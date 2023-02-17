When a school district brings in a new superintendent there is often curiosity and some level of excitement. In announcing the hiring of Dr. Drew Patrick, who had served as assistant superintendent of human resources and leadership development from 2014 until he was named interim superintendent of schools in May 2022, to succeed Dr. Thomas Hagerman, the Scarsdale Board of Education created a heartfelt sigh of relief and a positive buzz throughout the community on Thursday, Feb. 9.
“The entirety of this process provided the board with exposure to new ideas and was a growth opportunity for all of us,” board of ed president Amber Yusuf said. “Coming out of this intensive process it is clear that Dr. Patrick is the exceptional leader we sought to continue our tradition of the highest quality education.”
Though having to sit and listen to board members and colleagues gush about his hiring at a special meeting to appoint him officially on Monday, Feb. 13, seemed like torture to Patrick, the facial expressions he made throughout, and the smiles he offered to his well-wishers, showed his own appreciation to them in knowing the impact he had on others to stand out among the 67 applicants, five chosen to be interviewed and two finalists who went through a rigorous interview and vetting process under the guidance of Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.
Patrick listened to praise in a board meeting room full of current and former colleagues, village officials and community members, touching his hand to his heart upon the unanimous vote by the board, which was followed by a standing ovation.
Patrick is contracted from Feb. 13, 2023, to June 30, 2026, with an annual July 1-June 30 $325,000 starting salary that runs through June 30, 2024, at which point the board of education can give him the same or a higher salary for the 2024-25 school year and then again for 2025-26.
“We recognize that, along with the title of superintendent comes a special responsibility to uphold the tradition of excellence and a duty to take our schools into the future, ensuring that the values of leadership, innovation and inclusion are nurtured and sustained,” board member Jim Dugan said. “We believe that the contract properly incentivizes the superintendent to work hard to achieve these goals.”
Patrick acknowledged he is “not used to a prolonged set of kind words” being directed his way and said he was “overwhelmed by the generosity in words since announcement made.”
“I really value and appreciate the warm reception of the news of my selection as superintendent and the confidence so many members of our community have expressed in your decision,” he said. “To everyone here tonight, thank you for coming and for demonstrating your support, not just for me and not just the work of this terrific board, but for our incredible school district.”
He applauded the “robust process,” was thankful of the “trust” being bestowed upon him and called his elevation to the position “truly a privilege and a professional dream come true.”
To his wife, younger daughter and mother, who were in attendance, he said, noting he was not making eye contact as he was already choked up, “Thank you for understanding why this work is important to me and for believing that it helps me to be better in my life with you.”
Addressing the community as a whole, Patrick said, “As I noted in my [Feb. 10] letter to the community I think what makes this district so special is the combination of an exceptionally engaged student body, an extraordinary faculty and staff, all positioned in a community that’s deeply committed to ensuring a world class education for its youth. The collective contribution of goodwill, energy, innovation and resources cultivates an environment of possibility in our schools.
“Like any community organization we have our challenges to overcome and those of the past few years may have temporarily suspended that sense of possibility, however, since the start of this school year, I’ve been so heartened to see connections being reformed, partnerships restarted and new ideas threaded through conversations about kids, about learning and about teaching. There’s hope and there’s positivity in our community. I feel it, and I’m so excited to build on that energy and our traditions to create an even more innovative and engaging future for our students and for our schools.”
The board of education members went around the table to share their thoughts, starting with vice president Ron Schulhof, who called Patrick a “truly exceptional candidate,” who in his time as interim superintendent showed “excitement, vision and hard work.”
“He is a leader that recognizes the success of our Scarsdale community and also has the vision to see how we can be even better,” Schulhof said. “Drew appreciates the value of partnership and the excellence that comes from bringing together the people that make our school community so special... It’s been fantastic to see how he takes a genuine interest in everything from the day-to-day lives of students to the broader and bigger picture and aspects of education. Drew has taken the time and care to build relationships across the administration, faculty and staff, as well as our students, families and community members. Drew has been a collaborative partner with the board of education throughout all of our work. I am so excited for the future of our district and our entire school community.”
Bob Klein noted the “great teamwork” and “superb stakeholder involvement” that led to the board’s unwavering choice. He thought the process would be “more stressful and challenging than it was.”
“Although Hazard and Young provided us with excellent choices, the process worked in that the best candidate in fact was clear,” Klein said.
While Patrick’s unofficial tryout as the interim seemed to work in his favor, Klein believes it could just as easily have backfired.
“It meant we could see with a microscopic precision his style and demeanor and intellect repeatedly,” he said. “I hope everyone in the community can see that Drew hit it out of the park, no missteps, not one. That is not to say that he’s not human and may have missteps in the future, but I am just so optimistic that Drew will provide the vision and stability in leadership that all of us are hoping for.”
Jessica Resnick-Ault was drawn to the leadership profile created for the search that relied on characteristics that included rebuilding trust, community engagement, interpersonal skills, the ability to inspire others and being a “transformational leader.”
“In Drew we have found that person,” she said. “He is an intellectually curious geologist by training. It is that same intellectual curiosity that I think he brings to his love of pedagogy, to teaching, to teaching other teachers as well as students.”
One request Patrick had for the board was the ability to continue teaching and sharing his knowledge and expertise beyond the bounds of Scarsdale. “I think it’s critical that we have the type of leader that wants to do that and is passionate about bringing that love of learning to others,” she said.
Dugan, who had no prepared remarks, began by stating his “admiration” for his fellow board members this year, along with former board president Karen Ceske and former board member Carl Finger, who were there for the start of the process last school year and attended the special meeting.
“It really was a ton of work, in particular for [board president] Amber [Yusuf] and for Ron,” Dugan said. “Just the amount of work that was done was staggering. I just think we’re so lucky as a community to have people who are dedicated to our success and willing to spend so much of their time and their selves to help us achieve our success for no reward other than just knowing they did a job well…”
Dugan praised Patrick for taking on the “baptism by fire” not only when he was hired to be interim when Hagerman announced he was leaving at the end of the 2021-22 school year in January 2022, but when Hagerman stepped down several months later amid the district’s IRS issues. Dugan said that “in a way it was good that it did because we really got a chance to see how you adapted to the role sort of and took it on and really succeeded at every level in that role as an interim, which we could just see with our own eyes.”
Dugan called Patrick “thoughtful and genuine,” and with a big smile of his own got one of the bigger laughs of the evening when he said, “I think we all showed excellent judgment in recognizing that you were the one to lead this district into the future.”
Colleen Brown, a first-year board member who was thrust into one of the most important tasks of any school board, said she wasn’t quite sure how to follow Dugan’s remarks, but found some levity of her own when she said, “As a new board member this was quite an adventure and now I would like to quit.”
She said she came in “with an open mind” as she hadn’t been around for the process of appointing Patrick interim superintendent and that with her “limited interactions with him” she had “no preconceived notions.”
“After taking part in the entire process and spending countless hours with a number of successful superintendents from all over the country it became clear to me that Dr. Patrick was the best person for the job,” Brown said. “On top of being extremely knowledgeable and qualified for this role, his management style, his approachability, and the thoughtfulness and humbleness that he brings to every conversation you have with him allows us to make sure that the students are always at the center of every conversation, every negotiation and decision we make.”
Brown is a former school administrator and was recently reminded of something she was once told by a mentor: “You should always hire people more on their potential than their experience because with leaders the ceiling matters more than the floor. While Drew has the experience we need, his potential is unlimited and far outweighed that of the other candidates we interviewed.”
She added, “I have no doubt that with Drew as our district leader we can create an environment that harvests our children’s passion and allows them to have unlimited ceilings of potential.”
Suzie Hahn-Pascutti called Patrick “a model of what it is to be a lifelong learner, devoted to improving the educational experience of our students in these changing and uncertain times.”
“In the last year as interim, Dr. Patrick has already transformed our school community with his strong leadership, his ability to communicate effectively, and his innate kindness and many examples of empathy,” she said. “Finally, Dr. Patrick has a vision of a collaborative mission to both continue in the tradition of excellence Scarsdale is known for and to prepare our students to be responsible, thoughtful citizens in our wider global community.”
Yusuf said, “I believe that Dr. Patrick exemplifies all of the qualities identified by our community in the leadership profile report. He leads with empathy, integrity, uses a student-centered approach to creative problem-solving and is open to reflection and learning. I am confident that Dr. Patrick’s leadership will create an inclusive environment for students, faculty and staff, and community. After an extensive and thorough search process, Dr. Patrick inspires my full confidence and I enthusiastically support him for the role of superintendent of Scarsdale Schools.”
On behalf of the principals’ association, Scarsdale High School principal Ken Bonamo called the superintendent’s responsibilities “complex and extensive, requiring exceptional leadership, vision and expertise.”
“It is clear to all of us who know Drew and work with him that he possesses all these qualities and more and I am confident that he will bring a fresh perspective and innovative ideas to our district,” Bonamo said.
Bonamo touted Patrick’s “proven record of success” and offered “full support” for the hiring.
“His passion for education is genuine and we’re continually inspired by his humble approach to collaboration in leadership,” he said. “Drew really gets to know people and always takes the time to communicate thoughtfully. He understands that at its core, ours is a human endeavor. Drew’s focus on our wide community, making wellness, inclusion, diversity and equity a key area of our work also prioritizes bringing people together from all facets of our community.
“He recognizes the critical importance of creating a supportive and inclusive learning environment for all students, and he works tirelessly to ensure that every student has the opportunity to reach their full potential. Having a strong leader at the helm of our school district is essential. I’m confident that Drew will provide the guidance and support that our teachers and students need to thrive.”
First-year Scarsdale Teacher’s Association president Joe Vaughan said the first time he addressed the board of ed in his role was saying the “most important thing BOE can do is ensure that we have a superintendent to lead us in the way we need to be led.” He was “grateful” for the inclusive process run by the board of ed.
“We all feel like we deserve a leader to bring us in the right direction,” Vaughan said. “Anyone who’s watched this process over the last several months has got to acknowledge the time, energy and effort that went into the process in order to come to the right conclusion.”
When Patrick first addressed the faculty and staff as interim superintendent what stuck out for Vaughan was the “very simple phrase” Patrick signed off with: “In partnership.” Those two words have gone and will go a long way.
“To me that encapsulates everything that I know to be true about Drew,” Vaughan said. “He’s deeply invested in understanding other people, their viewpoints, as well as their position in life and how it brings them to want to be involved in the way that they want to be involved.”
Vaughan called Patrick “an educational leader with vision who has the skills to communicate that vision to others.”
“The staff looks forward to working with Dr. Patrick as we solidify and expand the Scarsdale Schools’ mission of helping our students become the effective and independent contributors in a democratic society in an interdependent world,” he said. “With Dr. Patrick at the helm, we look forward to imagining and reimagining what our schools need in order to help our students be successful in a future that frankly we can’t even predict. The work will be hard, the work will be important, but the work will be good. The STA is enthusiastic to do this work with an educator that we have deep confidence in. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership together.”
Lauren Grossberg spoke in her role as PT Council president after the special meeting and later in public comment during the business meeting on behalf of the PT Council Executive Committee. As council president, Grossberg spends a lot of time “liaising with the superintendent” in order to share issues raised by community members and having “open dialogue and open discussions.”
“Drew is a dream come true as a PT Council president to work with,” she said. “There is no discussion too big or too small, no text that comes at a bad time, no email that goes unresponded to. He is always available and he always comes to every conversation with an open mind and clear communication. There is not always a yes at the end of every conversation that we have and he has a way of sharing feedback and information that is clear and understandable in a way that I can take back to parents, to my Executive Committee and anybody that is receiving that information, even if they’re not happy with the response, cannot help but understand the response. He just has a way of communicating and sharing.”
Like many, Grossberg referred to Patrick as “genuine,” and praised him for being that way in “one of the toughest jobs to be genuine in.” She sees a “tone and shift” from previous years.
“You may be surprised to know there are skeptics in this community who have said, ‘Oh, is he just like that because he wants the job?’ I can say from experience that, no, this is the true Drew, and I think as evidenced by the calendar process, as evidenced by what we’re going to discuss tonight in the budget, he truly values community, he truly values partnership,” Grossberg said.
On behalf of the PT Council Executive Committee, Grossberg said: “The PT Council Executive Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank the board of ed for the extremely thorough superintendent search process. Your commitment to finding the best candidate for our district was apparent and your efforts to engage the community did not go unnoticed. We are grateful for the time and effort you dedicated to this important search and we are so thrilled with the outcome. We look forward to an exciting future with our new superintendent.”
