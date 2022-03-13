Afya, a nonprofit organization founded by former Scarsdale resident Danielle Butin, delivers medical and humanitarian supplies to disaster-stricken areas around the world. These days, the war in Ukraine is its focus, as the Yonkers-based charity partners with other medical and humanitarian organizations in the New York area to collect medical and personal-care supplies at the Afya warehouse on Saw Mill River Road, and prepare these donated goods to be airlifted to Ukraine. While the onslaught by the Russian army continues to drive refugees toward the borders, the need for supplies also continues.
“The numbers are just increasing by the day,” Afya director of programs Heather Clark said on March 8. “There are a million refugees that have left Ukraine. But there are also refugees in Ukraine that have moved from the east to the western part of the country.”
Clark heard, from Afya partner organizations, that refugees were living in bomb shelters and the subway system. “Anyplace they can find shelter. And of course, for the refugees who have crossed the borders, there are sort of temporary camps being set up in different countries to handle the situation.”
When refugees get to the camps, they may need medical care. “I’ve heard that family members, once they arrive at safety, they have a range of injuries because they’ve been walking some distance,” Clark said. “It’s just the challenge of fleeing … they often arrive with some injury. We’re hearing stories from our partners on the ground, for whom we are collecting medical supplies.”
Afya’s first shipment went out last week, Clark said. “It was mainly surgical kits requested by a hospital that was going to distribute them to field medics. We are going to be sending out another shipment this week that should be dispatched on Friday.” Medical providers within Ukraine have requested a range of equipment, while humanitarian organizations expressed a need for items for refugees, such as diapers, personal hygiene items and PPE.
The embattled Ukrainian health system needs everything from surgical and first aid supplies to durable medical equipment, including stretchers, to pharmaceuticals, such as antibiotics and anticoagulants. These goods are needed in bulk quantities and are listed on the Afya Foundation website’s “Disaster Response Hub” page. Donors who can contribute supplies on that list are asked to contact Afya at info@Afyafoundation.org to coordinate the drop-off. Clark noted that medical supplies are the primary need. No clothing donations are being accepted, and only items listed on their website can be accepted at the warehouse.
Another way to donate is through Afya’s “Amazon Wish List” page on the Disaster Response Hub section of Afya’s website. From there, donors can navigate to the list on amazon.com, scan the list, and see how many units of the item are needed and how many have been ordered. They can order as many as they wish, and the order will be sent to Afya for shipment.
“It’s wonderful to see the outpouring of giving around this crisis,” Clark said. “We want to serve a role in the community to collect and deliver these needed supplies.”
Besides its appeals through its own website, Afya is working with the regional medical community. “The Greater New York Hospital Association has galvanized their network of hospitals, to gather supplies for us from area hospitals,” Clark said. “And various organizations are running collections for us; various houses of worship are doing collections and bringing them to Afya. It’s very great — it’s wonderful to see.”
Afya had initially set the end of March as the deadline for donations, according to Clark. “But I have a feeling that will be extended, given the growing crisis,” she predicted. The organization is in the process of arranging for a large shipment on a cargo plane, which will hold 10 times the amount of supplies they already shipped. “We have the supplies ready to go,” she said. “That shipment will probably go out next week.”
Afya also relies on help from volunteers to sort the supplies being packed and shipped to Ukraine. “We have hours on the weekends, during weekdays and occasional evenings, so people can reach out if they want to volunteer,” Clark said. Both adults and children are welcome to volunteer, but must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Contact Afya on the “volunteer” link at https://afyafoundation.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.