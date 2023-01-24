As drugs become more easily accessible and more potent, parents’ worst nightmares of getting a call that their teen has overdosed are escalating. This fact has made protecting teenagers from the devastating impacts of illegal drug use and addiction a top priority for Scarsdale parents and the community at large.
In a presentation Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the Scarsdale Public Library organized by Scarsdale Action for Youth (SAY), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent of 25 years Rob Polieno discussed what parents need to know about the current threats of drugs on their children. Teenagers in Scarsdale have long received education in their health classes and school assemblies on what to do if they are exposed to dangerous substances, but there’s a growing risk if they don’t know whether or not they are being exposed.
According to the federal DEA, fentanyl, the most potent and lethal synthetic opioid that is both cheap and accessible, is being camouflaged in Adderall, Oxytocin, Xanax and even marijuana. “One pill at one time can be deadly,” said Polieno. Although there have not been any counterfeit pills found in pharmacies, Polieno said this is irrelevant since the pills are still highly accessible due to social media. “Anyone with a smartphone can access fentanyl,” Polieno said.
The audience for his presentation at the library, composed of parents, school administrators and officers, raised many important questions in light of protecting the youth of our community.
“How can you tell if pills are legit?” was a common question parents asked.
Polieno presented pictures highlighting the difference between counterfeit drugs and authentic drugs. Crucial pieces of advice from the DEA are to never take medicine that wasn’t prescribed to you by your own doctor, and to spread the word that “One Pill Can Kill,” especially to the community’s youth. “The kids who are dying are the ones without any tolerance who don’t know what they are taking is laced,” Polieno said. In response to parents’ concerns about how to explain to their children that fentanyl is poison, he said the best approach to protect children is to keep talking to them about these issues over and over.
Parents were especially intrigued by the emoji drug codes that Agent Polieno revealed. Dealers use the emoji drug codes as discreet methods of online drug trade to describe their products without risking their information.
According to Lisa Tomeny, director of SAY and coordinator of the Jan. 18 event, a library-based program to train people about administering narcan is being considered. The effects of narcan wear off before the effects of fentanyl, due to how potent fentanyl is, Polieno noted. Therefore, although narcan can save somebody’s life, fentanyl will still have lasting effects on the user, he said.
Scarsdale High School assistant principal Chris Griffin remarked after the program that he would share the presentation with the SHS deans in an effort to inform the school community.
Student reactions
Following Polieno’s presentation, The Scarsdale Inquirer interviewed several students on their knowledge about and reactions to the facts about fentanyl. When asked where they first learned about it and its effects, many students expressed similar experiences and feelings.
“I’ve known for a while because you hear about it all the time. But I didn’t really know the effects of it or what exactly it did until we learned about it in health … so it definitely would be helpful to know more about it, especially in school since it’s an educational setting [where] people might take it more seriously,” said Adriana Cha, a senior at Scarsdale High school.
“I was talking about it with a couple of friends and then I was also talking about it in health class last year, but I wouldn’t exactly say I’m educated on it. So I think I would really benefit from more information. It definitely should be talked about more,” said SHS junior AJ Booth.
Other students shared similar experiences, saying that sophomore-year health class was essentially the first time they had been educated on the deadly synthetic opioid, and they said more education on it would definitely be useful.
Students were also asked to share their feelings about fentanyl.
“It’s terrifying. You know, you can just die without knowing the cause because something’s laced. It’s definitely made me more aware in general,” said SHS junior Lola Ansell.
Students’ high levels of anxiety as a result of learning about opioid overdoses that have occurred among teens in the area is another reason to encourage high schools to give the students a more thorough education on how to deal with drugs safely and responsibly.
“It makes me really nervous because I have friends who take Adderall for attention deficit in school, so we definitely need to learn more about fentanyl so people know to be careful,” said Gabbi Weiner, a junior at the high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.