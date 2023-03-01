Scarsdale Police blotter logo

A Lincoln Road resident Feb. 20 reported two men she didn’t recognize were walking around her property in the dark with flashlights. They were in the woods behind her house and she then saw them on the street. Police looked for the men without result and advised the resident to call back should the men return. 

A Greenacres woman Feb. 21 said packages delivered to her neighbor’s house had been opened and discarded on her neighbor’s lawn. The homeowners were contacted and asked police to place all the packages and contents in the garage, which the residents opened remotely using a wireless app. They said they would contact the police if anything was damaged or stolen. 

