Over a span of three games, No. 11 Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont has knocked off No. 6 Cortlandt, No. 3 Scarsdale and No. 2 Mamaroneck. Will No. 1 Suffern be next?
We’ll get that answer tonight as ETBE plays in the Section 1 Division 1 Finals at Brewster Ice Arena at 5 p.m.
The Eagles’ latest upset over the heavily favored Mamaroneck Tigers came by an also unexpected 1-0 score, with ETBE freshman David O’Shaughnessy of Bronxville scoring the game-winner with 12:35 left in the third period.
“That just hyped the whole bench up,” Edgemont junior Anderson Ng said. “We were just ecstatic after that goal. That definitely boosted our spirits and got us the win.”
In a game where the Tigers outshot the Eagles 2 to 1 — the final sots on goal were 37-18 — Eastchester junior goalie J.P. Rosabella was even better than he was against Scarsdale, a team that twice lost to Mamo, in achieving the playoff shutout.
“Some of them I don’t even know how he got to,” coach Steve Forzaglia said. “I don’t. I don’t know how he got to a couple of them. We got the bounce when we needed it and that’s what it takes at this level.”
After two scoreless periods, it was David O’Shaughnessy who broke the stalemate, putting the puck past Mamo goalie Jack Fried, assisted by Eastchester sophomore Sebastian Henderson and Bronxville freshman Patrick Dotson.
After the game, O’Shaughnessy didn’t want to talk about his goal — he was fixated on Rosabella’s standout performance.
“As a freshman it’s an honor,” O’Shaughnessy said. “We’ve been working our butts off in practice. And it’s not really even me scoring. It’s no matter who scored, but our goalie played awesome. J.P. played phenomenal. It didn’t matter who scored. All credit goes to him. Props to him. Every player has ups and downs, but J.P. is playing so good.
“He just loves the attention from the other team, not even form our team. It’s the negativity they show and he can turn that into positive energy for us.”
When O’Shaughnessy had a game-winning goal in the regular season, that might well have been his season highlight if it weren’t for the playoff run.
“The kid has a ton of talent,” Forzaglia said. “The first couple of periods he looked like he was a little on the outside. I grabbed him and said, ‘Hey, you’ve got to get involved here. There’s 15 minutes left and I need you in the play, in the middle of this.’ He gets in the middle of it and look what happens.”
In addition to the clutch play by Rosabella and O’Shaughnessy, the team did one thing all game long that made all the difference: ETBE kept a stick on the puck at all times.
“It’s when you move your feet you get yourself in position to make plays,” Forzaglia said. “When you stand still and watch, that’s when you get into trouble. Moving their feet kept them involved in plays and kept them a step ahead.”
Forzaglia and assistant coach Rob Striar ran 10 skaters onto the ice for ETBE. The starting line consisted of Eastchester junior Luke Ferrara, Eastchester senior Matt Luna and Bronxville junior Kyle Dillon, with defensemen Henderson and Earl Gretzinger, a Bronxville junior, while the second unit featured Dotson, O’Shaughnessy, Ng, Eastchester sophomore Luka Rasetina and Bronxville sophomore Will Stupart.
“They showed guts,” Forzaglia said. “It’s hard. It hurts. This is the sectional semis and you’re playing for the sectional finals. How do you not get up for it, work your butt off and do what you have to do? And that’s what they did all game long.”
Against Scarsdale, the Eagles were happy to escape the first period 0-0, while the Raiders were reeling. That’s what gave them hope in that game. This time going scoreless for 30 minutes was another boost.
“We saw 0-0 through two and they had two, three, four full lines with speed and we only run two lines here, so we get pretty tired quickly,” Ng said. “We were focused mainly on defense and shutting them down, not letting pucks get through.”
ETBE inadvertently flew under the radar this season. The Eagles finished up 8-11 in part because they had trouble winning tight games as they were often short-handed due to players putting other commitments ahead of the high school team.
“Coming in as the underdog with nothing to lose, no matter what seed we were, it was an advantage,” O’Shaughnessy said. “I couldn’t be happier because now our name is getting out. If Mamaroneck won, so what since they’re the No. 2 seed and we’re No. 11? To clinch that win was just unexpected and we’ve been doing it and we’re going to keep doing it.”
Constantly being short-handed in the regular season the last several years has forced the Eagles to play on tired legs, so having to go all out this postseason for 45 minutes wasn’t as difficult as it might have been. “I’m just gassed right now,” Ng said.
While not everyone got a chance to play for ETBE against Mamo’s monstrous roster, the hard work everyone put in in preparing for this run was evident. “I don’t think there’s a kid on this team, even if they didn't’ touch the ice, that didn’t have fun today,” O’Shaughnessy said. “That’s what it’s about.”
This game was also the first time ETBE has attracted a crowd since the merger for the 2014-15 season when Edgemont joined the fold. In the previous five seasons, ETBE had made two playoff appearances, falling 4-3 in overtime to Mount Pleasant three years ago and losing 9-1 to Rye Town/Harrison last winter. This year alone they eclipsed that number of playoff games.
“That felt really good for me and pumped me up,” Ng said. “I’m glad to see fans come out. Normally it’s just parents, so this was amazing. They drowned out the home team.”
From a coaching perspective, Forzaglia knew how important the support was for his team’s psyche. Mamaroneck fans are loud and passionate and ETBE needed a cheering section to match.
“It’s phenomenal,” Forzaglia said. “How do you not get pumped up for this? You walk in and see them all there wearing the red, white and blue, all wearing other kids’ jerseys. As a kid you can’t get any better than this. I’m thankful they came out and showed their colors. We need them on Sunday.”
For the fourth straight playoff game, ETBE has a nothing to lose mentality against Suffern.
“That team has some commits for college, they have some of the best kids in the country,” O’Shaughnessy said. “We’re going to play as hard as we can and even if we lose if we keep it tight we made it to the frickin’ championship as the 11th seed. It doesn’t really get better than that.”
Asked if he expected a full roster for a fourth straight game, Forzaglia said, “I don’t care what they have. I’ll cancel all of them. I’m grounding all flights. All highways are closed except for here to Brewster.”
ETBE Ice Hockey (11-11)
No. 11 ETBE 1, No. 2 MAMARONECK 0
Section 1 Division 1 Semifinals
Feb. 27 at Hommocks:
Goal: David O’Shaughnessy 1 (12:35 left in third period). Assist: Sebastian Henderson 1, Patrick Dotson 1. Saves: J.P. Rosabella 37. Mamaroneck: Saves: Jack Fried 17. Penalties: ETBE (1 in 3rd); Mamaroneck (1 each in 2nd and 3rd periods).
