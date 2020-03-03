An art festival is slated to take place this summer with the goal to bring a variety of visual art to Scarsdale and offer a boost to the downtown business community.
Former Mayor Edward Morgan (1997-99), the current chair of the Scarsdale Arts Council, is spearheading the first Scarsdale Summer Art Festival 2020. Morgan has been working for about 18 months to organize the event and the Scarsdale Board of Trustees approved the plan at a public meeting Feb 10.
“We see this as a very exciting art exhibit,” Morgan said. “This is a close-knit community that values education and culture. This is the first time that we are having an event of this scope and duration.”
Running from July 19 to Aug. 9, the festival will feature a juried art show with artists from across the tri-state as well as a separate but important school art exhibit/presentation.
The location for some of the art in downtown Scarsdale includes potential spaces in the building at Harwood Court and Boniface Circle, officials said.
The theme of the inaugural event is “Of Earth and Sky,” which, according to material from the Arts Council, “reflects not only the beauty of the earth but the appreciation of preserving it as well.”
The theme will also delve into the sky and the heavens with certain questions like “How do people interact with the earth and sky around them?” as well as “What does the planet mean to me?” and how our daily routines affect the planet.
Barbara Galazzo, the curator for the festival, is an award-winning glass artist and a co-owner/director of the Brooklyn Artisans Gallery.
Galazzo, who has had art galleries in Brooklyn and Cold Spring, New York, said an open call has gone out to artists. She’s involved as a juror/curator in choosing the work for the summer festival and is enthusiastic about the event. “If they [Scarsdale] bring art into the area, it brings people into the area,” Galazzo said, adding that she has seen how art festivals have galvanized other communities in the tri-state area. “It is exciting to do an event that involves multiple venues and facets to it.”
The student portion of the festival, which is separate and will run at the same time, according to Morgan, is something that Galazzo thinks will make the event even better. She said it allows local students to see the work of other artists as well as to display their own work.
“It helps students to have more self-confidence,” she said.
Dr. Eve Eisenstadt, chair of the art department for Scarsdale Public Schools, said she is pleased to be part of the festival.
“It is always a wonderful opportunity when the community has a chance to see the skillful and imaginative art our students create,” Eisenstadt said. “Scarsdale Schools have a superb and robust visual arts program and the students are always so proud and pleased to see their work displayed and appreciated.”
In Scarsdale where there have also been concerns about parking, officials are considering how to manage parking for the festival. But those involved in preparing for the event explained that the timing of the event coincides with the part of the summer when many residents are away, allowing space for an influx of visitors from the tri-state area and beyond.
As far as financing goes, a budget of $20,000 has been set up for the event. Morgan indicated $3,000 of the total budget is to be funded through local grants, including a $1,000 grant from ArtsWestchester, a nonprofit organization based in White Plains. The Scarsdale Foundation and Scarsdale Rotary have also pledged to give $1,000 grants, Morgan said.
Morgan indicated that money would be raised through a variety of means including donations and certain smaller fees for applications for the participating artists. Some of the many village groups involved in assembling the festival include the Scarsdale Arts Council, the Board of Trustees’ Arts Advisory Committee and The Scarsdale Forum, a nonprofit organization. Morgan said volunteers would be sought to help with the festival.
Local businesses said they are very excited about bringing art to the streets of downtown Scarsdale. Last year, the Scarsdale Music Festival in September, which featured a wine/beer tent and live music at Chase Road and Boniface Circle, brought hundreds of people to the village center. The Arts Festival organizers are poised to add to where the Music Festival left off.
“The music festival was a huge success,” said Madelyn Jordon, owner of the fine art gallery on Popham Road. “If they can do something with visual arts to draw people, it will be positive.”
The number of artists involved and where their art will be displayed remain to be figured out. Artists responding to the open call to participate must submit their work by May 22.
Officials involved referred to the use of “pop-ups” in vacant storefronts currently available for rent, including space in or near Harwood Court, which may be utilized for this festival. If these spaces are rented out at the time of the festival, there are backup plans, officials said.
Madelyn Jordon Fine Art was one of the first local businesses to get word of the event. The gallery owner said she was excited about any event that would both showcase art in the village and also give a boost to the art being done in the local schools.
She said she feels any exhibition and sharing of art is “positive for all the people in the community.”
“It brings awareness and it brings people to the downtown,” she added. “When people walk around and enjoy themselves and congregate in the village, it creates an energy that is … positive and allows people to see what the businesses can offer.”
She explained that downtown businesses face challenges from online shopping and forces like Amazon.
Rush Wilson, president of the Scarsdale Improvement Association and a landlord who owns space in the downtown area where the festival will be held, including space in the Harwood Court area, said he thinks “it’s invaluable to bring the arts to the village.”
“It’s an art-oriented village,” Wilson said. “It’s something different and unique and attractive and appealing to the residents and the business community.”
Marcy Berman-Goldstein, co-president of the Scarsdale Business Alliance, said the alliance supports and is excited for the arts council to introduce the inaugural Summer Arts Festival.
“The Festival will not only increase awareness of local art but will also bring residents and visitors alike to Scarsdale Village to support Scarsdale retail and dining establishments and to increase the vitality of our village center,” Berman-Goldstein said.
The event is expected to be a boon for the downtown. “Our goal is to make the village center a destination,” said Susan Douglass, Scarsdale’s Downtown Revitalization Committee chair. “This is a lovely opportunity to bring people together.”
(1) comment
Interesting project, I applaud the supporters! How does one learn about submitting art to be considered? I have one painting that seems perfectly suited to the theme. Bonnie Brooke Mitchell.
