After garnering considerable faculty and student support, the Social Justice Committee at Scarsdale High School plans to host the first-ever Non Sibi Day on Friday, May 27, the half day before Memorial Day weekend. Non Sibi Day, taking its namesake from the school district’s Latin motto meaning “not for oneself alone,” encourages students to volunteer time and resources to help the surrounding community.
In collaboration with the administration, school government and student clubs, Non Sibi Day will feature activities dedicated to increasing community engagement and building student fraternity. While students in each grade must attend one assigned event as a group, teachers will be able to take their classes to club events to fill the rest of the day. Anticipating the event, many students were hopeful the day would be successful and worked hard to plan it.
“The majority of the class governments and clubs are partnering up to try to do an act of service for the community, and I think it’s gonna have a lot of success,” said sophomore Natasha Pereira, who serves as SHS student body secretary.
The event is set up to help build community inside the school by pairing organizations with class governments, while also raising awareness about clubs among underclassmen.
Activities are still in the planning phase, but so far the freshman class government hopes to build birdhouses for Habitat for Humanity and sort clothing donations for Midnight Run — an outreach organization that provides support to unhoused people — as their central event. Sophomores will partner with Habitat for Humanity to donate sandwiches to local food drives, and juniors will donate arts and crafts packages to the Elizabeth Seton Children’s Center in White Plains.
“I think it’s a great initiative, being able to live the motto that we hear every day, but we don’t incorporate a lot [into the classroom]. It’s great to give the student body that half day to try it out and see how they can make a difference,” said SHS student body president Varun Bansal.
The Red Cross Club, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Jabberwocky and Amnesty International are some of the many organizations planning additional activities. According to Pereira, Jabberwocky, the SHS art and literary magazine group, is doing an hourlong session on “observing protest art, protest poetry and protest media” to teach students about the civil rights movement through news from the period.
“We have over 100 students who are facilitating or contributing and over 50 teachers who are [helping out],” said Social Justice Committee member and SHS English teacher Stephen Mounkhall. “The committee could not have run a whole day by ourselves for a whole three-quarters of a school. It’s been such a huge community effort already. We’re so grateful for that.”
Aside from coming up with the idea for the new non sibi-themed event, the Social Justice Committee has been consequential in educating students on other societal issues in previous years.
“We were a group that was forming to try and make some changes in the school in terms of trying to bring people here who would help us see beyond just Scarsdale and ourselves,” said Mounkhall.
In past years, the panel succeeded in inviting American activist Anthony Ray Hinton, who had been wrongfully convicted for murder, to speak about his experience in prison and strenuous journey to exoneration. On Global Citizenship Day, an annual event dedicated to studying other cultures, the group asked author Sam Mihara to discuss his experience in a Japanese internment camp. Non Sibi Day, however, is the first time clubs and class governments can join together during school hours to demonstrate their community-based work.
Considering the collective effort put into orchestrating the day’s events, Mounkhall said he is optimistic students will enjoy and appreciate the event.
“You never know how good something is going to be until it happens, but we’re hopeful that it’ll be a day that students will find meaningful. I think the main thing is just recognition on our part as teachers and faculty members that it has not been easy to be a student in the last two to three years. We hope the future will be better and that maybe this could be a positive community-building step toward that future,” Mounkhall said.
