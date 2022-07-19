The Greenburgh Town Board has a one-way view on a matter of traffic safety.
Following a roughly two-and-a-half-month trial, the Greenburgh Town Board decided July 13 to make the traffic permanently one way on sections of Robin Hill Road and Mount Joy Avenue.
Earlier in the meeting, Sgt. Nick Reckson, commanding officer of the Traffic and Safety Unit of the Greenburgh Police Department, presented results and conclusions from the trial, which was initially recommended by the Greenburgh Police Department.
Reckson explained the reasoning behind the one-way trial, saying, “We currently have the ability and the funds available to build a short section of sidewalk, which would connect Mount Joy Avenue along Robin Hill Road to Henry Street and the rear of Seely Place School.”
However, Robin Hill Road is already narrow, so putting in a sidewalk and cutting away more of the road would be problematic, Reckson said, if the road continued to allow two-way traffic. “If we’re able to install the sidewalks and have [Robin Hill] road be one way, a lot of traffic would then come down Mount Joy to make a left turn or right turn onto the one-way Robin Hill,” he continued. Mount Joy is also somewhat narrow, “and to now have an increase in traffic and pedestrian use in the lanes of traffic and two-way traffic of people cutting through to get to Old Army Road, would just create risk and create a lot of pedestrian versus vehicle conflicts potentially,” he said.
Reckson said the trial period was a success. “We have a lot more people able to walk in the street and a lot more room for vehicles to maneuver around people,” he said. The data collected during the trial revealed that the average daily volume of cars or trucks on Mount Joy Avenue decreased, while on Robin Hill Road it increased slightly and on Henry Street it increased somewhat substantially, however Reckson explained that Henry Street is much wider with sidewalks already built in.
Based on the results, Reckson told the board, “If we want to install a sidewalk on the short section of Robin Hill Road then I believe the one-way circuit is necessary to ensure the safety of the pedestrians using it.”
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner expressed concern based on emails he had received from residents stating they had seen many people driving the wrong way on the streets throughout the trial. Reckson said that once the one-way designations become permanent, the town could install elements to make traffic flow more obvious, and it would also have to install “periodic enforcement” for the one-way flow.
The board also asked for clarification and input from the fire department on the one-way circuit, specifically since Feiner received an email from Walter Groden, chair of the Greenville Fire Commissioners, who had concerns about the proposal.
Reckson responded that he had met with the fire department three times and measured vehicles and the road, and had put the vehicles on the road to ensure that they would be able to fit with a sidewalk added. “The chief of the Greenville Fire Department seemed comfortable with being able to maneuver the vehicle on the roadway,” he said.
Groden said the town must ensure that fire and other oversized emergency and town vehicles are able to fit down the road as they build the sidewalk. He confirmed that, at this point, the fire department would be able to fit and turn on the road, as their vehicles are 9 feet 6 inches wide and the road will be 13 feet wide with the sidewalk. However, he said he has yet to receive a finalized plan and is concerned about changes being made without consulting the fire department.
“If a sidewalk for some reason is moved further out into the street, that is our concern … We just want to make sure that doesn’t happen and doesn’t come out into the street without our knowledge,” Groden said. “We just want to make sure that as we work through the process, we know what’s going on.”
The board unanimously approved a resolution for permanent one-way traffic on Robin Hill Road southbound from Mount Joy Avenue to Henry Street, Robin Hill Road northbound from Mount Joy Avenue (west) to Mount Joy Avenue (east), and Mount Joy Avenue westbound from Old Army Road to the west intersection with Robin Hill Road.
