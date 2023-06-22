For four years at Scarsdale High School, four years in the Ivy League and four years pursuing their PGA Tour cards, friends and neighbors James Nicholas and Josh Goldenberg have followed a similar path. In addition to living across the street from one another growing up in Heathcote and now being neighbors in Florida and playing weekly rounds together, the two also occasionally find their paths crossing on the competitive course as well.
Last week, Nicholas and Goldenberg were back in New York going head-to-head in the final round of the 101st Westchester Open Championship at Whippoorwill.
“We’ve been following each other our whole lives and it was fun to battle,” Nicholas said. “I know this isn’t going to be the last of it. We’re going to battle down the stretch, especially in PGA Tour events. It’s going to be fun. I think we’re both on the right trajectory and we’re both working really hard. I’m looking forward to future battles with Josh.”
Over the three-day, 54-hole event, Nicholas (Westchester Country Club) shot a 16-under 63-68-63-194 to edge Goldenberg’s (Fenway Golf Club) 15-under 65-68-62-195. Defending champion Bradford Tilley (Sleepy Hollow Country Club) placed third with a 200.
“When you go out and shoot 62 and 63 on the last round I think that’s as hard as you can push somebody,” Nicholas said. “That’s a pretty special feeling to have it be a longtime friend of mine, a childhood friend.
“Both of us circled this Westchester Open on our schedule and I texted Josh about two weeks ago and said, ‘Hey, let’s go get it at the Westchester Open. I want it to be you and me far away from everybody else throwing birdies at each other down the stretch.’ To have that actually come to fruition is really cool because we’ve both been working really hard and we’re trying to push each other to be the best we can be.”
It was just like being out on the course together for a high school match, except with a little more at stake.
“We were out there together trying to go as low as we could,” Nicholas said. “We’ve played a lot of matches together, so it felt really comfortable out there, but I don’t think there’s been a match where we’ve both gone that low and had one of us come out on top. It’s usually a little bit higher of a score. To go that low, especially in an event that mattered, was really fun and I’m looking forward to the next time.”
Goldenberg enjoys playing in Metropolitan Golf Association events because they are run so professionally. Whippoorwill is also a course that has great memories for him as that’s where he qualified for his first-ever U.S. Amateur event.
“James and I were texting each other the week before that we better see each other in the final group by pacing ourselves ahead of the field and sure enough that’s what ended up happening,” he said. “I think whenever I play with him he brings the best out of my game and hopefully I do the same for him. To be neck and neck down the stretch was something that I’m so used to and something I enjoy thoroughly because he’s such a great competitor and really makes you focus and really makes you play to the top of your game. It was something that I feel like I’ve done so many times with him and it’s more fun and more competitive as we have gotten older.”
Both the Nicholas and Goldenberg families were on hand to watch the match and got to experience the dogfight.
“It stung to get clipped by one, but I was very happy with how I played and I’m glad someone won the tournament — it wasn’t lost to someone playing poorly,” Goldenberg said.
The golfers battled the elements with a two-hour lightning delay, rain and dark skies on the final day as they grinded to a tie through nine holes. Though Goldenberg set a course record with a 62 on the final day, Nicholas’ 63 was enough to secure the one-stroke win, following up a seven-stroke win at the 99th Long Island Open Championship a week earlier when he shot an 11-under 61-71-67-199. He represented Deepdale Golf Club in the LIGA event.
“To come back to the Northeast and go out to Long Island and get a W and then come back and get the W at the Westchester Open the next week was pretty cool,” Nicholas said. “It definitely reassured me I was working on the right things.”
Other former Raiders who competed in the Westchester Open were Charlie Berridge (Wykagyl Country Club), who tied for eighth with a 66-74-71-211; Jay Allen (Scarsdale Golf Club), who withdrew after shooting 72-75; Brian Nicholas (Westchester Country Club), who shot 77 and didn’t make the cut; and Stephen Nicholas Jr. (Westchester Country Club), who finished one stroke behind his little brother.
It was the first time all three Nicholas brothers competed in the same event. Stephen walked on to his college golf team at Franklin & Marshall in 2017, improved his game and became a team captain. Though he’s been working full time, he hasn’t lost his edge on the course and continues to make strides. Brian graduated from Scarsdale High School this week and will take his athletic talents to University of Michigan to play ice hockey.
“It’s been really fun having those two compete against each other and compete against me as well,” Nicholas said.
In high school, Nicholas also played football and ice hockey, helping lead the ice hockey team to back-to-back Section 1 titles and New York State semifinals appearances as a junior and senior. On the course, Nicholas was named the IJGT Player of the Year in 2014 and won the New York State championship as a senior. He was All-State in all three sports.
Goldenberg, whose father Jeffrey played golf at Bowdoin, focused on golf. He was All-State twice, won the Federation as a junior and had countless other top finishes around the world. Goldenberg also focused on philanthropy in high school.
Goldenberg and Nicholas helped Scarsdale win two Section 1 team golf titles in 2013 and 2014. The program has won five more since then, including this spring.
At Penn, Goldenberg was in the lineup since freshman year and was always a top five presence for the team, consistently first or second as an upperclassman. Nicholas initially went to Yale to play football, but eventually turned his full attention to golf, really taking off as an upperclassman. As a senior he was the Ivy League medalist and was Ivy League Player of the Year, his second time taking that honor.
After three years on the Korn Ferry Tour, Nicholas lost his card this year, but he is a member of other tours and has been focusing on Monday qualifiers in hopes of qualifying for more events and tours.
Earlier this spring he started working with Jim and John McLean in Miami “to get some new ideas, new thoughts and new looks.”
“It’s starting to really pay off and I’m starting to see some dividends from that,” Nicholas said. “It’s all consistency and working on the right kind of movements to increase the amount of consistency in my golf swing. My short game has gotten way better, my putting has gotten way better. Overall the biggest part of my transition the last couple of months has been my tee shots, just not making penalty shots out there, hitting the ball in play and keeping it in play. That’s the biggest change.”
Nicholas has the New York State Open at Beth Page Black next week and then more Monday qualifiers for the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA events.
Goldenberg has been playing on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, which wraps up the season soon with two more events.
“I feel like I’ve made some great strides this year,” Goldenberg said. “Last year I was 63rd on the money list, this year right around 20 with six top 25s, a top 10 and a top five. I’ve definitely statistically been playing better this year than last year, which is always good to see, and I feel like I have a better sense of my tendencies in competition that I can attribute to more experience and being a more mature golfer and understanding what I need physically and mentally that allows me to succeed, but also can hold me back.”
Goldenberg has been looking at his game and himself holistically, even taking into account things like traveling and picking up meditation and mindfulness approaches. He’s motivated to get back to work every day when he wakes up, whether he had a good day or a bad day the day before.
“I’m just trying to make the most out of this one life we all have,” Goldenberg said. “I’m very grateful to be doing this thing that I love. Obviously it’s not always sunshine and roses. There are definitely setbacks and failures and sad things that come with putting yourself on the line every single day and putting yourself up against your peers, who are really good as well, as opposed to doing a ‘more normal job’ or something I was maybe heading towards, which was sitting in the same office every day and working with the same people.”
Learning to be your own advocate and motivator and cheerleader isn’t always easy, but it’s part of the job.
Goldenberg and Nicholas are looking at two other local golfers who are also 26 years old: Brandon Wu, who moved to Scarsdale in high school but attended Deerfield Academy, and Cameron Young, who played for Fordham Prep. Wu went on to play at Stanford, Young at Wake Forest, and the two have now won millions on the PGA Tour, while Nicholas and Goldenberg have won tens of thousands in their pursuits thus far.
“When you think about golfers from the Westchester area from our age range, most people’s mind and attention is immediately drawn to Cameron Young and Brandon Wu,” Goldenberg said. “When I decided to turn pro it was something that no one I have ever known growing up did, so I didn’t have someone to look up to or to try to emulate as a role model. It was uncharted territory for me, so now that I am where I am not only am I trying to be another person in that conversation with Brandon and Cameron, but I feel like I’m trying to convince other people from Scarsdale that there are other things to do outside of finance or technology in the city as you get older.”
There’s nothing like pursuing your passion for a paycheck. And a bit of pride for Scarsdale.
