Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.