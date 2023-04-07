It took 2 minutes and 14 seconds for Justin Arest to crack his first official joke in public as the newly sworn-in mayor of Scarsdale.

IMG_3348.JPG

Mayor Justin Arest

Speaking on behalf of himself, newly elected trustee Dara Gruenberg and re elected incumbent trustees Karen Brew and Sameer Ahuja at the swearing-in ceremony Monday, April 3, Arest thanked all of the families of the elected officials “who make sacrifices for us to do this,” and followed up with, “I really appreciate everyone being here, even Mr. Harrison, and it just means a lot,” he said, referring to former trustee and tax-dollar watchdog Bob Harrison of Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert.

IMG_3330.jpg
Village Manager Rob Cole talks about volunteerism.

