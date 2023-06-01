Civics, ethics, service, compassion and well-being were all on display during dozens of workshops during the Second Annual Non Sibi Day at Scarsdale High School Friday morning, May 26.
Non Sibi Day, celebrating the motto of “not for oneself,” was created last year as an optional event for students as a follow-up to Global Citizenship Day, organized by the Social Justice Committee, and this year was expanded for all students who attended the half day of school prior to Memorial Day Weekend.
“This really shows the work we can do when we all work together as a community,” English teacher Ethan Paul said. “This year we wanted to really amp it up to the next level. We tried to get everyone in the school involved for all periods… and it’s all focused on this idea of what can we do for each other and what can we do for communities and what can we do to help the world around us?”
Offering dozens of diverse options for students over the four periods of the day ensured maximum interest and engagement as the high school campus was abuzz with guest speakers, animals, art projects, community service opportunities and educational experiences that were both teacher- and student-led. There were also student-created activism posters and artwork hung throughout the hallways of the school.
“This idea of non sibi can look many different ways,” Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick said.
Project Green club members led a cleanup of the brook that runs along Brewster Road that is very famous for flooding during storms. Patrick, a former science teacher, participated and showed the group a photo taken earlier in the month of several cars that were totaled after the parking lot at SHS flooded once again. It was a way for Patrick to connect with students.
“I always try to teach as much as possible in a place-based way,” he said. “Here we are and we have this campus and we can think about it and why it’s the way it is, what are some of the challenges we face like the cars flooding in the lot a couple of weeks ago. There’s a real problem that we can think about and learn from.”
Patrick explained to the students some of the measures the village of Scarsdale has taken to alleviate some of the flooding issues such as restoring wetlands by the public library and across from the public safety building, two areas that can take in some of the excess water naturally.
“We still have a big problem with flooding and picking up trash is a small step towards that piece of it,” Patrick said. “We have a longer-term problem as we’re likely going to have more and more major rain events. We have to think about how to solve that without losing vehicles.”
Earth Science teacher Ben Drexel was proud of the students for stepping up to educate their peers. He often takes his classes out to the brook by the high school for lessons.
“We study rivers and erosion and topography, so to be able to go outside and see a very unique landscape that other schools don’t have where we have beautiful hills and a waterway, going outside and observing natural processes is amazing,” he said. “We’re just trying to spread the message that as humanity we’re not separate from nature and that our actions have impacts on the natural world and the natural world has impacts on us and that we have to work together to make a better planet.”
Patrick looks forward to more interaction with students after signing the energy-saving contract with Cenergistic (https://bit.ly/3KOwKJ0).
“Seeing the kids lead this is great,” he said. “I think it’s really important that our Project Green students become very active in taking a role and thinking about steps we can actually take. We had some of our Project Green students involved in our Cenergistic contract, so these students are going to be involved in leading some of that work. And for me selfishly, this is a chance to have a group of students I’m connected to.”
Art teacher Janna Johnsen spent the morning with students outside the Brewster Road entrance hanging their personal messages on what has been dubbed “The Healing Tree,” which she called “a live collaborative art installation” that was inspired by Chinese prayer trees and Wish Trees, a project started in 1996 by former SHS student Yoko Ono. The Healing Tree not only offers beauty to the campus with wind and sunlight creating a shimmering centerpiece, but for the students who hung their plastic-wrapped messages or art it offers a sense of well-being.
“The National Art Honor Society students decided we could do this for mental wellness awareness,” Johnsen said. “You bring something you’re dealing with or struggling and bring that weight, that burden, that darkness and bring it out into color and light and let the tree bear that weight for you and you release it. The limbs of the tree are now bearing the weight you’ve been holding onto.”
Johnsen said taking part in an “active creation” could be “transformative.”
“These are creative strategies they can use like journaling and art-making,” she said. “The process of art-making is collaborative. You can see a lot of us have things to express and it gets transformed into one collaborative piece as a community.”
School psychologist Dr. Peter Faustino brought a friend of his, Paul Morris, who is on the autism spectrum, to talk to students and share his story of success. Faustino said Morris is “really the celebrity wherever we go to do presentations.” Faustino said it’s especially important to raise awareness about autism in schools because of the misinformation and misunderstanding around the condition, which can be diagnosed as early as age 2.
Faustino told the story of a kindergarten teacher in Florida who held a vote where 14 students voted to have a student leave the class, and only two voted in favor of him staying. “That’s discrimination,” Morris said. “That’s not fair.”
“What I got upset about when I read articles about the school and about Alex, every article was about how it was discriminatory and the 14 students,” Faustino said. “What I didn’t see was one article about the two students who said they didn’t want to vote Alex off. They understand maybe Alex is a little different and were OK with that.”
Faustino said there are a “ton of things” we can all learn from people who have autism, including Temple Grandin, who was born in 1947. Her mother was told to put her in an institution, but her mother instead pushed for her rights to get an education. Grandin went on to earn a doctorate and make great advances in the areas of livestock and animal behaviors. There are “so many strengths,” Faustino said, noting, “We just have to be on the lookout for the way they see the world.”
One of the most impressive things about Morris, who loves to work and do chores at home, especially laundry, according to Faustino, is his ability to remember facts and pretty much “anything I’ve ever said to him.”
“I tend to hear things and forget about it — Paul seems to have it locked into his memory,” Faustino said. “That would be a good skill to have. I would like that.”
The entire sophomore class had one mandatory session with the Westchester County Human Rights Commission and the Westchester County district attorney’s office. The Human Rights Commission was represented by executive director Tejash V. Sanchala and consultant and former chief of the Bias Crimes Unit for the DA’s office Mayo Bartlett.
Sanchala spoke to the students about being proactive in the face of an incident of discrimination or hate from occurring or escalating. Three years and one day prior was the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis and it was then-17-year-old Darnella Frazier who captured the incident on her phone.
“If she had not done that the story would not have been told the way it was told and we may not have known what occurred,” Sanchala said. “Her actions as a 17-year-old sparked a national and a global movement against injustice. She’s gone on to win the Pulitzer Prize, so when you think what you can do as a 17- or 15-year-old, think about Darnella Frazier and when you see something she’s a good example of you don’t need to put yourself in harm’s way to intervene. There are many things you can do to be an upstander.”
Sanchala also shared an interview with actress Zendaya who witnessed bullying in her fifth grade but did nothing about it. Her parents set her straight afterwards for not getting involved.
Bartlett talked about the importance of not putting oneself in the position to be accused of a bias or hate crime, noting that institutions of higher education take such things “very seriously.”
“Just be aware that words matter,” he said. “You hear it a lot, but think about it.”
This often happens when someone tells a joke they don’t think is offensive or they don’t realize might be offensive to the person they are saying it to or in front of.
“Sometimes you can say something and you may not have feelings of hate or bias in your heart, but you’re not thinking about other people who are around and something you say as a joke may impact somebody in a way that you didn’t intend for it to impact them … Make sure it’s something you’re willing to stand by down the road.”
Bartlett also spoke about the consequences of not speaking up, using the example of Martin Niemöller, who was a priest in Germany during the Holocaust. Niemöller said:
“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.
“Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
“Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.
“Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
During what Bartlett called a “real transition in the United States,” he said it’s important to stand up for the rights of others and protect others from harm. “It’s important to understand that even if you’re in the majority here it doesn’t mean that you will always be in the majority,” he said.
Bartlett told students that if they see or hear something they should report it to the school, the police or the Human Rights Commission. He quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who said, “In the end we’ll remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
English teacher Kathleen McGreal hosted three speakers from Hudson Link for Higher Education in Prison, a group she and students have worked with several times each year for many years. Hudson Link provides college education for inmates — and support beyond prison life — and while it is rare for Scarsdale students to go to prison, the message is more about the ways that decisions you make can impact you for a long time, whether it’s doing something that puts you in prison or deciding to turn your life around through education to better yourself when your sentence is up.
One Hudson Link graduate who was released in December following 14 years in prison — his daughter was 5 months old when he was incarcerated, the same age at that time as some of the students he was addressing on Non Sibi Day — talked about the importance of “information.” If he had better information growing up and had people asking him what he was going to do with his life, he might well have questioned his choices and taken a different path.
Now a visual artist and short-form video editor, he is only now beginning to get his life in order, something he realizes he should have done as a teenager. Instead he wound up at a prison in Clinton and then at Sing Sing, where fellow inmates convinced him to start taking classes.
“Having college in a prison as opposed to not having college in a prison, I was able to see the difference in the comparisons between the two things,” he said. “It’s drastic. There’s more hope in a place that has college because guys have something to look forward to. That’s not something that I feel like a lot of people really think about when they put college into a prison.”
During the early COVID-19 pandemic there were no classes in the spring and summer, yet the inmates who were enrolled in the Hudson Link program made sure to stay out of trouble that entire time knowing that classes were their ticket to a better life. They didn’t want to do anything to jeopardize their potential for a second chance. “[Prisons] that have college I’ve noticed they have lower rates, lower occurrences of violence,” he said.
Quoting something he saw on TikTok, he referenced the “biggest lie he was ever told,” which was your teens and 20s are “the biggest time to party and enjoy life.” He said, “This is the time to work so you can enjoy yourself later on.”
Having just gotten off an overnight shift at a bakery, he noted how tired he was, but he knew he had to show up for the students to give back for all he’s been given in recent years.
Talk about non sibi.
