At first she was tearing up. And then she was smiling. It didn’t take Scarsdale senior MaryJane Callahan long to put into perspective the magnitude of the situation.
Yes, Northport had just topped the Raiders 1-0 with 1:18 left in the first overtime period of the New York State Class A field hockey semifinals, but at the same time it was a momentous achievement to bounce back from losing in the section finals in 2021 and making it all the way to the final four a year later.
“It’s an awesome feeling to be here, but it’s also bittersweet,” Callahan said. “When the game ended initially I just started crying a little bit. I felt bad not because we lost, but because the season was over and it’s the end of my high school career. We won sectionals, we won regionals and we’re state semifinalists. It was just an awesome experience.”
Senior Riley Iasiello, who earned All-State honors, also used the word “bittersweet” when talking “in the moment,” knowing she’d feel differently in an hour, a day, a year, 20 years.
“For one, I’m so proud of my team and how far we made it,” she said. “We haven’t made it this far since 2016 and being able to put up a fight against a team that is ranked in the country and hasn’t lost a game in two years is a pretty awesome feeling to know we can come out here and play the way that we did. Obviously as a senior it’s tough, but I’m just really proud of this team and how far we’ve come.”
Senior Maddie Greco felt this was the team’s best game of the season.
“I think that every single person on the field today gave it their all,” Greco said. “They hustled so hard and everybody had heart. If I want the future players to pick up anything it’s that it comes down to heart and hustle and who wants it more.
“We all showed up where we needed to and we left it all out there on the field. It sucks that our season is over, but that was the best way to leave it out there and end the season.”
The first half of the game belonged to Northport, but at that same time going into halftime scoreless meant it was anybody’s game. Northport did have six corners to Scarsdale’s one and five shots on goal to Scarsdale’s one in the half. Junior goalie Gabby Lopez made three key saves in the half for the Raiders, including a diving stop, while Greco was making some good runs down the left side.
The Raiders most certainly picked up the pace in the third quarter. They earned a corner just 50 seconds in and had another with just under 10 minutes to go.
Iasiello in the middle and Greco were making constant runs throughout the half, but kept coming up just short of putting the ball in the cage. They did, however, win corners 4-0 in the third quarter, giving them momentum into the final 15 minutes of regulation.
In that final quarter, Lopez continued to keep Northport off the board, as did junior Parker Mauro, junior Abby Feuerstein, senior Chelsea Berson and senior Sammy Hoexter with some key clears, while senior Lauren Zoota played key defense at midfield to help send the game to overtime and Callahan continued to work her magic throughout the field.
For 7 v. 7 overtime, Lopez, Greco, Hoexter, Iasiello, Callahan, Parker Mauro and senior Kenzie Mauro took the field, just as they had in overtime of the Section 1 finals — a 3-2 comeback win over Mamaroneck — and continued to stand their ground as Northport had some chances in the first few minutes. Lopez and the team defense held tight.
Lopez aggressively denied Northport on a corner with 3:15 left to play, but the next corner that was called at 1:48 ended up yielding the game-winner by Olivia McKenna.
Northport and goalie Natalie McKenna only let up five goals this season and were ranked No. 17 in the country in finishing 23-0 and state champs. The McKenna sisters will head to UConn next fall.
“We knew coming into it that Northport was a strong team,” All-State senior Kenzie Mauro said. “They’ve won states maybe the last two years, so we knew what we were coming up against and we came out and we have never played like that. We gave it 100%, gave it our all and we pushed them to the very end. We made them go into overtime, which I’m pretty sure they haven’t done once this season. They’re a very strong team and they have some very good players. I think we really battled hard.”
Coach Lauren Barton was pleased with her team’s effort from first whistle to final whistle.
“It was nonstop,” Barton said. “Every player played their best game. Every player played with all heart, all energy. There was never any letting up. Every quarter they raised it another notch. They really left nothing on the field. It was going to come to an end today or tomorrow regardless. That was the best field hockey we’ve played together as a team and it was as a team.
“The greatest strength we came into the tournament with was teamwork and we showed that. We connected and kept fighting and supporting one another in ways that we’ve had moments of before, but it was nonstop. It was consistent and there were no lapses.”
The Raiders were cruising at 5-0 to start the season, including a 1-0 road win over Mamo, before they got their “rude awakening” at a three-game showcase at the Proving Ground in Pennsylvania, according to Barton. After three brutal shutout losses, the team came back and tied Horace Greeley and lost 2-1 to Rye. The next six games the Raiders won, five by shutout, to end the regular season. Then they shut out Arlington and Suffern before their classic finals rematch with Mamo.
In the regional final, the Raiders survived a bit of a scare as Bethlehem had a corner in the final minute, but the defense stepped up and helped deliver a 1-0 win — their 11th shutout of the season — to send Scarsdale to the final four.
“After Pennsylvania we improved every step of the way to the point where this suddenly became within reach,” Barton said. “Had we been on the other side of the bracket would we have made it to the finals? Maybe. It is what it is, but we fought so hard and every single player on and off the field gave everything they had.”
The Raiders had talked in preseason about how fast the season goes. The goal was to make it last as long as possible and by making the final four Scarsdale got two full extra weeks of practice together and only came one day shy of the maximum amount of time they could play together.
“Either way we were not going to have practice on Monday, so being here this weekend we made it as far as we could,” Kenzie Mauro said. “That’s what we wanted because we wanted to spend as much time together as we possibly could. We lost last year in section finals and we made it all the way to state semis, which is really saying something about the work we put in this year as a team. Every single time we practiced we gave 100% so we could make it this far.”
For Scarsdale, it wasn’t just about being a great team on the field, but building those bonds off the field as well.
“It’s just the closeness we have together on the field, off the field,” Iasiello said. “There’s just great chemistry on the field the way we pass and then all the inside jokes we have, that relationship correlates onto the field. We’re just such a close group of girls and we support each other in so many ways.”
The Raiders will graduate eight seniors — Feldstein, Callahan, Berson, Iasiello, Kenzie Mauro, Zoota, Hoexter and Greco — who were the heart of the team.
“They’re a special group,” Barton said. “They’re all great leaders and I said this to them earlier, that yesterday when we were practicing we scrimmaged for a little bit and a bunch of the younger players were on one team. They were playing beautiful field hockey. I said that was a testament to the seniors and the examples they’ve set in their leadership and their attitude and in their field hockey ability.”
The Raiders will return starters Parker Mauro, Feuerstein, junior Nina Franco and Lopez, in addition to a bunch of players who are hungry to take the field: juniors Sabrina Katz, Leena Waterhouse, Elizabeth Duignan, Sidone Dehavreng, Christina Semple, Shannon Kelly and Claudia Rosenberg, sophomore Jane Hoffman and freshman Tessa Franco.
Barton took over for former Scarsdale teammate Sharon Rosenthal in the fall of 2018, taking only four seasons to get to the section finals and five to win there. She’s been with Callahan, Iasiello, Kenzie Mauro and Feldstein for four seasons building the program.
“She’s just an amazing coach,” Callahan said. “She’s so encouraging. She really helped build up our senior class. I remember my freshman year it was me, Kenzie, Riley and Anna, and as the years went by Chelsea, Sammy, Lauren and Maddie came up. The 7 v. 7, all except for Parker and the goalie, that’s the girls I’ve been playing with since fourth grade. Coach Barton really had a key role in improving us and turning us into great players.”
When all was said and done, Barton was beaming with pride for everything her team accomplished this season.
“They are so deserving of this and their work ethic was incredible,” Barton said. “We’re smiling, we’re not in tears now, because we know we played well. We progressed in every capacity over the course of the season and that’s all you can ask for.”
