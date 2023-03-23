The village election held March 21 was uncontested and the turnout, not surprisingly, was modest with just under 400 residents casting ballots.
Justin Arest, candidate for mayor, received 381 votes, of which 345 were in-person and 36 absentee.
Sameer Ahuja, candidate for board trustee, received 365 votes, including 335 in-person votes and 30 absentee.
Karen Brew, candidate for board trustee, received 366 votes, with 336 in-person votes and 30 absentee.
Dara Gruenberg, candidate for board trustee, received 372 total, including 337 in-person votes and 35 absentee.
Cynthia Dunne, candidate for village justice, received 368 total votes, counting 335 in-person and 33 absentee.
Voters also cast ballots with 13 write-ins, including nine for trustee and four for mayor. There were no write-in votes cast for village justice.
While thanking outgoing Mayor Jane Veron and those involved in the election process, mayor-elect Arest noted there were many new faces this year on the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC), which “says a lot about the strength of our nonpartisan system.” The CNC’s 30 voting members elected to the committee in a villagewide election engaged in a rigorous vetting process to nominate a slate of nonpartisan candidates for village offices this year as they do each year. Other candidates who wish to run independently of the nonpartisan system may do so.
“I think the nonpartisan system really is the biggest winner tonight, as always, the system worked,” he said. “I think all of us meet friends through our families, through our children, but the friends that we've met through volunteering and the work that people put in in this community, for really nothing besides just wanting to make Scarsdale better, is really what makes Scarsdale the place that it is and why it's really so exciting to represent all of you and to do the good work that we're going to do.”
Arest wrapped up his brief remarks by inviting residents to attend village board meetings, which take place Tuesday nights in Rutherford Hall at Scarsdale Village Hall on Post Road.
