To his family on the ground, Walter “Wally” McNulty was just a strange spot in the sky. Soon enough they recognized his green jacket getting closer to them and they found it fitting that a red, white and blue parachute helped him land safely on the ground upstate at Skydive the Ranch in Gardiner, New York.
McNulty, who moved to Scarsdale with his family in 1976, went skydiving for his 90th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
“We saw the plane take off and go past us and then we heard it and we had a hard time seeing it,” daughter-in-law Barbara said. “Then it was fun to watch everybody come in. Wally was the last one to come in. We were just so excited for him.”
Upon seeing his World War II veteran hat, the Skydive team treated McNulty “like royalty,” according to Barbara. His tandem jumper had served in the Russian military, so there was certainly mutual respect for each other’s contributions to their respective countries.
McNulty thought he’d be more nervous than he was jumping out of a perfectly good plane, but his excitement outweighed any sense of fear — he felt safe in the harness secured to his professional tandem jumper.
“I thought I’d be really scared,” McNulty said. “When I got to the door, there was a young girl who jumped before me for her 18th birthday, and [my tandem jumper] said, ‘We don’t jump, we fall.’ That’s when you get the sensation and you see everything as far as you can see and the wind hits your face. You can steer to the right and left with your hands and you can spin. By this time you’re having fun. Soon when your chute opens you get chills. You have to do it to know what it really feels like.”
McNulty enjoyed having the ability to steer, first with his arms in free fall, and then by pulling with the cords after the parachute was pulled. He could spin or go left or right, feeling like he was in control the entire time.
The fall was 13,500 feet and took 15 minutes as he was going about 120 miles per hour. “I saw paratroopers do it and I would have loved to have been a paratrooper,” McNulty said.
What McNulty, who has a bad back “sometimes,” was most worried about was the landing. “I see these guys coming down really fast and then some of them put their feet down and run and stop,” he said. “I told them I can’t run that fast and they told me not to worry about it. [His tandem helper] said, ‘I’m going to make you a chair. I’m going to bend my knees, you’re going to sit in my lap, and I’m going to run on the ground.’ All I had to do was keep my feet up.”
McNulty’s other bucket list item was to ride a motorcycle, which he did two years ago prior to an Honor Flight from Westchester County Airport to Washington, D.C. McNulty was on the lead motorcycle taking the buses of veterans to the airport.
“You pull into the airport and then you’re really excited,” McNulty said. “I was more excited about that, I think, than jumping. They’re a great crew. I was on a plane with two of the last guys who just died who were Black fellas who were Tuskegee Airmen. One was 100, the other 101 and there was a woman on there 102, a nurse in the Pacific. You get up in a plane and the things they don’t talk about at home with their families, they all get together and start talking about it.”
McNulty was born in 1931 and had a tumultuous childhood that landed him in both the U.S. Army and Navy under false pretenses when he was 13 and 15 years old, respectively. Growing up on the West Side of Manhattan, his father died when he was young and his mother worked at a phone company overnight from midnight to 8 a.m. A neighbor called the authorities to let them know McNulty and his two sisters were being left alone each night and they were taken and separated from their mother. One sister went to a home in Brooklyn, the other to an aunt in Boston and McNulty landed at Christian Brothers’ Lincoln Hall in Lincolndale, New York, when he was 10 years old.
McNulty’s mother got remarried to a man from Ireland who was applying for citizenship and was going to adopt the three siblings. They were all living together in the Bronx, but McNulty’s mom died during childbirth and the family was split up once again. Back at Lincoln Hall, McNulty kept running away, getting caught and then getting sent back. His welcome home came in the form of a beating.
When he was age 13 1/2and a half, McNulty ran away for good and secured falsified papers to join the U.S. Army. He was deployed to Germany but they finally realized he was only 15 1/2and a half and sent him back to the United States, where he proceeded to fake his identity again, this time to join the U.S. Navy, where he was on the first ship fired on prior to the Korean War. After suffering a head injury and being put in a canvas bag because they thought he had died, his true identity was discovered once again.
“I woke up two days later and I was wrapped in a canvas bag,” he said. “They transferred me from a destroyer to a carrier and they thought I was dead, but I woke up and yelled out. They had sent a telegram home to the parents of the guy’s name I used and the mother said they were making a mistake. ‘He’s in school, not the Navy.’ I was court martialed and they threw me out.”
McNulty was later an ironworker building the Throgs Neck Bridge, a sandhog for the Lincoln Tunnel, a bus driver for nine years and a liquor salesman for 20.
McNulty’s wife, Mary Ann, died June 24 of this year at age 85. The two met at a friend’s wedding in 1957 and married two years later. After moving to Scarsdale, their three children, Michael, Walter and Marianne attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School and graduated from Scarsdale High School. They have six grandchildren.
McNulty still marches in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade with other veterans and sings in the choir at IHM.
With daughter Marianne and some of the grandkids also showing interest in skydiving, McNulty expects the family will return to Gardiner sometime soon to jump together. “I said I would go with them,” McNulty said. “You feel so good that you’re able to do it.”
Barbara said, “We all tried talking him out of it,” but now she knows just how special the jump was not only for McNulty, but the entire family.
“Wally’s face and smile, that picture was worth a thousand words,” Barbara said. “After he jumped we popped open a bottle of champagne and we had sandwiches and chips and we watched the next group of jumpers so Wally could see the plane leave and then come down so he could experience it that way. I know the family will be having another trip for more people to join his next skydive.”
