A Lincoln Road resident Feb. 20 reported two men she didn’t recognize were walking around her property in the dark with flashlights. They were in the woods behind her house and she then saw them on the street. Police looked for the men without result and advised the resident to call back should the men return.
A Greenacres woman Feb. 21 said packages delivered to her neighbor’s house had been opened and discarded on her neighbor’s lawn. The homeowners were contacted and asked police to place all the packages and contents in the garage, which the residents opened remotely using a wireless app. They said they would contact the police if anything was damaged or stolen.
A Wynmor Road resident Feb. 22 reported he’s away on vacation an his security video showed an unknown man ringing his doorbell. He told police a car was parked outside his house. Police went to the address and spoke with a person who said he is the caller’s neighbor and was just trying to inform him of some tree cutting. No further police action was needed.
A caller Feb. 23 reported a man walking on Putnam Road who looked suspicious to her because he was wearing tinted glasses and had the hood pulled up on his hoodie. Police noted the weather was cold and drizzling. Police looked for the man without success and advised the caller to let them know if the man returned or if she could provide any more information.
A Sheldrake Road caller Feb. 25 said she was on vacation when she was notified by her neighbor that a white van was parked in front of her house. She asked if police could drive by and they did, but the van was gone. They spoke with the neighbor via doorbell camera; that person said it wasn’t a van but a pickup truck. Police saw a white pickup truck parked a few doors down the street but saw nothing suspicious. A short while later, the truck was gone from the area.
Not so unknown man
On Feb. 20 police arrived at a house on Wayside Lane after a resident reported an unknown man went onto the property and rang both the front and back doorbells. The complainant said she was home alone with her son and the unknown man was lingering. Police said the suspect is a 53-year-old man from Eastchester whose general appearance at the time of the trespassing was described as orderly, wearing a jacket and a baseball cap. No further information was provided and the incident file was marked closed.
Wrong house
A homeowner on Greenacres Avenue Feb. 24 reported two unknown men on his property; he said they arrived in a white work van with the name of a glass business painted on the side. Police went to the house and searched the perimeter where they saw nothing unusual. The homeowner remotely gave police access to search the interior, which also seemed intact. The glass company was contacted and they said the driver went to that address by mistake. The driver apologized for causing any alarm to the homeowner and no further action was taken.
Bad driving
Brian J. Reyes, 22, of White Plains, was issued tickets for equipment violations, speeding and driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over Feb. 27 in the vicinity of Post and Burgess roads. A check with the DMV indicated he is a persistent violator. He was issued a summons to appear in court March 29.
While on patrol Feb. 24 traveling west on Murray Hill Road, police saw a black Lincoln Town Car traveling east near the intersection of Post Road. They saw the inspection sticker had expired in 2022. Lights were activated and the patrol car turned around; a traffic stop was conducted on Morris Lane. Due to patrol’s findings, multiple citations including operating a vehicle without insurance, operating with a suspended registration, operating with improper plates, aggravated unlicensed operation and driving without a license were issued to Francisco J. Martinez, 53, of Hartsdale. The Town Car was impounded. Two passengers in the car, a man from Ozone Park and a woman from Corona, were not cited with any violations.
Christopher A. Cuenca, 19, of New Rochelle, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, speeding and driving without a license Feb. 24 when police saw a car with Massachusetts registration traveling west on Drake Road at 52 mph in a marked 25 mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated and conducted in the Scarsdale Village Hall parking lot. Police records showed that the driver’s license was suspended Feb. 17 for failure to answer a summons out of White Plains. The driver was issued tickets and told to leave his car at village hall until a licensed driver could drive it away.
A 51-year-old Ossining man was stopped by police Feb. 25 at the intersection of Fenimore Road and Brite Avenue after police saw a white 2002 van with fake temporary Georgia license plates traveling in the westbound lane on Fenimore Road. During the traffic stop, it was learned the van was being operated without insurance. It was impounded and the driver was issued multiple summonses.
Just trying to help
A Brookby Road caller Feb. 22 said there was an unknown man in her garage asking for assistance. Police went to the residence and learned the man was the woman’s neighbor and that her son, who is away, asked him to check on his mother, who didn’t recognize him through her Ring doorbell camera. The caller told police she spoke with her son who was en route and there was no problem.
Pothole
A traffic cone was placed over a pothole Feb. 23 at the intersection of Post and Mamaroneck roads after someone called in to report the pothole. A log note was left for the highway department to address the issue.
Delivery not signed for
A Carman Road resident Feb. 23 asked police to document an incident that occurred at her house that day. She said a Costco delivery person tried to deliver a clothes dryer she had ordered; when he said it was missing a part, she declined to accept it. He drove away. Meanwhile, she received a receipt from Costco saying the item was successfully delivered. She never signed the receipt. She said she would be following up with Costco and documentation was made.
Injuries reported
One person was reported injured in a two-car collision Feb. 21 at Fenimore and Brewster roads when the cars collided in the intersection. Both cars were towed from the scene by R&D Towing. A 74-year-old man drove past a stop sign and into the intersection, hitting a car driven by a 31-year-old woman. No further information was provided.
False prescriptions
Police are looking for a 58-year-old man who is wanted for forging a prescription and presenting it to a pharmacist at an unidentified drug store in Scarsdale. On Feb. 25, police spoke with an employee who said someone tried to fill three prescriptions online without authorization from the prescribing physician, one for a controlled substance. Police contacted the prescribing doctor, who is located in Buffalo; the doctor said his online prescription service was hacked. None of the fraudulent prescriptions were filled or picked up by the alleged forger.
Fire
Firefighters Feb. 20 went to a residence on Ridgecrest West after contractors working with foam insulation inside the house activated a fire alarm in the basement. The workers were told how to cover the detector head and the alarm was reset.
Firefighters responded when a fire alarm was activated Feb. 20 at a residence on Broadmoor Road. Smoke from cooking set it off. The resident said the alarm had been reset and no further assistance was needed.
A steam cleaner set off an alarm in a house Feb. 21 on Bradford Road. No fire was found.
A house painter generating dust Feb. 22 in a residence on Fox Meadow Road was advised to cover the heads of the smoke detector while sanding to prevent setting off the alarm.
A rear-end collision Feb. 22 on the Bronx River Parkway resulted in one person being taken to the hospital by Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps. One car was towed. Firefighters assisted with traffic control alongside Westchester County police.
A car on fire was reported Feb. 26 on the Hutchinson River Parkway, southbound. On arrival, firefighters saw the fire was confined to the engine compartment. It was extinguished with water and traffic was shut down to the area until the car could be towed.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.