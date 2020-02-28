As the novel coronavirus continues to spread overseas, some parents of students in Scarsdale are questioning the school district about specific measures being taken to protect the school community. They want to know what’s being done to prevent transmission of the highly contagious virus as families return from February break travel that may have included high-risk destinations.
The school district and the village each emailed the community on Feb. 25 to keep residents up to date on the local response.
The district “recognizes the concerns of parents and our community broadly about coronavirus and its spread,” Eric Rauschenbach, director of Special Education and Student Services, told the Inquirer. “We are monitoring guidance from all the relevant agencies and following the state education department’s guidance on coronavirus, and working with Westchester County Department of Health to ensure that our schools are following all recommendations.”
Rauschenbach also said anyone who has contacted the district with concerns has been responded to directly and through districtwide email messages.
In the districtwide emails, Rauschenbach said the Westchester County Commissioner of Health, Dr. Sherlita Amler, advised the district to continue to follow state guidance.
“We also reviewed our nursing procedures with the commissioner, and she feels they are appropriate for the current situation,” he wrote in an email this week.
The New York State Education Department (NYSED) issued guidelines Feb. 5 that outline for schools what they can and cannot do.
For example, they cannot restrict an individual who has not recently traveled to China, including family members, but if schools have questions about symptoms, the local department of health should be contacted.
Education law says whenever “a student in the public schools shows symptoms of any communicable or infectious disease reportable under the public health law that imposes a significant risk of infection of others in the school, he or she shall be excluded from the school and sent home immediately, in a safe and proper conveyance.”
On the national level, the Centers for Disease Control has issued cautionary guidelines for travel, but the school district “doesn’t have the right to monitor families’ travel nor to impose any restrictions on school attendance over and above what the local department of health and CDC are doing,” Rauschenbach said.
The information on the CDC website is updated daily. Its latest update, as of Feb. 27, lists a Level 3 warning for China and South Korea, and recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to those countries due to a widespread, ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness caused by the virus.
In an email sent to parents Wednesday, Rauschenbach said, “As a public school system, we cannot share information regarding individual students/families with the broader school community.” He also provided a link to the latest guidelines from the state health and education departments.
According to the email, the district is and will continue to be “vigilant about having students with symptoms screened by our nurses (which includes asking about travel), and taking the appropriate next steps.”
In addition, Rauschenbach reminded school-based personnel to “remind students to use good hygiene and be mindful for any inappropriate interactions between students about coronavirus.”
At the village board of trustees meeting Tuesday night, Village Manager Steve Pappalardo delivered a “Coronavirus local readiness report,” which was accessible via a link in an email sent to the community on Wednesday.
According to Pappalardo, the Scarsdale police chief meets frequently with the schools’ head of security and with student services director Rauschenbach.
He pointed out there are no known cases of the virus in New York at this time, and officials say the risk to residents and students is very low. He also noted area airports are taking precautions with travelers returning from countries with known cases of coronavirus.
If travelers are recognized as high risk for the virus, he said, they would be subject to an “involuntary home quarantine” and the county’s emergency response team would be notified.
Pappalardo said personnel in the local police, fire and volunteer ambulance corps (SVAC) are equipped with protective gear and a certified disposable respirator. He also said a police bulletin issued Feb. 5 detailed how to handle suspected cases of the virus, including a requirement to ask patients seeking medical assistance if they recently traveled to one of the high risk areas; police will be dispatched with SVAC, and the receiving hospital will be notified of the patient’s potential infection. In addition, the county health department would be notified if others have been in contact with the patient in question.
He advised the community that by “maintaining proper awareness, staying informed and taking proactive measures… you can significantly help prevent yourself from infection.”
Read guidelines from NYSED at p12.nysed.gov/sss/documents/FINALJointNYSDOH-NYSEDCoronavirus020520.pdf and from the CDC at cdc.gov/coronavirus.
