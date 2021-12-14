About 20 years ago, Lisa Goldberg, Carol Wolfe and Joan Hendell of Scarsdale and Andrea Weiss of Edgemont embarked on a journey that has taken them on a global and cultural tour of fact and fiction throughout time. Their love of the written word has been their guide.
From having preschoolers attending Westchester Reform Temple, where they met near the turn of the century, to being empty-nesters, their passion for reading has kept them together. The book club Goldberg originally suggested — it started with Bernhard Schlink’s “The Reader” —celebrated book No. 200 on Wednesday, Dec. 1, of this year when they met to discuss “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles. While the book club normally meets at a group member’s house every fifth Monday or so, as they did for their 50th and 100th book discussions, they celebrated this latest milestone with a nice dinner.
“We’ve covered many, many, many different topics and parts of the world and all different centuries,” Wolfe said. “We’ve gone all over the place. The books are incredibly varied. We try to mix it up and find different things.”
For a 2011 100th book celebration interview with the Inquirer, Goldberg said she based the book club on one her mother had been in for nearly two decades at that time. As a young mother when the group started, Goldberg wanted to read, but didn’t always have the time. Starting a structured group forced her to get back to reading.
“I think from the get-go we started out with a lot of structure and we were pretty serious about book first, social later,” Weiss said. “I think a lot of book groups are more social and people show up and haven’t read the books or the book is barely discussed. The goal was to really focus on the book and then do a little socializing.”
Meeting from 8-10 p.m. after their kids were in bed, there was always something to drink and some snacks offered by the host, but that was secondary to the in-depth presentation by the person who selected that month’s book, followed by a robust group discussion.
“When you choose a book for a book club you feel tremendous pressure to choose a great book that everyone is going to really enjoy,” Wolfe said. “A lot of people are very conscientious of the books they choose because they really want to make it a good experience. They don’t want to choose a book that everybody doesn’t like, so they do a lot of research. The decisions people make about the books we read are very thoughtful decisions.”
The only reason the group won’t read a book selected by a member is if too many people have already read the book.
“It’s your choice and nobody can say no, but along with picking the book comes the responsibility of doing an extensive amount of research,” Wolfe said. “We just read ‘The Lincoln Highway’ and Andrea Weiss did extensive research on the author.” Though Wolfe admitted, “Sometimes we’re so excited about a book we just can’t wait so we start talking about it.”
Weiss enjoys the conversations because there are things people notice that others don’t, and it can really be a game-changer in understanding or appreciating a book. “There’s always something new,” Weiss said. “We always walk out with a new perspective and having learned something.”
For the 200th book, Weiss’ presentation included maps of the Lincoln Highway, a photo of the type of Studebaker the main character would have driven, research about the time period in the 1950s, and, of course, information on author Towles.
“The discussions can be very intense,” Wolfe said. “They can be very animated. With ‘Lincoln Highway’ I won’t tell the end, but something happens to one of the characters based on a decision another character made and we all felt in the decision this other character made — he would not have wanted to have what happened to this character happen.”
Cynthia Samwick wrote to Towles to ask for clarification on his intent as the discussion continued via email following the discussion. This wasn’t the first time the group has reached out to an author, and on a few occasions back in the day they were even able to Skype with the authors.
Towles did in fact respond and “basically put the answer to bed on how it ended and why,” Weiss said. “Some people were like, ‘Oh, OK, I guess I got that wrong,’ and others were like, ‘I knew that’s what it was!’”
While the membership has also varied over the years as women recognize a full commitment is necessary in order to stay in the group, it’s also been extremely consistent as more than half the group has been involved for at least 17 years.
“There’s a sense of continuity to the group,” Wolfe said. “The women are lovely. It’s nice to be part of something like this. I’ve been in Scarsdale for 23 years and to know that I’ve been able to keep this up and be with these people I feel fortunate. I love to read, so for me this is great.”
The group has seen members come and go over the years, and in addition to the four remaining founding members, Cynthia Samwick, Nicole Moser and Tracy Nathanson have been along for the ride for more than a decade, having been part of the 100th book celebration (“South of Broad,” by Pat Conroy).
After initially being “bring a friend” when the club started, now to get in there is a “conscientious decision discussed amongst the group,” according to Weiss, in order to make sure the new member will jive and gel with the group. When it comes to preparation and discussions, it’s anything but casual, so the membership has to reflect that. There are generally nine to 12 members, which Wolfe called “a nice size.”
Nathanson and Moser were on board since the 35th book and Nathanson said she felt “very honored” to join the “open and welcoming” crew.
“It took a little while for me to get into a rhythm and understand how it worked, but I didn’t feel at that point early on intimidated by it,” she said. “Now it’s 15 or 17 years later and I feel like it’s different for people to join it now than it was back then perhaps.”
Nathanson had moved from the city two years earlier, was going back to school and was looking for a community within the community. Though she’d never been in a book club before, she said it was a “perfect” fit and she enjoys the commitment and discipline it takes to go the distance with this group.
“Particularly now in this chaotic, unpredictable world it is so comforting and it feels so safe and it feels so reliable every time we come back to it and see those same faces,” Nathanson said. “I’m a therapist and now more than ever we appreciate it. We know what to expect, but every time we meet it’s different. To see the women who stuck to it and committed to it is very admirable.”
During the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic the group met over Zoom for about 10 of the books over the past nearly two years. “I think we were just happy to have the connection still,” Wolfe said. “It was so nice to connect and see everybody’s face, so it was nice.”
Suzanne Seiden is one of the newest members, joining within the last few years. No longer involved with the Scarsdale School Board, and having known about the group for many years, Seiden said being invited to join was “better than winning the lottery,” as she now had the time to make the commitment.
“I feel like I’m still on probation,” she joked. “The group is full of really thoughtful and interesting women. The conversations and perspectives are always so interesting. The preparation of whoever is the leader of the group for the evening is so thorough and it’s really engaging. It’s a great opportunity to be part of the group.”
Being part of the milestone 200th was also an honor for Seiden, who felt that as a relative newcomer she “didn’t deserve to be included,” but that was her perspective, not that of anyone else in the group because, “They treat the new members like we’ve been there the whole time,” she said.
Wolfe reads a book a week and is part of one other book club, both of which expose her to books she never would have tried or known about. She often likes “to be taken off into somebody else’s direction, she said, adding, “It’s a topic you knew nothing about and all of a sudden you’re learning something new.”
Just looking over the list of books, a nostalgic Wolfe said, “All these books just bring such great memories to me,” even one of her least favorites, “House of Sand and Fog” by Andre Dubus III.
“One we read that I absolutely hated had the most heated discussion because I just hated all the characters,” Wolfe said. “But it was a great discussion because the characters were so extreme. They so upset me. People liked the book. What’s nice about the book club is even if you read the book and think it’s just OK, when you research the book and start to talk about the book all of a sudden it brings the book to a whole other level and it makes you appreciate or like the book. I feel like the book club enhances the experience. It makes reading the book more interesting. Our conversations tend to be pretty semi-intellectual.”
With “The Lincoln Highway” in their rearview mirror, Robert Dugoni’s “The World Played Chess,” was selected by Robin Gottlieb, the newest member of the group, for book No. 201.
Here’s to another decade of exploration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.