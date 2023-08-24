At 82 years old, lifelong Scarsdale resident Ronald Winston knows it’s time to start planning for the future. He spent the last decade working on a book about his diamond industry pioneer father, Harry Winston, and he’s planning to give away the precious stones and jewelry left in his collection.
Ronald Winston tells all in the book, “King of Diamonds: Harry Winston, The Definitive Biography of an American Icon” with Williams Stadiem (Skyhorse Press), which comes out Sept. 19. It’s the story of his father’s rise from poverty to create a market for large stones; his own entrance into the business, taking the company global and connecting with the stars via the Oscars; and the very public decade-long dispute over the company with his younger brother, Bruce.
From Harry’s first big score in the early 1900s as an 8-year-old when he bought a green ring for a quarter that was a 2-karat emerald worth $800 to donating the 45.52-karat Hope Diamond to the Smithsonian with his wife, Edna, nine years after buying it in 1947 to running the company until his death in 1978, when Ronald took over, the story of glitz and glamour and rubbing elbows with royalty and the rich and famous is unique and full of drama.
“There are stories I knew that nobody else knew and when I’m not here anymore they will not be told, stories about my father and my mother,” Winston told the Inquirer from the den at Stonwin Farm in Quaker Ridge. “I was born and, right after, I was brought here to this house. I hope it’s interesting and provides insight into my life, my dad’s life, my parents’ life that no one knows.”
Winston had made recordings of his father telling his story decades ago, not knowing what he’d ever do with them. They came in handy in chronicling his life, but it took a long time to integrate them into the book.
“It was a lot of work, a lot of historical detail to be accurate and precise,” he said.
He called the process “enlightening,” though there wasn’t anything new he uncovered over the last decade.
“He was a great raconteur,” Winston said. “Certainly his poverty when he was a baby comes sharply to mind. The story of the milk where he wouldn’t drink his milk unless it was up to the tippy tippy top [of the glass]. He was a great guy, very personable, funny, nice. He was an ideal father.”
Winston described his own relationship with Bruce as “very difficult,” calling him “somewhat retarded,” and blaming him “being goaded on by a very unscrupulous lawyer” for much of their dispute over the company. Harry left them both in charge with equal salaries, but only one of them wanted to put the work in to grow the company.
“He believed that I was a crook intended for the federal penitentiary,” Winston said. “Why would I steal? Where’s the motivation in that? I’m an honest person.” He added, “I was angry and bitter because I didn’t deserve that, being called a thief, being sued for $225 million that I allegedly stole. So it didn’t make me a happy camper.”
After enduring a 10-year legal battle, Winston and Fenway Partners bought Bruce, who died in 2021, out for $54.1 million in 2000.
Winston later sold the company’s watch and necklace division to Swatch Group for $750 million in 2013.
“I was forced to sell it,” he said. “The judge said, ‘Sell it or else …’ It was horrible. I didn’t want to sell it, but I didn’t want to go very deeply into debt and I’m not a leverage buyout person. My brother basically ruined everything: the family jewel collection, ownership of the company, the reputation.
“They claim I don’t exist. They never ever mention my name. ‘Oh, we bought it from Harry.’ Oh, right, OK. He had passed many decades before.”
Winston then turned to his first passion. He had studied chemistry and graduated in 1963 from Harvard, where he was honored twice by the American Rocket Society for his research in solid propellants. He had a promising career working on rocket propulsion technologies at MIT and NYU, but left to join the family business in his late 20s.
After selling the company, Winston returned to the science field where he is working to develop a cure for cancer.
“At that point I was not a young guy,” he said. “It wasn’t too long ago and I worked on my biomedical stuff and raised my family. That’s what I did.”
Winston never intended to join his father in the jewelry business, but eventually joined the “very secretive” diamond industry.
“I saw a lot of beautiful things,” he said. “We made beautiful things, my father made beautiful things, and his claim to fame I guess was creating a market for large diamonds, which he did.”
Prior to Harry’s time in the business, there was “no market” for large diamonds, according to Winston.
“Diamonds were an adjunct to art deco jewelry, which had huge hunks of bent metal — silver, sometimes platinum — and there was no room,” he said. “So my father redesigned the way jewels were made using wire instead of metal plate and then there was room for large stones. By the time I came along most of the large diamonds were gone.”
The Winstons shifted to making “the most beautiful jewelry in the world,” an elegant brand that made headlines the world over, often as accessories worn by Hollywood elite at the Academy Awards.
“The goal was to carry on the name and make it bigger and bring it around the world, which I did,” Winston said.
Despite being reluctant to enter the industry, Winston said he “enjoyed it.”
“I had an eye for unusual stones,” he said. “I created a collection that will probably never be equaled and I’m going to give it away shortly, but I can’t tell you where yet.”
Local life
Winston grew up in Scarsdale and attended school in Riverdale, which he referred to as more “cosmopolitan.” He had many friends in the local neighborhood and has fond memories of his youth.
“I don’t think it was too much different than now,” Winston said. “Kids today have far more mobility now. I knew a lot of kids. One of them was down the street, another across the way. They were nice. They were lovely. I’m probably one of the oldest denizens of Scarsdale. I loved growing up here.”
In 1972, Harry, who bought the Victorian Stonwin Farm in Quaker Ridge in 1940 for a $50,000 diamond, donated a quarter of the 32-acre estate on Griffen Avenue and Mamaroneck Road to the village of Scarsdale for recreational use, and later another quarter of the property as well. The goal, according to the Inquirer on Dec. 14, 1972, was to “eventually make a gift of all of Stonwin Farm to the village.”
The 10,000-square-foot house was the site of many diamond deals and international exchanges.
“It is Mr. Winston’s hope that when the ownership of the estate passes to the village, the land and buildings will be used for park, recreation or educational purposes,” the Inquirer wrote. “In making final disposition of his Scarsdale estate, Mr. Winston has made clear his desire that the future use of the estate be compatible with the general area in which it is located, with a minimum of noises and traffic that might disturb neighbors. The Winston estate is by far the largest single tract of privately owned land within the corporate limits of Scarsdale. It includes a manor house, a gatehouse, a large barn, several small buildings, a tennis court and a swimming pool. There is an extensive wooded area on the western border. The 8-acre plot deeded to the village consists mostly of a natural meadow adjacent to the Quaker Ridge Golf Club at the south end of the estate.”
At the time, then-Mayor Richard W. Harrow said the “property is large enough that recreation of various kinds could be enjoyed without one activity impinging upon another and without violating his basic concept that the future use of his estate be kept to community standards.”
In the mid-1980s, 11 acres were sold by the village for $3.6 million for development, which Winston said “promptly violated the terms of the gift,” while the other 5 acres were kept as open space. Winston sued the village, which delayed, but did not stop, the construction of houses on what is now Brittany Close.
Just over two decades ago Winston had listed the property for sale at a price that was heftier than the property likely would have fetched, but Winston said, “I thought about it and said to myself, ‘Where am I ever going to find this?’ I’ll never find this.”
He splits his time between Scarsdale and California — his 19-year-old son will be a sophomore at University of Oregon this fall — but Scarsdale will always be home. He said he’s a “very happy” resident in “one of the nicer towns in the east.”
“All of my memories are in this place and this house and growing up here,” he said. “It’s a rare continuity I’d like to keep going. And I read the [Scarsdale Inquirer] every week.”
