Quaker Ridge resident Irin Israel announced April 19 he will run for the Scarsdale Board of Education as an independent candidate. He is the fourth candidate to enter the race, and the second independent challenger to the Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee’s slate of candidates, which includes James Dugan and Jessica Resnick-Ault. Current Scarsdale School Board Vice President Alison Singer announced her candidacy in March, after the SBNC put forth its slate of candidates.
For the past year, Israel has been outspoken during school board meetings, on social media, and in articles and letters in the media, advocating that “safe options be openly, fully, and swiftly examined for our children.”
In an email announcing his candidacy Monday, he wrote, “I believe that I have shown the ability, diligence, energy and time to contribute as a board member and to help guide policy decisions for our children, faculty, staff and community,” he stated.
He said his involvement during the past year came about “due to my witnessing firsthand the educational, social and emotional struggles of my children in the new learning environment, the lack of transparency from the [school] administration, and the refusal of the [school] board to adequately answer questions from the community or to put forward plans and metrics for changes to safely increase learning hours.”
His objective, he stated, has been to “push for full transparency, reasoning and facts” because, in his view, the school board “needs to take a stronger interpretation of its role to provide oversight and review of the [school] administration. They need to swiftly correct public and private misstatements by the administration, and to hold them accountable for misinformation or unanswered questions.”
He referenced survey results from last fall, in which transparency was the main concern for those who responded.
“Transparency has not improved ... and worse, the current [school] board voted to curtail Public Comment during our District’s biggest crisis in decades. This needs to be reversed immediately,” he stated in the announcement of his candidacy.
He continued, “The Board of Education makes the best decisions when they have all the facts. I believe in researching, questioning, asking opinions and thinking outside-the-box. I am open-minded and all my previous work experiences have involved working as a team toward consensus.
“For a school district to improve, parents must be recognized and provided a larger forum for input. And the Board must directly address the concerns of the community, must question and must speak up, or they cannot properly set policy, provide oversight, and accurately evaluate the Administration. I believe that the Board has lost its way and time has come for a change to redirect the Scarsdale District back toward its mission.”
He also said, in his view, the school board’s “opaque decisions and lack of communication caused division in the community which needs to be mended.”
Israel said he wants to join the school board “to be part of the team that rebuilds our schools. I want to help with policy on assessing the effects of this past year, getting the children to where they need to be educationally and socially, and evaluating what new practices worked and what didn’t.”
Israel has a master’s degree in industrial/organizational psychology focused on motivation, learning and leadership. His professional experience includes planning, logistics, budgeting, operations, construction, marketing and hiring as well as dealing with local government, contractors and vendors in his various roles including creator, developer and owner of the House of Sports as well as planning and managing numerous films and live events, such as Historic Hudson Valley’s Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze and Horseman’s Hollow.
At the House of Sports, he created and managed the tots program, which at its peak had several hundred children participating each week in dozens of classes, he said. He was also in charge of the physical facility itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.