Identity theft was reported Jan. 12 by a Highpoint Drive resident who said her identity was stolen through Facebook. She told police she was hacked in early November and locked out of her account, after a family member reached out asking her to send money through Facebook. When she contacted the family member by phone, the person denied having asked her for money.
Later, when the woman was able to log back on to her Facebook account, she noticed her name was slightly changed but the rest of her information had not changed. She told police in November her bank notified her a business account was opened in her name that would have to be funded through her personal account. She said she hadn’t opened a new account. Her bank told her it was for a cleaning company in California. The woman closed the new account and her personal account.
Later that month she was notified of a charge of $75 on the business account, which somehow had not been closed. On Jan. 8 she received a call from a friend in Virginia telling her he had sent her money and wanted to make sure she got it. She checked and saw her original Facebook account was still being used by an unknown party. Police helped the woman contact Facebook to make an official report of identity theft and police advised her to monitor her bank account.
Lost citizenship cards
Two Indian citizenship cards were reported as lost property Jan. 14 by a Cheshire Lane resident. She told police she realized her citizenship card and her husband’s were misplaced Aug. 25, 2021. She kept the cards together but couldn’t remember where she put them. She said she needed documentation to replace the cards. A report was made.
Car intentionally damaged?
Police responded to S. Central Avenue Jan. 14 on a report from a man who thought someone intentionally damaged his car while it was parked in the lot of the Curry Acura dealership. On arrival, police saw five places on the driver’s side front window that appeared to have been damaged by a window punch tool. The car had not been accessed and nothing was stolen. The cost to replace the window was estimated at $400. Police viewed the dealership’s surveillance video, which showed a man approaching the complainant’s car and using what appeared to be a window punch tool. When he failed to gain access, he left. The man who reported the damaged car said he’d recently withdrawn $8,000 from a nearby bank, and he thought the suspect watched him withdrawing the money and followed him. Police are investigating.
Driving while intoxicated
An unconscious man in the lane of traffic was reported Jan. 15 at E. Hartsdale and S. Central avenues. On arrival, police saw a car still running in drive while in the northbound left lane. Officers got the man out of the car and conducted field sobriety tests. The man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with 0.8% alcohol or more in blood. Identified in the police report only as Williams, the man told police he was going to Candlelight Inn, which was in the opposite direction.
At police headquarters he was placed in a holding cell and a chemical test was administered. He showed a B.A.C. of 0.11% a little more than an hour after his arrest. He was released without incident to his wife and given a desk appearance ticket with a Jan. 25 court date.
Wallet returned, money missing
While patrolling the Hartsdale Metro-North train station on Station Drive Jan. 17, an officer was approached by a man who said he found a wallet in the street in front of an auto shop in the vicinity of Wilson Street and E. Hartsdale Avenue. The finder identified himself only as an Uber driver. He said he didn’t remove anything from the wallet and handed it over to police. Inside the wallet was a driver’s license belonging to a Longfellow Street man. The officer went to the man’s house. The man was home. He said he took his car to the auto shop earlier to be inspected and the wallet probably fell out of his pocket. He looked in the wallet and said $200 cash was missing but nothing else. He asked police to document the incident.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, was made from official reports.
