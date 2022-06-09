Edgemont is a people, not a building, and the same goes for the Seely Place Elementary School — formerly Edgemont School — community. It showed on Friday, June 3, with one of the great days in the history of the school, a larger-than-life 100th birthday celebration.
More than a thousand people registered for the event and most of them showed up to share memories, including four students who graduated from the school in the 1940s.
“What started out as a small celebration in December grew into this wonderful event where we are surrounded by a thousand of our family members,” Principal Eve Feuerstein said.
Feuerstein called Seely an “historic and special place.”
“Today marks a unique opportunity for all of us,” she said in a presentation to open the event. “Edgemont has always been a close-knit community, but to bring together so many generations of people who experienced the community at different times is really something special. We have four graduates from Seely from the classes of the 1940s. We have current kindergartners and then we have all of you who came back or grew up in Edgemont. Whatever your story is, now you are here for the Seely Place Centennial because Seely Place in Edgemont means something important to you.”
Starting in 1922, Edgemont School was the lone building in the district and educated students in kindergarten through 10th grade. For junior and senior year they headed across the Bronx River to attend Scarsdale High School. Greenville Elementary School opened up in 1951 and Edgemont High School opened in 1955, creating more space in the district.
Langley Janet Lubin, Class of 1960, came back to let everyone know that when the name of the school changed from Edgemont to Seely Place the students called it “Silly Play School.”
During the school day, before the evening celebration got underway, there were special guests, a drone photo of the school with the children wearing their centennial shirt and assembled to form a large 100. The building halls were filled with pictures, stories and fun facts from the history of Seely Place.
The evening was filled with music, games, food, merchandise and a ceremony featuring former and current faculty and students. The old Seely song was sung by younger alumni, the new Seely song by Dr. Nir Naaman was sung by a current student accompanied by the jazz band and the Edgemont song by some older alumni.
Some local celebs like Jim San Marco (former teacher, coach, athletic director and Seely Place student), Eric Kantor (former teacher and coach), Matt Bernstein (former football champ, college standout, pro player and Seely Place student and teacher) and Jon Libman (former Seely student, Camp Hillard co-director) stopped by for the celebration.
For the last nine years, Victoria Kniewel served as superintendent. She called Seely “iconic.”
“It is ready for consideration by central casting for any movie needing a classic school building,” she said. “I loved Seely’s beautiful slate roof, but in 2015 it was failing and needed replacement. I was saddened when I knew we had to replace the roof with synthetic slate shingles but I was encouraged by the fact that despite this change in the physical structure, the classic values taught within the brick walls of Seely Place will endure.”
She added, “There are many things that are special about today’s event, but most importantly it is the enduring values of an excellent education and a caring community for which people choose Edgemont for their children and especially why alumni return to raise their children here.”
Former principal Dr. Ed Kennedy called the centennial one of the “main events” of his lifetime as he worked at Seely for 34 of the 36 years he spent in the district, of 34% of Seely’s long history. There are likely not many who ever spent more time in the building than Kennedy.
The Queens native remembers seeing Seely for the first time in 1980 when then-principal Tom Edwards called him in for an interview to become a sixth grade teacher. Kennedy was “stunned” because he “had never seen such a magnificent school building.” He got the job and began his “romance” with Seely Place.
After two years at Seely, Kennedy made the tough choice to become an assistant principal at the junior/senior high school to live his dream to become a school administrator, and then in 1984 he returned to Seely as principal, a position he held until 2016. Early on he had done a lot of exploring the school and was not pleased with the maintenance, so that’s something he worked to improve when he returned to the building.
Mother’s Day 1990, on May 13, was “the worst possible day” for the community as a fire broke out in the school. Kennedy got a call from the Greenville Fire Department.
“As I neared the driveway, I could see many fire trucks with hoses on the ground,” he said. “I also smelled smoke and when I looked left I saw flames coming out of smashed windows of at least two classrooms. I was horrified, alarmed and angry. How could this be happening to this great building?”
Seely was out of commission until September of that year. The K-3 students went to Greenville, the 4-6 students to the junior/senior high school. In the aftermath it was a chance to see how Seely could be “re-built better.” Over a few years Seely “regained its dignity,” he said.
Seely was where many district traditions were conceived, such as sixth grade camp, the fifth grade trip to Philadelphia, Thanksgiving Feast, building Conestoga wagons and the sixth grade Last Will and Testament. Kennedy noted, “some are legendary.”
“This building, my dear, dear friend has given me and thousands others many, many cherished moments,” Kennedy said, adding, “It will definitely outlive me and I hope it will outlive my children and grandchildren.”
Alan Cass taught at Seely from 1979-2001. “We spent a lot of time here, but it felt like we were at home, not at school, and I’m hoping that same feeling is here,” he said. “I sense it is. I see a lot of children doing what they do best — playing.”
Kathleen Fox was there from 1998-2021, calling it an “honor” to teach there for over two decades at the “beautiful and historic structure.” She was living in California when she applied and, like Kennedy, remembers seeing the building for the first time.
“As I was getting a tour through the building by the then-principal Dr. Kennedy, he would stop at different points in the building and say, ‘See that old floor there, that’s where the original building ended and the new building began,’ or, ‘Do you know why that ramp is there on the way to the library?’ or, ‘That part of the building used to be the gym,’” she said. “I had a history lesson whenever I walked the hallways. Ed Kennedy, who was my mentor, my guardian, my counselor and now my friend, would enjoy the building and its structure as much as I did, but what also struck me was how happy everybody was as we were walking through the building that day.”
Merle (Brinson) Cumberbatch taught kindergarten from 1980 to 2004 and called the day a “momentous occasion” and enjoyed going down “memory lane.” “Here in Seely I had the best career I could have ever imagined, working with such accomplished colleagues and teaching young children,” she said.
Gabrielle Kornfeld Maxwell, Edgemont Class of 2000, who has two, and soon will have three, kids at Seely, said, “Seely Place teachers, aides, faculty, staff and administrators have gone above and beyond always. Without all of their hard work, endless efforts, knowledge, patience — lots of patience — passion and perseverance we would just be celebrating the construction of a building. As we all know Seely Place is so much more. These men and women give our children the tools they need to learn.”
David Goldfrank moved to Edgemont in 1951 when he was in fourth grade and at the end of seventh grade in 1955 he was part of the first group to move up to the junior/senior high school and graduated in 1960. Goldfrank was a history professor at Georgetown University for 48 years.
“There’s nothing extraordinary for me about the gamut of what education at a good school does,” he said. “And this was a fabulous school system, so I’m not the least bit surprised to see this happen. I’m not surprised to see people going back here, people as late as their 90s coming to help the celebration.”
Goldfrank also understands how the education system works and knows past, present and future Edgemont students have an edge.
“What’s nice is that this is such a good school system and what’s bad is that there aren’t so many good school systems for the less privileged people to be honest,” he said. “That’s my opinion as a citizen. I was privileged to be part of Edgemont and I made use of my privilege for my career.”
Among the good memories are of The Scarsdale Inquirer, which Goldfrank called “a wonderful paper.”
“I’ve looked at the early period of the foundations of the Scarsdale and Edgemont school systems and there are fascinating discussions and debates about the nature of how education should be as this area moved from being a farmland to being a bedroom community,” he said. “The Scarsdale Inquirer did a wonderful service back in the early 20th century in my days at Edgemont in the 1950s.”
2021 Edgemont graduate and former Seely student Gabriel Darviche wasn’t going to come to the celebration, but changed his mind and said he was glad he did.
“It brings back a lot of nostalgia,” Darviche said. “I got to have a great conversation with both the principal from my high school and the principal from Seely who left after we left. It was really nice to see them. I got to see a bunch of people from my graduating class and older class that I haven’t been able to see otherwise. It’s been really nice.”
Seeing former students in their 80s and 90s was a real eye-opener for Darviche. “It’s really crazy and kind of puts into perspective the longevity of the school,” he said. “It’s great to be a part of that.”
Matthew Corcione, who will graduate from Seely Place this month, said he was “pretty nervous” his first day of elementary school because he thought it was “such a big school.” Before long, however, he met all of the “wonderful people” who work at the school and, of course, his “awesome friends.”
Over the years, Corcione has experienced trips to the Bronx Zoo, Norwalk Aquarium and Teatown, plus the Seely Place Wax Museum, Multicultural Day, Toga Day and singalongs, which he called his “most special” memory because it brings out the “Seely spirit.”
“Throughout the 100 years of Seely Place, my schoolmates and I experienced something very unique, the COVID-19 pandemic,” Corcione said. “The reason I mention this is because the Seely Place team did an amazing job making virtual learning as close as possible to being in the classroom. I’m sure it took a lot of hard work and wasn’t easy to do. So, thank you Seely Place for all of the special memories, I will keep them in my heart forever.”
