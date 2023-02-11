Sex Trafficking panel image Rocah

Clockwise from top left, Mimi Rocah, Cristina Tanzola, Laura Forbes, David Ryan and Marcia Cohen.

 Screenshots

Sex traffickers and sexual predators have access to victims like never before thanks to the internet and social media. And they’ve become quite good at manipulating their victims, taking time to groom them to set up their endgame.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam “Mimi” Rocah, a Scarsdale resident, held an online discussion with an “ambitious agenda” featuring experts in combating online predators and helping victims on the final day of January, which is Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.