After a brief pause in providing electricity, the supply service Westchester Power, a program of the nonprofit organization Sustainable Westchester, is set to resume services this fall for participating municipalities in the Con Edison service area, which includes the town of Greenburgh.

After an open bidding process, a contract was awarded to Constellation New Energy for a two-year term that begins Nov. 1 and runs until Oct. 31, 2024. The fixed rate for 100% renewable supply will be 15.128 cents/kWh, and the fixed rate for standard supply, 13.364 cents/kWh.

