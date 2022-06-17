After a 9-7 regular season, the Scarsdale boys lacrosse team rode a five-game postseason winning streak into the New York State Class A semifinals, where they finally met their match in the form of Northport from Section 11. After jumping to a seemingly effortless 4-0 lead, Northport held the Raiders off every time they got close and came away with a 13-9 victory to advance to the finals.
“It’s always tough to go down, very demoralizing, but we believed in ourselves and we pushed back and played a hard-fought game,” senior captain Graydon Diamond said. “Everyone tried their hardest and that’s all we can ask for.”
Back-to-back Section 1 champion Scarsdale ended last season on a double overtime win against Mamaroneck in the finals, Scarsdale’s first-ever title in the sport, as there was no state tournament due to COVID-19. After topping Carmel 13-4, North Rockland 11-6 and Mamaroneck 12-7 in sectionals, the Raiders showed their prowess by beating Kingston 19-7 in the subregional and Shenendehowa 14-6 in the regional final before running into Northport.
“It definitely is a big, momentous moment for this program to get to a place that we’ve never been,” senior captain Julian Glantz said. “It’s crazy because it moves so quickly. Right after the section championship it was right back to practice and it’s right into the next game. It’s crazy to think how far we’ve come. There hasn’t been time to slow down and look how far we’ve come. Final four teams in the state is something I’m proud of the whole group for getting to because it’s a big milestone. At the same time you want it to go the other way. It’s tough to ever be happy after a loss.”
At SUNY Albany on June 8, Northport senior Tyler Kuprianchik won the faceoff against junior captain Colby Baldwin — they will be teammates at Penn State in two years and Baldwin took 16 of 24 on the day — but after some back and forth Andrew Miller put in the first goal for Northport with 9:50 left. Forty-five seconds later, Timothy Kirchner scored. Fifty seconds after that Matt Webb scored. Scarsdale coaches James Synowiez and John Felix called a timeout with 7:45 left in the first quarter trailing 3-0.
The timeout didn’t help settle the Raiders as they passed the ball out of bounds. With 6:16 left, Michael Meyer scored for a 4-0 Northport lead.
With 4:36 left in the first quarter, junior goalie Andrew Lehrman had his first big save of the game and just over 90 seconds later Diamond had a clutch goal, shooting backward while falling, to break Northport’s run.
Lehrman had a stick save on a point blank shot with 2:07 left and less than a minute later senior Matt Reyman made it 4-2.
Northport didn’t like what it was seeing and scored two more times in the first quarter at 37.3 and 10.3 for a 6-2 lead.
Lehrman had three saves in the first half of the second quarter and, four minutes after getting taken down hard, junior defenseman Asher Krohn, soon after returning to the game, scored an off-balance goal with a long pole with 6:00 left in the half to make the score 6-3.
Northport then built its largest lead thus far at 8-3 with goals with 5:11 and 3:13 left in the half. Lehrman had a couple of stick saves in the final 70 seconds of the half.
Northport struck first three minutes into the second half with a goal. It was 9-3 and not looking good for the Raiders until junior captain Ryan Ornstein and sophomore Rhett Needleman scored within a minute of each other to make it 9-5 with 7:32 left in the third quarter.
Again, Northport responded, this time with two goals at 4:51 and 3:36. Freshman Anders Burrows buried a goal with 2:49 left and junior Will DelGuercio scored with 1:22 left. Northport made it a 12-7 game scoring with 7.1 seconds left in the quarter.
Less than a minute into the fourth quarter junior Nate Seslowe scored. Diamond, for the second year in a row, scored the final Scarsdale goal of the season, the lone Raider with multiple goals in the game, with 2:45 left to play to pull to within 12-9. Northport added the last goal of the game 30 seconds later.
“I don’t know if they did anything we hadn’t seen all season — it was capitalizing off of our mistakes, good transition game, but nothing that we couldn’t beat,” Glantz said. “At the end of the day we went to battle and one team has to come out on top. They were lucky to come out with a few more goals in the beginning because it set them up for the rest of the game. I thought it was a very even matchup after that got to that.”
The Raiders came out flat, but showed the type of “resilience and grit” the coaches have come to expect from the “selfless” team.
“Every little turnover, whether it was not backing up a shot or a big groundball or a bad pass on a clear just wound up with them and their transition game was incredible today,” Synowiez said. “The way they moved the ball on offense between the lines just bing-bing-bing-bing-bing and it just wound up in the back of the net. That’s how you make teams pay for all those mistakes. But I love the way we continued to battle and tried to keep it tight and tried to get back to that spot. We want to be resilient and not accept when things are going poorly. They battled. I’m proud of these kids.”
After a rocky start by the defense, Lehrman settled down and made 16 saves.
“The second half he was absolutely dialed in,” Synowiez said “He’s the one that beats himself up the most when he’s letting in goals. They weren’t his fault. There was a handful we should have slid faster, we didn’t have a second slide and guys were getting hands-free shots and No. 1 [Michael Meyer] on their team is the best shooter we’ve seen all season. When he pulls it and it’s on cage there’s a good chance it’s going in. He was a pretty incredible player.”
Sophomore Jake Goldstein, the team’s leading scorer on the season, had three assists.
“Jake’s vision is what I think his biggest asset is to our team and finding open guys and giving them an opportunity to make a play,” Synowiez said. “It’s not always about him. That’s why Jake is such a dynamic player. If he’s not scoring he’s moving the ball to someone who is gonna score. He’s a very unselfish player.”
Eight Raiders scored, including freshman Burrows. “For a freshman any time we give him an opportunity he makes the most of it,” Synowiez said. “That’s what we’re looking forward to for years to come. I think he learned a lot this season in terms of the expectations and being smart with the ball in our sticks.”
Then there were the unsung heroes. “Freddy Kushnick and Trevor Knopp, they play a full 48 minutes with the least glorious position on the field — defensive midfield — and they play their hearts out,” Synowiez said. “I looked down in the corner at halftime and I see Freddy talking to the team. The passion that kid has and the chip on his shoulder he plays with, I wish I could replicate that 10 times over. He and Trevor are such special players and no doubt led to a lot of our success this year.”
Graduating 13 seniors last year seemed daunting, but so are the three key seniors from this year’s team from a production standpoint. Glantz used his football toughness to push opponents around on defense this spring, but was also a “great leader on and off the field,” according to Synowiez.
“For a guy who doesn’t play lacrosse in the offseason, where football is his main sport, he expected everybody’s best and they expected his best ever single day and that’s what he brought,” Synowiez said. “Playing through injuries and being banged up a little bit, it doesn’t matter to him. He’s going to put his head down and go to work. He’s just a special type of competitor.”
Lefty finisher Reyman had some big games down the stretch and went from six goals and six assists last year to 15 and 10 this year, including four goals against Kingston. “He found some opportunities to get his hands free and rip it,” Synowiez said. “He had a nice goal to spark us in the first quarter today. We’re really going to miss him on the left side putting the ball in the back of the net.”
Diamond has two famous goals going back to the finals last year, breaking Mamaroneck’s 4-0 start and then burying the game-winner in double OT. Diamond was second on the team in scoring this year with a near even split 32 goals and 31 assists after putting up 22 and 10 as a junior.
“Graydon had 25 more points than he did last season or something crazy,” Synowiez said. “Senior year when all eyes are on you for scoring the big goal last year, and now this year you step up in a big way and put the ball in the back of the net and lead the team. When the game is on the line he wants the ball in his stick and you don’t have 10 guys on a team like that. You don’t have five on a team like that. You have a handful and it takes a special kid to want all that pressure on his shoulders and as an 18-year-old that’s not always easy when that doesn’t go your way. It just says a lot about his character.”
Just like this year, the Raiders will return many key pieces next year, including goalie Lehrman (269, 62.41% save percentage) and faceoff midfielder Baldwin (337/403, 83.62%), who will be seniors; top scorer Goldstein (65-72 career), who will be a junior; defensive middies Kushnick and Knopp, defensemen Krohn, Noah Chappell, DelGuercio and Jack Greco; and attackmen Ornstein (35-22), Seslowe (22-15), Needleman (17-5), Wade Massey (12-3) and Burrows (10-4). In addition to being an All-American at taking faceoffs, Baldwin scored 19 goals, many off the faceoff, and assisted 13.
The Raiders built something over time and, after not having a season in 2020, came in with a team made up 100% of first-year varsity players last year and returned just under half of them this year.
“It feels great to be part of something building rather than something staying at the same level,” Glantz said. “Last year we won a section championship and we could have hung our laurels on that one. Instead we decided to push it and we got to the state semifinals. We’re hoping the foundation we laid here helps them continue to work harder in the future to kick it into another level. I’m hoping the message is there that every year you’ve got to up your game. Every day you’ve got to up your game and keep improving. That’s what it’s going to take for this to go from a semifinal to a final to a state championships team. That’s what Scarsdale is capable of — the talent’s there.”
The Raiders proved 2021 wasn’t a fluke, wasn’t a one-and-done, and next year they have the chance to enter into dominant status if they can win a third straight title.
“Winning the section last year was big,” Knopp said. “I wasn’t on the team then, but winning again this year was even bigger. We’ve just built a community, a great community. Next year we can’t just make it to the state semifinal. We’ve got to do more. We’ve got to work harder in the offseason. We’re definitely capable of getting back here next year.”
Coach Synowiez said he preferred being the underdog, but he can’t deny his team is now finally on the map.
“We like being the underdog — that’s our mentality,” he said. “I have a group text with about 24 alumni and they sent a few videos and stuff to the boys today and one of the kids wrote to me that in 2015 they won two games. Seven years later we’re in the state semifinals. It’s been incredible and I keep continuing to tell the alumni that they’re the reason we’re here. Hopefully it keeps falling in line that way and the guys keep expecting more and more of each other because I don’t want to be satisfied with just this. And I don’t think they are either.”
Diamond believes his team was capable of making the finals this year, but said it’s up to next year’s team.
“I just want them to take it all in, remember how bad losing feels and never want to lose again,” Diamond said. “If they can get this far I am sure they will play with heart and fire in their body and play harder than they ever have and come out on top and win the state next year.”
Knopp said the team will be ready. “It meant a lot for us, but we wanted more than to just come here and play,” he said. “We didn’t end up doing that today, but we’re going to be back next year.”
