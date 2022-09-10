After a brief pause in providing electricity, the supply service Westchester Power, a program of the nonprofit organization Sustainable Westchester, is set to resume services this fall for participating municipalities in the Con Edison service area, which includes the town of Greenburgh.
After an open bidding process, a contract was awarded to Constellation New Energy for a two-year term that begins Nov. 1 and runs until Oct. 31, 2024. The fixed rate for 100% renewable supply will be 15.128 cents/kWh, and the fixed rate for standard supply, 13.364 cents/kWh.
According to the announcement from Westchester Power, marketplace conditions, driven by global events such as the war in Ukraine, have resulted in the price of natural gas, which is the primary driver of the electricity market, more than tripling in just a year and a half. Market volatility and rate uncertainty necessitated a brief pause in the Westchester Power electricity service upon the lapse of the previous contract that expired June 30.
“We went into the bid carrying the collective trepidation of all of our experience with this volatile market over the past year, which saw Con Edison utility rates as high as 17 cents and averaging over 11 cents through August,” noted Dan Welsh, Sustainable Westchester’s program director for Westchester Power. “Though the new contract rates are much higher than our last contract, we’re pleased that our bid results are competitive with today’s rates for renewable energy from the major ESCOs [Energy Services Companies], which range from the low 16 cents to well over 19 cents. Staying at the lowest end of comparable offerings, as the program has done consistently in the past, was an important benchmark for us.”
In January, Westchester Power notified customers in Westchester, including those in Greenburgh, that it was temporarily switching them back to the standard Con Ed electricity supply because of a severe spike in energy prices. A new bidding process was then initiated, and Con Ed customers were eventually moved back into a new fixed price contract.
“The goal of the Westchester Power program is to be able to deliver consumer choice, a positive environmental impact and access to renewable energy at competitive rates,” said Nina Orville, executive director of Sustainable Westchester. “The extreme and unexpected market volatility this year forced us to delay the solicitation and ultimately to pause the supply service, so we are glad that we will now be able to restore the Westchester Power option for residents and small businesses. While it has been a challenging process, we are grateful to the participating municipalities who worked closely with us and continued to show their support for this important clean energy initiative,” she added.
The announcement noted that there have not been any signs that the market pressures from the war in Ukraine, natural gas exports and climate change will ease. Program officials said the fixed price format continues to provide insurance against this continued market volatility as well as serving as a price cap.
The program continues to give residents the flexibility to decline enrollment under the opt-out provision.
According to Westchester Power, information sessions are being held for community members to learn what’s gone on with the program over this year, discuss the new contract details and understand the market conditions behind an expected rise in energy prices for the foreseeable future. Additional information sessions will be held over the course of the 30-day opt-out period for community members to learn more about the program and have their questions answered.
In mid-September, eligible participants will receive enrollment notification letters in the mail and be alerted to the 30-day window for initial opt out before the rates go into effect and they become enrolled. Participants have the ability to opt out any time.
Participants will begin enrolling in the program starting on their first meter-reading date on or after Nov. 1.
Upon receipt of the letter, eligible participants do need to take action if they want to be enrolled in the program; action is required only by those who wish to opt out or change their supply choice. Anyone who has opted out of the program previously will not receive a notification letter and will not be reenrolled.
Residents with questions can email westchesterpower@sustainablewestchester.org or call 914-242-4725, ext. 111.
Greenburgh outreach
In September 2020, the Greenburgh Town Board unanimously authorized a resolution to enter into a new agreement with Westchester Power to continue participation in its community energy program by selecting 100% renewable energy as the default option for residents in Greenburgh.
Residents were automatically enrolled in the program but allowed to opt out at any time without penalty. Residents who previously opted out of the program in a previous contract will not be automatically reenrolled.
Welsh in a comment posted on the town of Greenburgh website this week said, “We don’t know what the future Con Ed rates will be. The new program prices are certainly significantly higher than we are used to, and higher than the current Con Ed price (looking like it will finish at about 11.8 cents for August). It’s true that gasoline and crude oil have come down recently, but natural gas, still the electricity market driver, is sitting at three times what it was a year and a half ago, and there is still no relief on upward pressure in sight. We are coming into the winter, and last winter, before the Ukraine war broke out, we already hit highs of 17 cents in Con Ed.”
He continued, “There is of course a premium for the renewable energy supply today, but we welcome folks to look around at comparable offerings in the market; in our last survey the Westchester Power rates were lower than other ESCO options, and those appear to be rising still.”
Welsh said the program is an “option that people would not have if it didn’t exist. There is a risk associated with both staying in Westchester Power, and also in switching back to Con Ed,” he said.
— with reporting by Valerie Abrahams
