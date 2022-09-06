Assembly Member Amy Paulin (D-Westchester) and Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D-Rockland/Westchester) visited Deerkill Day Camp in Suffern to discuss a new law they authored to help protect campers across New York State. Members of the New York State Camp Directors Association who advocated for the bill joined the legislators for the announcement Aug. 16 about the bill which was just signed into law.
The new law that Paulin and Reichlin-Melnick championed in their respective chambers requires all children’s camps in New York State, including unregistered camps which are often single-purpose camps like a soccer clinic or a band camp, to check whether employees are listed on state and national sex offender registries.
“When parents send their children to summer camp, they want their children to have a fun and healthy experience, but foremost they need to know that they are in a safe environment,” Paulin said. “With this new legislation, all camps are now required to check their employees’ and volunteers’ backgrounds on both the state and national sex offender registries. I’ll continue to fight for common-sense laws such as this to protect children and give families peace of mind when sending their children to camp in New York State.”
Reichlin-Melnick added: “This is a commonsense law. For too many years, parents would send their kids to camp assuming that the counselors had been required to go through a background check to make sure that they were not on the sex-offender registry. And yet until now, for thousands of kids in New York attending unregistered camps, that was not the case. I’m proud to have introduced and passed this bill in the Senate, and I will continue to fight for laws to protect the children of New York State.”
Todd Rothman, Deerkill Day Camp director and New York State Camp Directors Association board member said, "Summer camp holds a special place in the development of children. It provides them a unique opportunity outside of the traditional classroom setting to build self-esteem while gaining confidence and skills in a safe and supportive environment. But every longstanding director knows a camp is only as good as its staff. This important legislation is a critical step in ensuring that staff at all camps, registered and unregistered, are subject to background checks that will further provide parents with the confidence that their child will be in good hands each summer."
