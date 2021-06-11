One more win would give the Scarsdale boys lacrosse team its first-ever Section 1 championship in the sport.
After grabbing two hard-fought wins in the playoffs against Arlington 16-8 and North Rockland 9-8, the only thing standing between the Raiders and the Section 1 title is their biggest rival, Mamaroneck. The first and third seeds will face off at top seed Mamaroneck Saturday, June 12, at 7 p.m.
After pulling away from Arlington in the second half of the quarterfinals, coach James Synowiez and his squad were pleased to have captured the win, but were looking for room to improve. They knew their performance that day wouldn’t be enough to beat North Rockland in the semifinals, so they remained focused on playing the best possible all-around lacrosse they could.
“Gaining momentum and putting a full game together was an incredible segue into playoffs,” Synowiez said. “Our game vs. Arlington was far from our most polished performance, but we came out on top and I’m proud of the boys for that. Their dissatisfaction with our effort in the win means a lot to our program’s culture.”
Going into the matchup against North Rockland, Scarsdale knew it would need to rely on a strong offensive attack to get them ahead, while also utilizing their defensive brick wall to keep the opponent behind, despite having defeated North handily 10-2 in the final game of the regular season.
Senior Julian Higgins, a defenseman who Synowiez has utilized all season, shared Synowiez’s sentiment before the game that although they have continued to succeed, the Raiders are looking to shut down opponents early and often.
“I would say that our defensive efforts against Arlington were decent at best,” Higgins said. “We have a ton of potential to dominate teams ... We’ve seen flashes of when we can really shut teams down for the most part and I think that’s what we’re trying to do. When you have the athletes we have, both as base defenders and defensive midfielders, it makes it possible where we can throw different guys into matchups and be just as comfortable.”
Defensemen Higgins, Trevor Koch, Adam Wasserman and Matthew Surin hold themselves to a higher standard than most, so they’re constantly looking for ways to improve before the next game.
“Our defenders were not proud of allowing eight goals in a quarterfinal game and we’re proud of them for feeling that way,” Synowiez said. “A greater amount of communication and sticking to our game plan will extend our season.”
On the other side of the field, the Raiders were pleased with their high-scoring consistency with 16 goals, with Jake Goldstein with five and Jason Koch with three matching Arlington’s output. Matt Ostow, Graydon Diamond, Colby Baldwin, Paul Lamonaca, Matt Reyman and Wade Massey also scored, displaying the team’s depth on attack.
“I think we’ve started moving the ball much better than we did in the beginning of the season, which helps create open lanes,” sophomore face-off specialist Baldwin said. “Although we might seem to be playing well, our offense has definitely not played to its potential and we as a team know that so we just need to focus and play as hard as we can.”
Baldwin has been critical in this success, along with senior face-off man Lamonaca, giving the offense more time with possession of the ball. Baldwin went a perfect 13-for-13 from the X against Arlington, while winning over 75% of his draws all season. Lamonaca was 10 for 13 in the game.
After making the long journey up to North Rockland for the semis, the Raiders battled neck and neck the entire game to an 8-8 score, until Ben Miller was able to rip a shot into the back of the net with 49.3 seconds remaining, giving Scarsdale a 9-8 lead and, with the defense holding on, sending the team to the Section 1 championship game for the fourth time.
“It was very relieving because of how tight the game was,” Baldwin said of the game-winning goal. “Although it was closer than we thought, we enjoyed the win knowing that we are going to play in the section finals.”
According to Coach Synowiez, the Raiders played — and lost — in the finals in 1972, 1973 and 1985.
“Even though that’s a huge accomplishment for us, we don’t want to stop here,” Higgins said. “We haven’t come all this way just to stop here. The goal has always been a section championship and now we need to step up and take it.”
The Raiders are making the much shorter trip to neighboring Mamaroneck on Saturday with a chance at the title. Mamaroneck topped the Raiders 14-8 on May 27, so an intense game is expected. Coach Synowiez knows what it will take to finish the job.
“Our strategy is simple: play as hard as you can for a full 48 minutes and limit our turnovers,” he said. “The hungriest team will survive.”
