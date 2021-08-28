Putting on a USA ice hockey jersey to represent his country in the 2021 Under-17 Five Nations Tournament in Switzerland was yet another career highlight for rising Scarsdale High School junior Brian Nicholas. Going 3-0 and winning the tournament was a bonus.
“Walking into the locker room the first day and seeing the USA jersey in your stall hanging up and then putting it on for the first time was probably the most special feeling I’ve ever had,” Nicholas said. “The feeling of throwing on the jersey, representing the country and having the country behind you was like no other feeling.”
Nicholas was chosen for the USA’s Under-17 Select Team after participating in USA Hockey’s Boys Select 16 Player Development Camp earlier in the summer and made the most of his opportunity by scoring two goals and assisting two others in wins against Czech Republic, Slovakia and Switzerland. Due to a COVID-19 concern, Germany forfeited the third game of the tournament to the U.S.
The U.S. had won seven Five Nations titles from 2010-17, but the Czech Republic won from 2018-20.
Team USA didn’t have much time to get its act together. They met in New Jersey for the first time as a team on Aug. 8, began practicing and bonding and flew to Switzerland a couple of days later for more practice. There was also a day trip to Zermatt that helped everyone get to know each other.
“It all really started once we got to meet our roommates because we started to build a bond and a culture within the team once we started hanging out,” Nicholas said. “Going over there and doing everything with your team bonded us. We were just going over how we want to play, what forecheck we wanted to run, just the basics of our power play and our penalty kill. It was just going over things we’ve all done before so it wasn’t too complicated. We kept it simple and just did what we had to do.”
The U.S. team beat Switzerland in a pre-tournament game Sunday, Aug. 15, by an 8-4 score. The team didn’t play its best, but it was a boost of confidence heading into the main draw two days later against defending champ Czech Republic.
“Our exhibition game we didn’t play great,” Nicholas said. “It was our first game playing together and all these other teams play together year-round. It’s what they live for. They were all practicing for this tournament all year and this group of guys had been playing together for five days. We didn’t have the chemistry down yet, but by the time our first game came around we were all clicking and knowing what each other would do when each person had the puck so we could read them. By the time our first game came around we were at our peak and we were ready to play with each other. Our chemistry is why we won the whole thing.”
The U.S. team took home a 5-2 win, making them the new favorite.
“The Czechs have won since 2018, so we were the underdogs for the first time,” Nicholas said. “We knew that was the biggest game of the tournament to start off, but after we scored the first goal we just took off and kept piling on.”
Next up was an 11-3 win over Slovakia on Aug. 19, a 5-0 forfeit win against Germany the next day and then the clincher, a 6-2 win over Switzerland on Aug. 21.
Nicholas scored two goals and assisted two goals in the tournament.
“I thought I played pretty well,” Nicholas said. “My line was usually the first line for most games and we played to win, so whatever the coach thought of your play was it. If you were having a bad game you weren’t going back over the boards.”
Though he is back in Scarsdale getting ready for football, Nicholas also has his commitment to the high school hockey team, the high school golf team, the Sioux City (Iowa) Musketeers and the Long Island Gulls to keep him sharp.
“I’ve got to keep getting better and hopefully I’ll have the chance to put on the jersey again,” Nicholas said. “My goal is to not let this be a one-time thing. You have to get selected again. It starts all over. It’s motivating to know I’ve done it before and I have that feeling of what it’s like. You want to do it again once you know what it’s like.”
