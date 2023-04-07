It took 2 minutes and 14 seconds for Justin Arest to crack his first official joke in public as the newly sworn-in mayor of Scarsdale.
Speaking on behalf of himself, newly elected trustee Dara Gruenberg and re elected incumbent trustees Karen Brew and Sameer Ahuja at the swearing-in ceremony Monday, April 3, Arest thanked all of the families of the elected officials “who make sacrifices for us to do this,” and followed up with, “I really appreciate everyone being here, even Mr. Harrison, and it just means a lot,” he said, referring to former trustee and tax-dollar watchdog Bob Harrison of Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert.
Arest got a round of chuckles throughout the courtroom.
Arest also thanked village staff members for their service and partnership, saying, “… most of all for staff to be here means the most because whatever we do up here, whatever we try to accomplish, time up here is not very long, but it’s staff, it’s what you do that keeps us going and makes us look good.”
Village manager Rob Cole said public service is “a calling,” and praised those who get involved.
“It’s something I would encourage everyone in the Scarsdale community to pursue, and I see faces out in the crowd that are very good examples of exactly the level of dedication that Scarsdale residents have displayed over time,” he said. “It helps to promote improved outcomes for the community, it helps us as an organization to be as effective and efficient as we possibly can. I have a great deal of respect for elected officials who really don’t get paid for what they do, but they devote countless hours of time to advancing the public good.
“Family members of our elected officials, you know better than me how much time and energy it takes, so thank you very much to each of you as well for lending them to us and to the community for the betterment of everyone. It’s a genuine commitment to public service.”
Newly elected village justice Cindy Dunne, who replaces former longtime judge Jack Alemany, was unable to attend and will be sworn in at a future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.