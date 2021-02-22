The literal groundwork is set for the restoration of the Revolutionary-era Odell House at 425 Ridge Road in Hartsdale.
The town of Greenburgh approved a contract with Abbott & Price, a construction company based in Millwood, to stabilize the one-time headquarters of Jean Baptiste Donatien de Vimeur, Comte de Rochambeau. During the summer of 1781, the French general met at the house with Gen. George Washington, whose troops were encamped in Ardsley, to plot the strategy that won the Revolutionary War.
In a Feb. 3 eblast, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner stated, “Work [is] to begin in late February and should take about three months. The cost, $197,518, [is] from the grants we received. We received a $600,000 matching grant from NYS on Dec. 19, 2019.”
The Odell House has been in disrepair for decades, despite being added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. The former owner, the Sons of the American Revolution, had been unable to maintain the house, which the town of Greenburgh acquired last March.
The ultimate goal for the town and the nonprofit Friends of the Odell House Rochambeau Headquarters (OHRH) is to transform the ramshackle two-story building into a museum.
First, the structure must be made safe. Dobbs Ferry architect Stephen Tilly, a specialist in historic preservation, provided the designs for shoring up the house, which was built in three sections in 1732, 1760 and 1855. In addition, a second floor was added in 1785.
The stabilization contractors walked through the house in December along with Tilly and his historic preservation director and architectural designer, Stephanie Reinert; Friends president Susan Seal and treasurer David Seal; Carol Murray of Greenburgh’s Engineering Department; and Greenburgh Commissioner of Community Development & Conservation Garrett Duquesne.
The contractors present were Ed Napoleon, principal of Abbott & Price, who managed the renovation of Waterfront Park in Dobbs Ferry, and engineer Derek Trelstad from Silman, a structural engineering firm specializing in historic buildings. The late Bob Silman, a resident of Ardsley and friend of Tilly, helped him work on the Old Croton Aqueduct Keeper’s House in Dobbs Ferry, and on the former Sons of Italy building on Main Street in Dobbs Ferry, which is now a real estate office.
The 1855 stone addition is less fragile than the rest of the house. Underneath is a crawl space, not a full basement. Both floors need new flooring and support beams.
“We’ll be able to empty the 1855 section as soon as they’re able to open one of the old doors, because they’ve been boarded up for safety,” Susan Seal elaborated. “It has to be emptied before they can do the new beams and put the new floor down. There’s a lot in there — Victorian era furniture, books. Unfortunately, they’re water damaged.”
The wooden 1732 and 1760 sections need more work, including construction of a temporary wooden frame to support the walls while restoring the exterior and roof. The dirt floor basement, now empty, held an apple cider press, barrels, hand-blown glass bottles, a horse-drawn sleigh with metal runners, farm tools, hand plows, salt-glazed pottery jugs, and dozens of horseshoes of differing sizes suitable for a plow horse, carriage horse and oxen. The attic, Seal said, is full of “garbage” — contents that had not been protected against the elements, including a Victorian sofa and two matching armchairs.
Most of the house’s contents are in storage, some items in two shipping containers on the property and others elsewhere. Sixteen cartons of documents and photos were moved to the Westchester Historical Society in Elmsford. Wooden made-to-scale models of Odell farm outbuildings — cattle barn, hay barn, stable, and more, made by the house’s last occupant, Roland Odell, in the 1970s and 1980s, were also saved for the future museum.
Seal noted that the Friends are purchasing a new storage container “to hold all the rest of the treasures still in the house. It should come as the work begins so we can coordinate the stabilization with the removal of the contents.”
It’s been one year between the town of Greenburgh acquiring title to the Odell House and the projected start time for the stabilization work. The Friends expressed appreciation on their Facebook page: “Big applause to Garrett Duquesne and the Town Board for never wavering in their pledge, despite the challenges of COVID-19!”
