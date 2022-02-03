On Wednesday, Feb. 2, the New York State Legislature voted in favor of a bill that draws new U.S. congressional district lines for New Yorkers. The next day, Feb. 3, lawmakers also approved proposed changes in state Assembly and Senate maps.
In the new maps, Scarsdale remains in Congressman Jamaal Bowman’s district, but Edgemont switches from Bowman’s to Congressman Mondaire Jones’ district. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul must decide whether to sign the lines into law or veto them. If she approves, as she is expected to do, those will be the U.S. congressional districts for the next election.
The Assembly redistricting, if approved by the governor, would put Edgemont, which is currently represented by Tom Abinanti, in Amy Paulin’s District 88 with Scarsdale.
The lawmakers’ new state Senate maps, pending the governor’s OK, shift Scarsdale from District 35 to a new District 39, which would be represented by Sen. Shelley Mayer. Edgemont however, would continue in District 35, which is changing its number to 37, represented by Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins. All these changes are contingent on the outcome of the primaries in June and the elections in November, with terms beginning in 2023.
As per the rules governing any redistricting year, candidates can choose to run in any district in their county. As the proposed district numbers have changed, Stewart-Cousins, who has represented Scarsdale since 2013 in District 35, will likely run in that district with the new number 37, and Mayer would likely run in the new 39th District, which is mostly the same as her current district. That means, if reelected, Mayer would become the new state senator for Scarsdale.
After the 2020 Census showed a shift in New York’s population, an independent commission was appointed to draw and then vote on new maps. But the commission came to an impasse last month, so state lawmakers, with a Democratic majority in both the Senate and Assembly, acted quickly to draw up and approve the districts ahead of the June primary election, introducing the bills defining new congressional, state and assembly district lines Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
The League of Women Voters of NYS (LWVNYS) released a statement regarding the Legislature’s proposed maps Feb. 1, saying, “New Yorkers have been completely shut out from the redistricting process. Instead of ensuring that the public has a say in what their future districts will look like, the Legislature has instead disrespected the process put in place by voters in 2014 by planning to steamroll redistricting legislation through the Assembly and Senate. New Yorkers deserve a transparent and fair redistricting process, and it is shameful that the Legislature has denied them this.”
The statement continued: “The League believes voters should choose their representatives, not that representatives should choose their voters. Partisan gerrymandering is banned under the state constitutional amendment passed in 2014, yet the maps released on the 31st and the 1st reflect a Legislature that appears to care more about favoring partisan interests than it does for fair maps.”
President Alissa Baum said the Scarsdale League “completely concurs” with the LWVNYS statement.
Assembly member Paulin said, "I’m thrilled that the proposed new map for my Assembly district now includes Edgemont. It’s a great fit for Edgemont to be in a district with Scarsdale, as they share many community organizations and institutions, such as Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service, Boy and Girl Scout troops, and news services.”
She continued: “I’m looking forward to representing the best interests of Edgemont and will continue to represent and advocate for Scarsdale and the other communities in my district.”
On the possible change of senators in her districts, Paulin said, “I highly respect and have great relationships with both of these senators. Even though Edgemont will be getting a new assembly member and Scarsdale will be getting a new senator, from having worked with both of them over the years I’m confident that we’ll continue to be a successful legislative team for the Scarsdale and Edgemont communities.”
