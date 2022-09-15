Like so many things interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Scarsdale High School’s cellphone initiative was put on hold for more than two years. After being studied and discussed by faculty and administration starting in 2016, and initially scheduled to be unleashed in April 2020, the connection was finally made on the first day of the 2022 school year.
And the reception — overall — has been clear and positive.
Instead of putting a ban on high school student cellphone usage as other schools have, Scarsdale has taken a different approach by asking students to turn phones “off” and put them “away” in their backpacks for (at least most of) the day. The “Off and Away for the Day” campaign began for students with an honest, informative and at times humorous 17-minute video (https://bit.ly/3xuA7z4) watched schoolwide in homeroom on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Aside from a teacher requesting the kids take their phones out for something class-related that day, students are being asked to use their phones with a “mindful approach” during school hours, including in the hallways, where it had become a sea of teenagers staring at phones, bumping into each other, in addition to faculty and staff, and not making eye contact on the way to their next destination.
“I like to say all of high school is really just awkward eye contact,” English teacher Jennifer Rosenzweig said, noting even that has been lost over time.
Principal Ken Bonamo called it a “shared commitment” to cutting down on smartphone and social media usage in school “so they can enjoy the benefits of sustained focus in the classroom and the ability to engage in interpersonal relationships and interactions throughout the school day because in fact that is why we have in-person education.”
He said it was a concern prior to the pandemic, but the pandemic pushed society more toward their electronic devices — “Tech usage skyrocketed out of necessity,” Bonamo said — and those effects and habits are still being felt. Bonamo’s goal is to “return to a baseline that is productive and wise.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Bonamo got feedback in a meeting with about 40 school government students; those who spoke said it was “positive” and that the hallways had a “different feeling than ever before.” Bonamo said he is relying on “positive peer pressure” from students, along with parent support, to keep the initiative moving forward. He said students “appreciate we are taking a tact of encouragement, and not discipline.”
“I do believe this is one of the most important things that we can do for the academic growth of our children, but also their social and emotional and mental health,” he said.
Bonamo also attended and spoke at a PTA seminar on the cellphone policy Sept. 13 — and another the following night — which featured about 50 mostly moms and an expert panel from the school, in addition to special guest Dr. John Boockvar, a Scarsdale parent and vice chair of neurosurgery at Lenox Hill Hospital, who many may have seen on the popular Netflix docu-series “Lenox Hill.”
Parents at the first of two PTA panel discussions were overwhelmingly in favor of the initiative and engaged in lively discussion with the panelists, Boockvar, Rosenzweig, SHS Counseling Department chair Oren Iosepovici, SHS-based social worker Lauren Pomerantz and school psychologist Dr. Peter Faustino.
“As parents we are our children’s first set of teachers and we believe when all stakeholders work together in tandem that we have a chance to reach our goals in this initiative, which is to shift habits and culture of our students’ cellphone usage,” SHS PTA vice president of programming Julie Zhu said.
If she hadn’t been convinced before the pitfalls of cellphone overreliance, Zhu told a story about going to the gym recently and seeing a woman completely submerged in the Jacuzzi except for her head and hands, which were holding, you guessed it, her cellphone … in a resealable plastic bag.
“I was floored by both her ingenuity and her determination to be on the phone,” Zhu said.
Zhu knows she also has bad habits with her phone, and is also interested as an adult to learn how she can not only change her behavior, but help her children, too.
Studies mentioned in detail in the video show that the more times students spend on screens, particularly their phones, the higher their risk of anxiety, depression, sleeplessness, lack of focus and likelihood of suicidal ideation or committing suicide.
There have been discussions of blocking certain social media sites on the high school campus, though some of them are how students keep in touch with each other, so it’s “complicated,” according to Rosenzweig.
Boockvar was the lone nonschool employee and his view as an outsider and expert was that the approach and policy are “terrific.”
“It’s absolutely imperative that education is going to be the cornerstone of how we turn the tide against cellphone use,” he said
Boockvar, who finds the human brain “fascinating,” said it’s never too late to change habits no matter what a person’s age. He said Northwell Health, the state’s largest employer, has banned Google and other sites on hospital computers, so there is “precedent” for those types of controls.
“In my opinion we expect them to drive safely, we expect them to do adult things,” Boockvar said. “I would guess that the majority of students — if you told them during school hours that we’re asking them to concentrate and focus, that we’re not allowing TikTok on our Wi-Fi —they’d probably be grateful.”
Pomerantz said she liked the approach of letting students figure out their own boundaries. “High school students do need that space to not make it black or white so they can understand their own use a little better with a lot of help,” she said. “It’s harder as they get older to just make it black or white because that’s not how they think anymore.”
Rosenzweig called enforcement “the tricky line” as the district tries to avoid the type of mutiny that might happen with an all-out ban.
“I think we can change the culture here,” she said. “It’s not going to be 100% compliance, but if we can get 70% of the people to do this 70% of the time then the culture shifts.”
There is a great advantage to putting it in the hands of the students, notably the long-term positive impact it can have, according to Faustino.
“I think the ultimate goal as a psychologist is self-regulation,” he said. “I think the moment we ban something it might be enforceable and they might do it, but they’re really not going to learn to self-regulate.”
Students are getting notifications on their phones all day, and much of it is school-related from Google Classroom, which was launched for schoolwide use during the pandemic, in addition to social media and, yes, parents constantly reaching out to their children.
Where mindful usage comes in is students choosing to access their phones at certain rare points in the day for a quick check of their messages or to find a friend for lunch, instead of constantly checking their phones and having them in their hands, which has become second nature to many. By not focusing on phones and constantly scrolling on apps throughout the day — and having parents limit their messaging during the school day — the students can shift that concentration to the classroom and to personal interaction.
“This is about bringing more joy to the building, being more connected,” Rosenzweig said.
Apple watches are also an issue, Rosenzweig said, as they are also intrusive.
Since phones are not banned, there is no real enforcement, especially in the hallways and lunchroom, but certainly most teachers who see a student with a phone in class can simply say, “Off and away.” Overwhelmingly, the faculty doesn’t want to be policing phones, which is where the culture shift comes into play.
“This is not a top-down initiative,” Rosenzweig said. “This is a bottom-up initiative. The kids needs help with this. They are asking for help and guidance. They didn’t do a thing wrong. They were born into a situation that is overrun with technology that is both useful and very hard. And we as the adults have to help them.”
Students from Rosenzweig’s and Rachel Warshowsky’s English classes are asked to write a reflection on three impactful moments from class at the end of each year, and as they have already been sticklers about phone usage in class prior to this year, many of their students have written how much they appreciated the removal of the distraction — even those who were mad about it at first — and the ability to connect more and focus more.
Senior Oliver de la Fuente-Akersveen’s initial reaction on the first day of school was “pretty surprised” because he wasn’t expecting the topic to come up, but said, “It’s not that big of a deal,” because he doesn’t think many students are on their phones that often. He does like to use his phone to listen to music when he can, but he said he’s not distracted by things like games.
It has created some buzz, and turned into a bit of a gag at times where the students will see a phone on a desk and say to their peers, “Off and away,” with a smile. “It’s fun and games, but I guess we’re more attentive in class now because we don’t have the distraction of the phone,” de la Fuente-Akersveen said. “I can attest that to the ‘Off and Away’ policy.”
Sophomores Zachary Grossberg and Lev Stahl also offered some feedback. “My initial reaction was not excited because obviously it’s a big change,” Grossberg said. “You don’t even realize it now because you’re just going along with your day. The only times I use it is when I check my schedule in the hallways. We used to just be walking around looking at it and I think what the school wanted was us to talk to our friends instead.”
Stahl didn’t think anyone was going to follow the policy, but now he is in fact “more mindful about it and doing it less.” Stahl likes the approach because instead of being a negative, it’s a positive. A simple “Off and Away” goes a long way.
English teacher Karine Schaefer was the one who sparked the initial movement in 2016 when she noticed a decline in how much kids were reading, along with their lack of attention and focus. She and three other department teachers, including Rosenzweig, a 1984 SHS graduate, began to study the issue and found electronic devices to be at the heart of the matter. Rosenzweig and Iosepovici became the leaders of the teachers’ Wellness Committee and continued looking into the issue. Finally they had a video launch set for April 2020, but school was virtual and even when students were back in the building last year, it wasn’t the right time given the continuing reliance on technology then.
Rosenzweig knew it finally had to happen the first day of school this year, or risk it not being impactful, so updates were made to the video and she addressed the student government and the faculty last spring in advance of the finishing touches. Bonamo allowed the Wellness Committee to have the entire end-of-year faculty meeting for a presentation and discussion. “It shows you where his priority is,” Rosenzweig said.
The packed house and interaction with parents during the first PTA discussion was “incredibly validating” for Rosenzweig, who along with her colleagues went through a six-year process of hopefully getting it as close to right as possible. “There were a lot of enthusiastic but also hard faculty conversations,” she said. “It feels like the beginning of a movement.”
One parent suggested more ice breakers and team-building activities for students to help them feel less isolated and lonely, creating more connections, and perhaps taking away some of their reliance on their phones. Panelists agreed this is another piece of the puzzle, part of what Iosepovici called “an entire system approach” for the “long process,” which will include reminders as time goes on.
Another parent, a physician who is constantly receiving notifications from family and work, said self-imposed controls could also be placed on tablets and computers to limit distractions. She said during the pandemic many students found the technology useful for note-taking and studying, and should not lose the ability to take advantage of such tools, which can benefit them into their adult lives.
Rosenzweig agreed those pieces fit into mindful use.
A parent wondered if any other strategies or activities to promote mindfulness are being used in classrooms. Rosenzweig said her students meditate and she noted that faculty meetings begin with a breathing exercise.
Boockvar said all of his new staff members are given a copy of Jon Kabat-Zinn’s “Full Catastrophe Living: How to Cope with Stress, Pain and Illness Using Mindfulness Meditation,” to help deal with all of life’s challenges.
He also got technical, speaking about the brain’s default mode network (DMN) that “gets activated when you’re ruminating,” which is associated with anxiety and depression, and the “little almond in your brain,” the amygdala.
“If all you did was try to cool your amygdala and your child’s amygdala we’d all be happy and grateful and not anxious or depressed,” he said. “Mindfulness training should be and is an active part of our education tools when it comes to new staff orientation.”
Prior to any operation Boockvar and his team perform, they take a “surgical timeout” to identify the patient, do safety checks and then have a “mindful moment.”
“We actually do a minute or so of deep breathing together just to remind the staff of how to reduce their anxiety…,” he said. “We have to start teaching these techniques.”
Boockvar had one constructive criticism of the school’s video — its lack of urgency. He recalled walking into the high school several years ago and seeing signs that if you are irritable or feeling out of focus you might have a concussion, which reflected a big learning curve and culture change in reporting that type of injury.
“This has to be sort of concussionlike,” he said. “You need to know what the signs, symptoms and effects and treatment options are when we deal with this. It should be put on placards and plastered all over the school and handed to families: our ‘concussion’ protocols related to cellphones.”
“I love that,” Rosenzweig said. “This is the start and you guys are in on it.”
With the initial launch — and potential for shock — over, the momentum continues to build. One staff member walking through the hallway said that although several students were spotted walking around with their phones in their hands, their hands were at their sides, not holding the phones up to the faces. That was major progress in a short amount of time.
“Any time … when we’re trying to change a behavior, there’s a percentage of kids who are immediately going to be able to turn off their phones and this will not be a problem,” Faustino said. “The large group is what Jen was talking about — that 70%, 70% of the time — that will ultimately make the shift. And then there will be a small percentage we’ll have to do something more with. I think those are more individual targeted interventions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.