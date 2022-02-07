“Not Forgotten: Scarsdale’s Black History,” a new exhibit at Scarsdale Publlc Library, explores the experiences and events that have shaped Scarsdale’s Black history through documents, photographs and artifacts evidencing local slavery, the important role of Scarsdale’s Black community on Saxon Woods Road, and the local influence of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Visitors will travel through time from Scarsdale’s earliest slaveholder records of 1755 all the way to the assassination of Dr. King, when 2,000 residents held a silent march through town.
Co-hosted by the Scarsdale Historical Society (SHS) and the Scarsdale Public Library, the exhbition is a combination of treasured artifacts from the Scarsdale archives as well as newly uncovered items. For example, the Scarsdale Historical Society recently acquired copies of personal letters from Dr. King to Scarsdale Community Baptist Church in preparation for his visit in 1960.
Visitors will also see museum-quality artifacts on loan from prominent collection-builder and Scarsdale Historical Society trustee Seth Kaller. Items include Frederick Douglass Civil War recruiting poster (“Men of Color To Arms! To Arms!”), an Abraham Lincoln letter about “Freedmen,” a handwritten letter by Jackie Robinson about civil rights, the presidency and the Supreme Court, and a rare original mimeograph of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech from the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, printed only hours before by the march’s press office.
“The exhibit conveys that Black history is tightly woven into the fabric of our village, and will not be forgotten,” said Randy Guggenheimer, president of the Scarsdale Historical Society. “Through this collection, we recognize and honor Black people’s struggles and triumphs in Scarsdale’s history. With the contributions of Seth Kaller, we’re delighted to take these issues and figures beyond our village borders with a few important historic artifacts that show some of the same figures and issues on a national scale.”
“In selecting the topic of our first history exhibit since the reopening of the transformed building, it was important that we shine a light on the rich history of Black people in Scarsdale,” said Dan Glauber, local history librarian, Scarsdale Public Library. “We invite the public to visit the exhibit and experience the library as a community space for the exploration of ideas.”
The exhibit can be experienced in person in the Local History Center at the library during regular hours. The public can register for the virtual premiere at https://bit.ly/34gFSom and attend the online event Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. at https://fb.me/e/19oZphT0u.
Other recent initiatives
The Scarsdale Historical Society recently launched a number of initiatives as it pursues its mission of discovering, preserving and disseminating the rich history of Scarsdale and its neighboring communities.
In 2020 the historical society sold its 0.7-acre property, including the Cudner-Hyatt House, at 937 Post Road. Proceeds from the $1 million sale and additional fundraising have enabled the organization to award grants to local history initiatives in Scarsdale and the surrounding community.
Also in 2020, the group completed its fifth documentary film, which features the history of the Butler family and their many contributions to the development of Fox Meadow and Scarsdale. Its previously released documentary films explore the history of Scarsdale houses and families in the 18th and 19th centuries, the Cudner-Hyatt House, the Bronx River, and the life of Anna Richards Brewster, one of Scarsdale’s most famous residents. The films are posted on the Scarsdale Historical Society website, www.scarsdalehistoricalsociety.org.
The Scarsdale Historical Society is also continuing to digitize important documents and produce articles for its website. In conjunction with the library, the historical society has digitized more than 3,600 issues of The Scarsdale Inquirer, covering the period from 1901 to 1977. The archives are available online through the Scarsdale Historical Society website or the Scarsdale Public Library website.
According to historical society trustee Leslie Chang, the digital age has brought a “resurgence of community engagement with the Scarsdale Historical Society.”
“Whereas access to history was formerly confined to library research, on-site events and field trips, Scarsdale’s rich history is now a click away. Through the website, videos, online newspaper archives, photo libraries and social media, we are able to spark curiosity and creativity like never before. Historical resources have come out of the archives and are now easily accessible to all.”
The historical society accepts grant applications for projects that meet its mission, particularly those that will inspire others to learn about the history of Scarsdale and the surrounding communities. It recently provided a grant to the Westchester County Historical Society to support its National Register of Historic Places Clio App project. The project involves students from Westchester in the creation of the app entries that will connect residents and visitors to the historic and cultural richness of Westchester, including Scarsdale.
All Scarsdale residents and anyone else interested in local history are encouraged to join the Scarsdale Historical Society. Members may join on the Scarsdale Historical Society website at www.scarsdalehistoricalsociety.org, request a membership form by writing to the Scarsdale Historical Society at PO Box 431, Scarsdale, NY 10583 or by calling 914-723-1744.
— Submitted, with reporting by Valerie Abrahams
