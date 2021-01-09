Police responded to N. Central Avenue Dec. 28 on a complaint of a trespasser. Upon arrival, police saw a man fitting the description of the person in question wearing a black hoodie and no face mask, walking near the H Mart supermarket. The man, Delvon Bolling, claimed he is allowed to use the store’s bathroom even though the security officer told him he was barred from the premises. The security officer told police Bolling was warned he’s not allowed in the store since Nov. 27 and that if he breaks the trespass order, he could be arrested. At this point Bolling was arrested and transported to police headquarters to be processed. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 22.
License plate recovered
While on patrol on S. Central Avenue Dec. 28, police saw a license plate on the ground in a parking lot. Police researched a phone number for the Yonkers resident to whom the truck was registered, but police were unable to make contact. The plates will be returned to the DMV.
Dead animal
Police responded to Pipeline Road Dec. 29 on a report of a dead dog in the roadway. They found a dead large black and white cat, not a dog. An officer bagged the cat and brought it to headquarters where it will be kept in a garage refrigerator in hopes the owner will claim it.
Fight at steakhouse
Police responded to Benjamin Steakhouse on W. Hartsdale Avenue Dec. 29 on a report of a fight in progress. A 54-year-old man and his friend said they were at the bar eating dinner when they were attacked by two other men dining at the bar. The 54-year-old man described a 6 foot, 2 inch, 250 pound man as his assailant. He said a fight broke out after words were exchanged. The alleged assailants left the restaurant through the back door and a man later identified as S. Steadman got into a white SUV. He was stopped by police for driving with a suspended license. The 54-year-old man and his friend described their injuries to police; one man said he was punched in the head, the other said he was thrown to the ground. One complained of shoulder pain and had abrasions on his neck; the other’s hand was swollen and his pinky finger injured. Steadman was placed under arrest for assault in the third degree and aggravated unlicensed operation. He was brought to police headquarters for processing and his car was impounded. During processing, Steadman told the arresting officer the name of the second man involved in the assault and said they are co-workers at a security brokerage in Westchester. Steadman was issued a court appearance for Jan. 15.
Identity theft
A Longfellow Street resident reported on Dec. 30 she noticed multiple unauthorized charges on her credit card. A report was made.
A Stonewall Circle resident Dec. 30 said he received a fraudulent bill for more than $1,000 from Samsung. When he contacted the company he learned the bill of sale did not include the address or contact information for the person to whom the phone was supposed to be shipped. The order was successfully canceled and the man was not charged. He said he later received a collection notice for about half the purchase price of the phone. He was able to speak to someone at the collection agency about the matter and the charges were dropped.
A Caterson Terrace resident Jan. 4 said someone impersonating him had created a website using his identity to steal money from investors. The reporting party is a registered broker. He believes about $152,000 has been stolen from investors by an unknown party. The attorney general’s office is investigating. Police also made a report for documentation.
Aggravated unlicensed operation
While on a DWI detail Dec. 31, a detective on patrol saw a 2011 Ford traveling east on E. Hartsdale Avenue without a license plate light. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified and found to be driving with a suspended license. He was arrested and charged at the scene with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the third degree and issued tickets to appear in court Jan. 14.
Shoplifters
Police responded to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Jan. 1 on a report that two women in the self-checkout line only scanned a few items before attempting to leave the store with multiple items. A store employee stopped the women before they could leave; one of the women pulled out her phone and began talking into it. At that point, a man entered the store and began arguing with the employee on behalf of the women. While that was going on, the women fled the store and got into a black Cadillac. The man denied knowing the women and was ultimately released from the scene. He was issued a trespass warning. The store told police the women took merchandise worth $143.99. All items were recovered and returned to the store. Police have video surveillance showing the movements of the Cadillac and also of one of the women.
Suspicious
While on a burglary prevention detail Jan. 2 on N. Central Avenue police noticed a car driving in and out of various parking lots, occasionally turning off its lights. They followed the car to Route 119 where it continued to drive behind commercial establishments turning its lights on and off. Police followed the car for more than an hour until it entered the city of White Plains near the entrance of the Bronx River Parkway. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, a 45-year-old man, was identified. He said he was looking for a parking lot to sleep for the night after arguing with his parents. No signs of burglary or forced entry were observed at any of the businesses whose lots he visited. The man was released. No information was given about where he decided to sleep.
Thieves
Police responded to the CVS on S. Central Avenue Jan. 2 to speak with the shift manager who said two people came into the store and began putting things into a white bag. They left the store without paying and headed off in an unknown direction. The manager was unable to recall at the time what they took, but there is video surveillance and an investigation will take place.
Not a Trump supporter
A Maple Avenue homeowner told police Jan. 4 she got a letter in the mail that contained a picture of her property with a Trump campaign sign. On the photo were the words, “Thank you for being a Trump supporter; see you in 2024.” The homeowner said she is not a Trump supporter and that was not her sign. She asked a report be made for documentation.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, was compiled from official information.
