An argument broke out Feb. 22 at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue between a customer service desk employee and a customer. The customer told police she was expressing her dissatisfaction with the store but the employee appeared uninterested. The customer said she raised her voice and that the employee said to her, “You wouldn’t speak to your daughter like this; I know your daughter.”
The customer said she was concerned that the employee knew her daughter. She said she’s not a regular customer of the store and had never seen the employee before. The employee told police the customer was disrespectful to her. She did not deny she failed to attend to all the customer’s questions and concerns at the service desk. She said she doesn't know the customer or her family and never said she did. Her words, she said, were, “Don’t talk down to me like I am your daughter.” The store manager appeared and it was decided there’d been a misunderstanding. A report was filed to document the incident.
Car parked in the fire lane
Police responded Feb. 25 to the area of Pinewood Road and Fieldstone Drive on a report of a car parked in the fire lane. On arrival, police saw the car was not in the fire lane but parked in a No Parking zone. Two parking summonses were on the windshield, the most recent one issued Feb. 17.
A computer check revealed the car had no insurance and was registered to a resident of Greenburgh. Police went to the registered owner’s residence and spoke with her son who said his mother had recently died. He didn’t know about the car and didn’t want any involvement with it; he said he did not have a set of keys for the car. Police had the car towed so it could be impounded.
Counterfeit money?
An employee at the Rite Aid on E. Hartsdale Avenue said he was working the checkout counter Feb. 25 when a man he didn’t recognize tried to pay with a fake $20 bill. When the employee told the man the bill was fake, the man said he didn’t know anything about it and had just gotten the bill as change during a transaction at another store. The man took back the fake bill and left the store, going north on E. Hartsdale Avenue. The employee said shortly after two more men entered the store and purchased items using real money. He saw them getting into a white Infiniti; the man who tried to pass the counterfeit money was in the driver’s seat. The store has video of all the transactions. Police are investigating.
Is it theft or isn’t it?
Theft was reported Feb. 25 at TJMaxx on N. Central Avenue. The loss prevention officer reported a woman took items and left the store without paying for them. She reportedly took wallets, jewelry and lingerie. Because of store policy prohibiting employees from calling police while a larceny is in progress, and a policy that does not grant police access to surveillance video until the corporate office agrees, it’s unknown if there was a larceny. Police are waiting for the store’s loss prevention officer to provide them with an itemized list of items allegedly stolen.
Rear-ended while driving a rental
A report of property damage was made Feb. 25 by a man who said he was involved in a collision on Keats Avenue. He said he was traveling westbound and tried to park on the shoulder when he was rear-ended by another car. He knew the make of her car but couldn’t give police a description of the woman driving it. He told police he rolled his window down to wave her forward so they could talk but she just kept going. There were scratches on his car, which is an Enterprise rental. He asked for a report to give to the rental company.
Driver hits parked car
An erratic driver was reported Feb. 26 on S. Central Avenue. Yonkers police reported they were in pursuit and that they’d followed the car into a parking lot. Greenburgh police joined Yonkers police in the S. Central Avenue lot and determined the operator, Spanky Davido, had struck a parked car on S. Central Avenue. An information exchange with that car’s owner was conducted on scene before Davido was placed under arrest by Yonkers police and brought back to YPD headquarters.
Stolen kitten
The manager of Westchester Puppies and Kittens on S. Central Avenue said a Bengal kitten worth $6,500 was stolen from the store Feb. 26. He said a woman in the store made inquiries about a Maine Coon kitten. She attempted to leave a deposit for a kitten using various credit cards that were all declined at the register. She was holding the Bengal kitten while filling out pre-purchase paperwork that included personal information when she suddenly left the store, still holding the kitten. The business owner has video of the incident and police know the woman’s name. The store owner asked police to contact the woman and tell her to bring the kitten back. Police have reached out to the woman and have been in contact via phone and email but, as of this writing, the kitten was not returned.
Suspicious incident
An activated alarm brought police to a Fraydun Lane residence on Feb. 26. On arrival, police saw an open garage door and a man standing in the driveway. Police asked if he lived at that address and the man said “Yup,” went inside and turned off all the lights. Police were concerned as the man did not identify himself or show any evidence indicating he was the resident.
The man opened an upstairs window and called out to the officers to let them know they could leave, but police asked him to step outside and raise his hands. The man complied and showed another officer his driver’s license proving he is the resident. He said he lives with his girlfriend and young son. Police went inside to conduct a welfare check and found a boy sitting on the couch crying. He said he was afraid of the police. Officers assured him everything was fine and that it’s not a crime for an alarm to go off. Police left the scene without further incident.
Dad’s driving, not the wanted man
A felony traffic stop was conducted Feb. 27 on the Sprain Brook Parkway when police responded to a report of a wanted person driving in the area. The person is wanted by the City of New Rochelle for criminal contempt and has been charged with criminal possession of weapons. Greenburgh police saw the described car traveling westbound on Dobbs Ferry Road and began following it until a traffic stop was conducted on the parkway by the Ardsley Road overpass. The operator was detained and identified as the wanted man’s father. Police explained to the dad why he was stopped and advised him to tell his son to turn himself in. The father was released and went on his way.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, was compiled from official information.
