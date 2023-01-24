Xanax image

Fake Xanax compared to authentic pills.

 Courtesy The Drug Enforcement Administration

As drugs become more easily accessible and more potent, parents’ worst nightmares of getting a call that their teen has overdosed are escalating. This fact has made protecting teenagers from the devastating impacts of illegal drug use and addiction a top priority for Scarsdale parents and the community at large.

In a presentation Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the Scarsdale Public Library organized by Scarsdale Action for Youth (SAY), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent of 25 years Rob Polieno discussed what parents need to know about the current threats of drugs on their children. Teenagers in Scarsdale have long received education in their health classes and school assemblies on what to do if they are exposed to dangerous substances, but there’s a growing risk if they don’t know whether or not they are being exposed.

Adderall image

Fake Adderall compared to authentic pills.

