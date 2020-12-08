For a decade now the Greenburgh Town Board and the Conservation Advisory Council (CAC) have been drawing up plans to limit leaf blower usage in the town. Multiple draft resolutions have been scrapped and many work sessions have been dedicated to the proposal — all to no avail.
With the pandemic forcing many residents to work and learn from home, the CAC drew up a new leaf blower ban plan after Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said he had been receiving a flood of complaints from residents who couldn’t handle the constant noise. The new draft resolution would only allow gasoline-powered and electric leaf blowers to be used from March 1 to May 15 and Oct. 15 to Dec. 15. During those time periods blowers would only be allowed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
“Right now, a good percentage of the town is working at home or studying at home and the pandemic is not going to be over until at least the summer or fall of next year,” said Feiner. “This [proposed ban] could provide people with some real good relief.”
Currently, the town prohibits the use of all gas-powered lawn or garden equipment between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. on weekdays, before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on Saturdays or any holiday, or before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on Sundays. Additionally, gasoline-powered leaf and garden blowers in excess of 55 dBA (decibel levels that quantify the loudness of sound as perceived by the human ear) are prohibited from May 1 through Oct. 1 of each year.
Compared to the current law, which bans blowers in excess of 55 dBA for five months, the CAC’s new draft resolution does not include a noise excess clause and it bans electric and gas-powered blowers outright for 7.5 months.
“The CAC has done extensive research and the harmful effects of both the very powerful winds that come out of the blowers and the noise levels are the same between electric and gas-driven blowers,” said Theresa Tori, the chairperson of the Conservation Advisory Council. “The CAC believes that it is important if you’re addressing these problems to include electric blowers as well.”
Tori added that the calendar driven model without a noise-level component in the new proposal simplified enforcement. Though mulching leaves was brought up as a solution to the noise and climate issues associated with leaf blowers, Tori said that although it should be encouraged, mulching was only viable to a certain degree, and less so in areas with large trees that drop an enormous amount of leaves.
The draft proposal also includes a list of exemptions that caused a stir among town board members at a work session on Nov. 17. In the draft proposal, the Department of Public Works and the Department of Parks and Recreation were exempt from the ban for “activities affecting public safety on public walkways and playing fields and, with town board approval, for other activities due to budgetary constraints.”
Town board members Francis Sheehan and Gina Jackson both said they were uncomfortable with imposing regulations on the general public that the town wasn’t willing to impose on itself.
“I want to make it clear; I don’t like these blowers. I think it’s absurd that people blow the grass clippings off of the grass in the summertime. That’s absurd. This [draft resolution] does not say you can’t do that,” said Sheehan. “I would like … these blowers to be used much less, but I also believe that we need to have that apply to everyone and I’m tired of passing legislation … that invites litigation and I think this is just ripe for it.”
Sheehan speculated that the resolution, if passed, would bring litigation from golf courses that often use multiple leaf blowers to clear leaves from their land. Pointing to the budgetary constraints portion of the draft proposal as evidence, Sheehan said golf courses could argue that the resolution was onerous and expensive, citing the town’s unwillingness to commit itself to the blower ban due to economic hardship.
Mike Sigal, a member of the Conservation Advisory Council, said it was the town board’s responsibility to decide whether or not to exempt town departments from the law. Without exempting the town, Feiner said the Department of Public Works and Recreation Department would need to hire more workers, which would increase taxes.
“This law is not the best law, but it enables the town to continue to function without increasing taxes,” said Feiner.
Sheehan said he’d rather the town exempt specific activities completed by leaf blowers, rather than who can perform the activities.
The CAC plans to meet with Gerard Byrne, the Parks and Recreation commissioner and Richard Fon, the acting Department of Public Works commissioner to hash out details and to come to a consensus. Byrne said he wanted to speak with the CAC about the time frame for allowing leaf blowers, as last year his department didn’t finish clearing leaves until late January.
After meeting with all stakeholders, the town board plans to reassess the proposal in a work session next year.
Feiner said he was interested in introducing the legislation with a one-year sunset provision so the town could decide to extend it or tweak it depending on feedback from all stakeholders.
“I don’t think we should let the desire to have something perfect prevent the good from happening,” said Tori. “I think that we’ll never have a perfect law.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.