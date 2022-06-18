As part of a curriculum update that interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick called “exciting and interesting,” the big reveal for Scarsdale’s new elementary school math program that will roll out beginning next school year was… Reveal Math.
At the June 6 board of education meeting, Dr. Edgar McIntosh, assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment, said the change from Primary Math was made because, “Research around best math instruction and materials has continued to evolve and the selection of Reveal Math enables us to further deepen our focus on critical thinking and problem solving and learning forward at the elementary level.”
A list of programs that were being tested throughout the district was announced last school year and Reveal Math was added after it came highly recommended by the National Council of Teachers of Math and an external consultant and because it is “closely aligned with our goals,” McIntosh said.
The five programs were tested across “dozens of classrooms” this school year and “consensus” was “achieved” with “high marks with its engaging practice, strong digital components and alignment with the Next Generation standards in math.”
“Reveal Math is highly rated, research-based, grounded in evidence-based best practices and combines the essential elements of concept-building, fluency development, application and problem-solving,” McIntosh said. “It allows students to see math as a dynamic set of problem-solving strategies instead of an application of memorized algorithmic or computational procedures.
“This shift creates more student-driven lessons that are guided by a carefully crafted line of questioning, allowing students to grapple with ideas while building strong conceptual understanding. These skills are essential for students to grapple with the complexities of nonstandard problems, design thinking and the advanced application of mathematical concepts.”
McIntosh said that since both the old and new math programs are “aligned” with Next Generation standards, there will not be any “gaps in understanding and will be greatly supported.” The rollout for 2022-23 will be for grades K-4. Grade 5 will have a new science program next year, so Reveal will be fully implemented in 2023-24, though throughout the coming school year teachers may begin using “various Reveal tools and methods,” McIntosh said.
Vivian Robert will be the district’s math coach, a two-year assignment, and will oversee the transition, along with “on-site consultancy” from Reveal Math. There will be summer and fall training in collaboration with the Scarsdale Teachers Institute. In the fall, the district will hold information sessions for parents.
Board member Bob Klein, an architect who learned computations and drawing manually, said he is concerned about the overuse and reliance of computers and other electronic devices negatively impacting math education. He wants to make sure students understand what they’re doing and though he no longer has school-age children, he knows that many parents are already concerned about the amount of time kids spend on screens. McIntosh said the program uses “a thoughtful combination of both.”
Reading approach explained
McIntosh also spoke about Scarsdale’s “intentional research-backed and student-centered approach to reading,” noting “conversations about this recently in the news” (https://bit.ly/3MXJmwn) and the “hope to provide some background on how our process has and does reflect highly effective practices and is responsive to new learning in the field without being reactive.”
“Balanced literacy” is a hot term as McIntosh described it as meaning “various things to different organizations, political, commercial and educational.” To Scarsdale, balanced literacy means the use of “structures that promote student choice, motivation, comprehension, reading volume” using “foundational skills and knowledge decoding through phonics and phonemic study and word study” and for those who “require specialized instruction,” assessments are made in order to “provide remediation, support and multisensory practices.”
The district’s “expectation” is for students to “move well beyond decoding words” in order to “develop critical thinking and research skills.”
Creating a love of reading is a focus for the district by using multiple approaches to teaching.
“Through our reading workshop model students are paired with complex texts, make choices and also read voluminously,” McIntosh said. “This structure of instruction allows and promotes differentiation in the needs of learners from those who are striving to those who are thriving. We provide support for diverse learners.”
The district offers reading interventionists, speech and language services, the learning resource center and English as a New Language (ENL) services “as appropriate,” McIntosh said, in addition to the Multi-Tiered System of Supports.
“We provide training and access to high quality tools and resources,” McIntosh said. “We use texts, tools and materials that include Teachers College Reading Units of Study. These units have provided an assured framework and experiences that attend to comprehension, fluency, text analysis and exploration of genres.
“We look forward to future use of Teachers College materials, including the latest revision, which includes the integration of more phonics and inclusive and diverse texts. As with any transition of materials, we will do it thoughtfully and critically, collecting feedback on the revisions and providing educators the necessary time, resources and space to review and integrate the materials into their learning spaces.”
Board of ed member Jessica Resnick-Ault asked about using STI to incorporate Reggio Emilia Learning or the Wilson Reading System or another Orton-Gillingham method into schools.
McIntosh said that while Reggio Emilia is “very much aligned with the workshop model that we have in literacy and also aligned with the constructivist method of understanding mathematical concepts,” using one method is not something the district will do for literacy.
Resnick-Ault asked again about Wilson and Orton-Gillingham.
“It works astoundingly well for students often with dyslexia and different types of learning disabilities,” McIntosh said, adding that “often students who don’t need that can become kind of bored and a little bit set back in those approaches.”
McIntosh said access to Wilson Reading is available “in all of our schools,” in addition to some teachers who are certified in Preventing Academic Failure (PAF), another Orton-Gillingham program.
AT vs. AP redux
The Tri-State Consortium’s recent report on Scarsdale’s Advanced Topics courses that replaced Advanced Placement several years ago, in addition to questions raised by the board of ed and community members, have revitalized the discussion of AT vs. AP. McIntosh said there will be two “related” presentations next school year following up on the Tri-State Consortium report and another about the “changing landscape of college admissions through the highly knowledgeable perspective of our high school counselors.”
Board president Karen Ceske said the AT courses are “tremendous in terms of promoting critical thinking” and prepare students “exceptionally well for their college experience.” That said, she encouraged the administration to look into the impacts not having AP course credits have once students are in college as far as ability to study abroad, graduate early or sign up for certain courses.
“What I know of the student experience here, they are exceptionally prepared for college, however, they then have to deal with not having the AP credits that their peers have and that can have a real impact,” Ceske said. “I encourage you to also bring that into the conversation.”
Resnick-Ault agreed the district should look further into the impacts.
“I think it’s really, really important that we’re open to considering how the path of a Scarsdale graduate might differ from the path of a nearby school or a distant school that has a full AP curriculum,” she said. “For students who are graduating from high school with nine or 10 or more AP credits, their college life can look substantially different from ours. I don’t know that it’s a less deep thinking curriculum necessarily, particularly given the fact that AP now offers a much more open seminars class that is more similar to our AT approach.
“You can have a humanities seminar that was an AP humanities seminar that would get an AP score. I would really urge you as you engage in that investigation to make sure it’s a wide-ranging one and that it considers a lot of different points of view and not just the one from our own counselors.”
