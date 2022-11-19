IMG_4066 maddie greco with coach.jpg
Maddie Greco postgame

At first she was tearing up. And then she was smiling. It didn’t take Scarsdale senior MaryJane Callahan long to put into perspective the magnitude of the situation.

Yes, Northport had just topped the Raiders 1-0 with 1:18 left in the first overtime period of the New York State Class A field hockey semifinals, but at the same time it was a momentous achievement to bounce back from losing in the section finals in 2021 and making it all the way to the final four a year later.

Coach Lauren Barton
Parker Mauro
Goalie Gabby Lopez
Nina Franco
Riley Iasiello
Sammy Hoexter
MaryJane Callahan
Kenzie Mauro
Abby Feuerstein
Chelsea Berson
Riley Iasiello was All-Tournament and the Sportsmanship Award winner.

