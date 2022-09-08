Scarsdale Improvement Corp. (SIC) is about to post a “No Vacancy” sign in Scarsdale, despite some longtime renters leaving the downtown area recently; first Zachys Wine & Liquor on Parkway relocated to Port Chester and now Metro Restaurant on Scarsdale Avenue, which closed this week.
Metro Restaurant had been a staple in the village since 1999. The upside for Metro fans is the Metro Deli location on Palmer Avenue at the Five Corners is still open under the same ownership team and is ready to continue serving a wide variety of foods to the community.
The good news for Scarsdale is there are three SIC locations that are undergoing construction and a fourth awaiting a liquor license. Once all four are officially filled, there will be no empty SIC-owned retail storefronts in Scarsdale for the first time in a long time.
SIC also owns the property on Palmer Avenue where Metro Deli has been since 2005 and is pleased to still have the owners as tenants across town. SIC property manager D.J. Petta also appreciated the Metro owners helping find a successor, as a French restaurant will go in the Scarsdale Avenue spot. Though Petta called it bittersweet with businesses like Zachys and Metro leaving the downtown, having new tenants come in right away is a boost to the village.
“It seemed like the right time for them,” Petta said of Metro Restaurant, which had been talking to Petta for several years about the possibility of closing the location in the village. “Basically my involvement was we met the new tenant and I thought he was a good guy, so did they, so they moved forward.”
Restaurants have been booming in Scarsdale in recent years and the French restaurant will bring a new taste to the long list of dining options.
“Since I’ve been working at Scarsdale Improvement that’s something that we talked about, just wanting to make it into a place where we have foot traffic that the restaurants bring,” Petta said. “You see it in a lot of other towns … that’s always a reason people are going. Greenwich specifically is one that I think of. Bringing in a lot of high-end restaurants is something that’s great for the town and also brings in more foot traffic for the retail. It creates a busy environment.”
Petta called the Scarsdale Avenue location an “interesting space” as it is a standalone building with parking in the back. The new restaurant will take some time to get up and running, but Petta was glad not to have a gap, much like what happened when Zachys moved from Parkway and a steakhouse began construction.
In fact, between the two restaurants coming soon, Dobbs & Bishop Fine Cheese on Spencer Place and a pending liquor license at the former Space NK spot at 13-15 Boniface Circle, all SIC-owned storefronts will be rented.
“We worked pretty diligently, SIC as a whole, and I think when COVID happened and we had to deal with a lot of moving around, our No. 1 priority was to fill the vacancies and restore vibrancy, and I think it’s worked out pretty well,” Petta said. “There’s obviously a lot of construction going on with the cheese shop, the steakhouse, now this French restaurant, but I think it’s all tying together in a nice way where it’s going to end up in a very busy and exciting community downtown.”
