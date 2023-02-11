Sex traffickers and sexual predators have access to victims like never before thanks to the internet and social media. And they’ve become quite good at manipulating their victims, taking time to groom them to set up their endgame.
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam “Mimi” Rocah, a Scarsdale resident, held an online discussion with an “ambitious agenda” featuring experts in combating online predators and helping victims on the final day of January, which is Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month.
“This is a start, not an end,” Rocah said. “The idea is to get you thinking about this, to take home some tips and strategies, hopefully.”
The panel included:
· Cristina Tanzola, director of the human trafficking program at My Sisters’ Place
· Marcia Cohen, senior trial counsel and Project Safe Childhood coordinator from the U.S. attorney’s office (SDNY)
· Laura Forbes, cyber crimes deputy bureau chief from the Westchester County district attorney’s office
· David Ryan, retired chief of police for the Pound Ridge Police Department.
Rocah had previously served as a federal prosecutor for 17 years. She said one of the keys to uncovering some of these horrific crimes is the collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies as what can start as “a simple arrest” often “can lead to a much larger case involving multiple victims.”
Working with service providers such as My Sisters’ Place, Hope’s Door, Pace Women’s Justice Center and Sanctuary for Families is the other key partnership as they work hands-on with people who are often victims of sex trafficking or other crimes and “sometimes they are the first responders and then bring the victims to law enforcement.”
Rocah gave what she called “a general idea” of what defines human trafficking as a crime that uses “force, fraud or coercion to make someone engage in prostitution or sexual activity for gain to the trafficker.” When a case involves a victim under 18, the definition isn’t as stringent. Rocah noted local cases that involved adults who responded to online job ads — one for prostitution and the other to be a waitress — and both respondents ended up in “horrible situations.”
“In those two examples the internet really has an important role in how these crimes begin,” she said.
My Sisters’ Place offers support to survivors of domestic violence and sex trafficking with an array of services including counseling, shelter, case management services and legal services. Tanzola said an organization called Safe Harbor is also available for those under 18. Sex traffickers use both online and in-person venues, including schools, massage parlors, escort services, strip clubs and truck stops to lure victims, and they often know their victims, so personal residences and foster homes are also where they prey. Labor traffickers often scout out restaurants, domestic workers and nannies, hotel and motel workers, hair/nail salons, day care workers and those in maintenance, construction, landscaping and agriculture.
Tanzola said there is “calculated targeting and recruitment,” often where homeless youth wind up so they can offer shelter, food, clothing and promises of gifts, trips or fake job opportunities. She called it a “slow and steady process” that can also be done over social media. The manipulation can include shame and fear of what is happening, being discovered and taking advantage of a lack of other options, lack of access to documentation, lack of knowledge of rights and lack of independence.
Tanzola said that young people trapped in these situations rarely self-identify or come forward, and that can take months or years to happen.
“I think it’s important to keep in mind victims are not at fault,” Tanzola said. “They are trying, they’re afraid. We all just want to be patient and care for them.”
One survivor, under the pseudonym “Tina,” offered this quote for Tanzola to share: “Nowadays more than ever, social media is an escape for a lot of people. We blog about our lives and find people who can relate to our traumas/situations and that’s where a lot of traffickers hide.”
The key to keeping loved ones safe is an open line of communication.
“We want to create a balance where we’re having conversations with our children, with our teenagers and say, ‘Tell me what your relationship is with social,’ and just having these conversations,” Tanzola said. “It may be difficult, but very important to have.”
The bulk of the conversation with the panelists shifted to protecting children from online sexual exploitation, also known as sextortion, where predators create fake social media profiles to pose as teenagers, gain the trust of kids online, get them to send illicit photographs and then set up in-person meetings and/or threaten to release the images if they don’t continue engaging online.
“Predators are really good at what they do,” Cohen said. “It’s really easy to make a profile online that says you’re 14 and use a photo that looks like you’re 14. Kids tend to be inherently trusting and it doesn’t always occur to them that the person they’re talking to might be lying about who they say they are.”
Forbes, a state prosecutor for more than 20 years, said that while people are in the habit of locking and checking their house and car doors and windows to keep intruders out, “How many of you check to see who’s coming through your children’s devices? Many more people can and do come through both your devices and your child’s devices than could ever fit through your front door in a day or a year.”
With adults receiving invitations on social media by people they don’t know, so are children. “You probably don’t entertain a high percentage of your solicitations to connect, but what about your child?” Forbes said. “Is your child likely to say, ‘Delete,’ or, ‘Ignore,’ or, ‘I don’t know this person’?”
Forbes used real-life examples of a young teen showing up to a park to meet a person she thought was a 15-year-old boy who she met on Facebook; it turned out it was a sting done with her parents’ permission. She also outlined local cases of Jorge Delmoral and Frank Russo, both of whom were sent back to prison after it was discovered they were continuing to prey on new victims. A forensics team found Delmoral, who was using a webcam in a chat room — he told the victim his camera was broken — had communicated with a girl as young as 10 years old. Russo, around 50 years old, was engaging with a 12-year-old.
“Most significantly, the victims of Russo and Delmoral didn’t even know that they were victims until we reached out to them through their local police after going through these defendants’ devices,” Forbes said. “Neither the parents nor the children knew they were speaking with online predators.”
Forbes said there has been an increase in this type of behavior internationally as well, with people in West Africa targeting youngsters from the United States.
Cohen, a federal prosecutor for 24 years, said, “The biggest threat to your child’s online safety is your child,” between what they do online and how they conduct themselves. Cohen encourages parents to talk to their kids about thinking before they post something or respond to anyone they don’t know and trust, since many predators are recording the encounters for personal use and to share with others.
Cohen said the Golden Rule in this scenario is, “If you wouldn’t say it or do it in front of your grandma, don’t say it or do it online.”
Age-appropriate and honest conversations about online safety are the “single best way to protect your kids” from doing “something that makes them feel uncomfortable.” She said that in general kids don’t tell their parents when they find themselves in these situations.
“They don’t want to disappoint or worry or upset their parents,” she said. “Sometimes they feel like they can’t tell anyone because they’ve already messed up and it’s really embarrassing, so they try to handle things by themselves. You want to help your children understand that you get it, you know what’s out there, you understand how complicated it is and how easy it is to find themselves in a really bad situation. And you want to reassure them that even if they did something you told them never to do, they should still come to you and you’ll figure it out together.”
Putting rules and settings in place when it comes to electronic devices is a good idea, Cohen said, as is monitoring content and browsing history, knowing all passwords for devices and apps and following your kids on social media.
Ryan, with more than 40 years in law enforcement, is now part of the leadership for the Westchester County Office for Women. He said one of the “most fundamental elements of community policing” and keeping people safe is the partnership between law enforcement, schools, parents and the community as a whole, and also stressed communication as a key to fighting predators.
“The internet is a very powerful tool,” he said. “We don’t have to be afraid of it. Children shouldn’t be afraid of it — they should respect it and realize what it’s capable of doing both on the good side and the bad side. And it starts with the parents really educating their children, setting reasonable, but enforceable expectations about platforms they’re going to be on or whatever devices they’re going to be using — phones, computers, tablets. Even video games now interconnect with individuals, which is something we forget about sometimes when we buy Xboxes and those kinds of games. So just have the dialogue with your kids, discuss your concerns, set ground rules and agree upon them, agree that there will be no secrets.”
Ryan said that in his own household, even with the ground rules he set with his children, he had an issue that had to be resolved. He said checking browser history is key and if it’s empty it could be a red flag that a child is hiding something. He urges the parents not to hesitate to call the police.
“At the end of the day law enforcement is not always about putting people in handcuffs and making arrests,” he said. “It’s a partnership with a community and it really truly does take a village to raise a child today. And with all the technology that’s out there and all they have access to, we really do need to work together … Call the police. They’re there to help.”
Ryan also said not to delete any accounts, content or messages that could help the authorities, no matter how embarrassing it can be.
“This is important data that we need if we have to pursue something criminally,” he said. “Especially in these trafficking cases, they get very complicated, they take a long time and there’s usually a lot of data.”
The full presentation can be found at https://bit.ly/3Xd31h4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.