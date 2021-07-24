When he heard his name called as 1 of the 20 ice hockey players chosen for the United States under-17 men’s select team that will play in Switzerland at the Five Nations tournament Aug. 17-21, Scarsdale High School rising junior Brian Nicholas was both relieved and honored.
After beating out thousands of players and getting an invitation to the final week-long tryout camp in Buffalo that featured 200 players, Nicholas made the final cut of 40 to play in a final all-star showcase. Following that game on Tuesday, July 13, the team was announced.
“It’s the biggest thing of my hockey career so far to be able to represent the country,” Nicholas said. “Hearing my name called when they were announcing the team was a sigh of relief, but at the same time I knew it would be an honor. It was really exciting for me.”
After suffering a back injury during the final U.S. National under-17 team tryouts in mid-May, Nicholas got his first piece of stellar news later in the month when he was selected in the first round, No. 8 overall, by the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League draft. Then came the Five Nations selection.
The Five Nations tournament will pit the U.S. team in a round robin against host Switzerland, Czech Republic, Germany and Slovakia. The team will fly to Visp, Switzerland, Aug. 10, practice for six days and then compete Aug. 17-21.
“That type of competition you can’t take any game off,” Nicholas said. “If you take even a shift off you’re going to get exposed and they’re going to target you if they know you’re not playing your best. I look forward to playing against the best players from each country and having that challenge a different type of style of game that they play. I look forward to seeing how the other countries play and getting to compete with them.”
With a few weeks to get ready, Nicholas’ focus is less on hockey, more on strength and fitness.
“As soon as I got home from my flight from the tryout I went straight to the gym and I’ve been in the gym ever since trying to get a lot bigger for when we play kids from Czechoslovakia who are all huge,” he said. “It’s a lot of training since the day I found out I made it. I won’t forget to skate or anything like that, but putting on some mass will be beneficial.”
Nicholas was a national semifinalist with the Mid Fairfield Rangers travel program and will play for the Long Island Gulls this year, in addition to part-time with Sioux City, in addition to playing varsity football, ice hockey and golf at Scarsdale.
But first he’ll be a member of Team USA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.