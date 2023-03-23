Mayor and trustees and judge photo

Election winners Cynthia Dunne, Karen Brew, Sameer Ahuja, Justin Arest and Dara Gruenberg gather together to cut a celebration cake at Scarsdale Public Library March 21.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Valerie Abrahams

The village election held March 21 was uncontested and the turnout, not surprisingly, was modest with just under 400 residents casting ballots.

Justin Arest, candidate for mayor, received 381 votes, of which 345 were in-person and 36 absentee.

