax exemption for Cold War military veterans as permitted under state law.
