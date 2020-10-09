A Fox News anchor residing on E. Hartsdale Avenue told police Oct. 1 a man she doesn’t know has been sending her disturbing messages. He sends them to her professional Facebook account and has been sending them since she moved to New York from Missouri in February. Since then, this man has been asking for her address and contact information while sending her his phone number and email contact. She hasn’t responded to any of his messages, but he recently reached out to her on Facebook Messenger asking if she was available to chat. He said he hasn’t had a “face to face” with her since “Brittany’s Kitchen.” The anchor has no idea who Brittany is. He recently indicated he is also living “out east” and is no longer in Missouri as posted on his Facebook page. On Sept. 29 she thought she saw a man resembling this man, whose picture she has seen on Facebook, standing across the street from her residence. He was standing by a light colored SUV. Police studied video surveillance of the area and did not see any man or car matching that description. They went over the footage with the building superintendent who also didn’t see anything. Police tried calling the man at the number he provided but he didn’t answer, so police left a voicemail telling him to stop contacting the newscaster.
Double dipping at ShopRite
Police responded to Shoprite on S. Central Avenue Oct. 1 on a report of two shoplifters in custody, Angel Rosado and Trevon Moore. Rosado had in his possession three bottles of shampoo and nine deodorant sticks the ShopRite loss prevention officer said didn’t come from ShopRite. Rosado refused to say where he purchased the items and had no receipt. Police went to CVS and met with the manager who said a man of Rosado’s description was seen taking the items on surveillance camera. CVS is pressing charges for the stolen merchandise, valued at $84.01. At the same time, Rosado had $28.49 worth of stolen ShopRite merchandise on him; Moore had ShopRite merchandise valued at $123.90. All the stolen items were photographed and returned to their respective stores. Both men were charged with petty larceny and summoned to court on Nov. 6. They were also told not to return to ShopRite again or they would be charged with trespassing.
Stolen food
A man who stole food valued at $124.01 from ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Sept. 29 was caught by store security who called police. Frank Salerno was arrested and charged with petty larceny on scene and given a summons to appear in Greenburgh court on Nov. 20. Meanwhile he is banned from entering the store. Video surveillance of the incident was placed in his arrest packet.
Missing mailbox
A Ridge Road resident called police Sept. 28 to report her black cast iron mailbox valued at $200 was missing. She said her house has been unoccupied since January, but she comes frequently to clean and check on the property. She last saw the mailbox Sept. 23 but noticed it was missing Sept. 27. A house key hidden behind the mailbox was also missing. The homeowner doesn’t have security cameras and has no idea who took the box. She called a locksmith to change the locks. Police asked neighbors if they noticed anything unusual; no one reported seeing anything.
Sketchy behavior
Police responded to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Sept. 28 on a report of an unknown man aggressively tapping a customer on the shoulder and telling her to move because she was in his way. She told police she was startled and when her husband approached, the man left the aisle. She described him as balding and in his early 60s, wearing a red T-shirt and black sweatpants. She said she had reported the incident to store security, and the man left the store before police arrived. The woman said he got into a white four-door sedan. A report was made.
Woman leery of census worker
A Pinewood Road resident told police Sept. 30 a man knocked on her door claiming to be a census worker. He gave his name but left when she said his credentials weren’t easily visible. Police contacted the man through his employer and determined he is a census taker assigned to gathering census information in the area. The man was advised to make sure his credentials were visible.
Injured bunny
Police responded to a Glendale Road residence Sept. 30 on a report of an injured rabbit. The homeowner said the rabbit was by her house and appeared to have a broken leg. Upon arrival, police saw the bunny was barely breathing and a bone could be seen coming through its skin. The officer determined it couldn’t survive on its own and another officer arrived to put it out of its misery. The body was bagged and placed in a garbage can.
Dog found on Sprain Road
A tricolor beagle wearing a collar and dragging a leash was found on Sprain Road Oct. 1. Police located the owner through the owner’s son and reunited the pet with its owner. The owner was given a summons to appear in court Oct. 21 because the beagle’s license had expired.
Fraud
A S. Central Avenue resident told police Oct. 2 that her bank informed her 10 days earlier that they’d received a notice to change the email address associated with her account. At the same time her husband got a text from a phone and internet provider saying the number on his account is unregistered and the service would be transferred to a new carrier. She immediately contacted the provider to say she suspected fraud and was told to call back in the morning. Meanwhile her husband received a text from his bank’s fraud department asking if he’d written a check for $49,000. A credit freeze had since been placed on the couple’s accounts and the bank requested more information, including a police report.
Backpack stolen
A 17-year-old male went to the police station Oct. 2 to report his backpack, containing his wallet, his passport and white tennis shoes, was stolen from his mother’s car while he and his mom were in H Mart. He said the car was left unattended for 20 minutes. He didn’t say if it was locked.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Sept. 28 through Oct. 4, was compiled from official information.
