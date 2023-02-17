IMG_1920 patrick ken bonamo by todd.jpg

Scarsdale High School Principal Ken Bonamo was one of the special speakers applauding Dr. Drew Patrick.

 Todd Sliss Photo

When a school district brings in a new superintendent there is often curiosity and some level of excitement. In announcing the hiring of Dr. Drew Patrick, who had served as assistant superintendent of human resources and leadership development from 2014 until he was named interim superintendent of schools in May 2022, to succeed Dr. Thomas Hagerman, the Scarsdale Board of Education created a heartfelt sigh of relief and a positive buzz throughout the community on Thursday, Feb. 9.

“The entirety of this process provided the board with exposure to new ideas and was a growth opportunity for all of us,” board of ed president Amber Yusuf said. “Coming out of this intensive process it is clear that Dr. Patrick is the exceptional leader we sought to continue our tradition of the highest quality education.”

IMG_1938 drew pattick by todd.jpg

Dr. Drew Patrick was appreciative of the board and community support for his appointment as superintendent of schools.
IMG_1859 patrick big crowd by todd.jpg

Dr. Drew Patrick's appointment drew quite a crowd.

