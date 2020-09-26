When Damon Maher, New Rochelle resident and Westchester County legislator, went for his early morning run Sept. 19, he was not aware of the social justice event set to take place at St. Pius X Church in Scarsdale later that morning. But when his friend, St. Pius X parishioner Kathy Cripps, invited him to what was publicized as “an outdoor spiritual gathering with reflections to support social justice and the Black community,” he excitedly accepted.
“This is a great thing for a Catholic church to be doing because this event could be perceived as a more liberal thing to do and the Catholic church is generally seen as being more conservative,” Maher, himself a Catholic, said. “But this is part of scripture’s main message: ‘Love thy neighbor as thyself.’”
Speaking to a reporter Sept. 19 on the grounds of St. Pius X Church, Father Sebastian Bacatan, the church’s pastor, echoed Maher’s sentiments by saying, “Social justice is a big part of the Catholic church. It’s about respecting the commonality in our humanity under a common God who created us … No matter your skin color, no matter your lifestyle, no matter your status, God loves you.”
About 60 people attended the event that was put together by the church’s Parish Council in an effort to address the social unrest in the country and to do their part as a parish.
Marie-Helene McAndrew, a parish leader originally from Haiti, helped organize the event. “It was critical to us in making sure that the momentum behind everything happening for social justice and awareness of racism didn’t pass [unnoticed]. We wanted to keep the movement and message going.”
The speakers featured at the event were chosen for their broad range of perspectives, according to Bacatan, and they spoke not only on their own experiences with racism, but on prejudice within the country and Catholic church more broadly. The speakers also addressed what they believed those in attendance could do to combat racial discrimination, and appealed to the audience to be inspired by the conversation that was started outside their church doors and turn that conversation into intentional action.
St. Pius X parishioner Maria Bediako, the first speaker, said she was “uncomfortable being here because I am a white woman who holds enormous privilege … but I want to use my privilege to speak to people with similar privileges.”
Bediako spoke of her experiences with racism and the ways her thinking and understanding of the issue have changed and evolved due to her marriage to Sitso Bediako, a Black man, as well as her experiences with raising their three brown daughters. She said she had to comfort her 13-year-old daughter after the murder of George Floyd, and said she struggled to answer when her daughter asked, “But isn’t it [the police’s] job to keep people safe?”
Maria Bediako said other white people see her as a “safe” person to speak to about people of color in stereotyped ways, and she said she expects her children to always be well dressed and well behaved in public because she knows they are not held to the same standards as their white peers. In an appeal for people to look inward, Mrs. Bediako said, “Like it or not, I have made similar assumptions about people of color, too. And not because I consciously chose to make them, or because I’m a bad person, but because these misconceptions are rolled into the very fabric of our society … in every news story we’ve ever seen, every book we’ve ever read, every movie we’ve ever watched ... [in] the lessons we are taught in school and apparent in the lessons that are left out.
“These unconscious biases lay the foundations of how we are taught to interact with one another. And pretending that they don’t exist or that we’re not impacted by them is no longer an option,” she said. “As a white person I may not have personally created the systemic racism that exists today, but that doesn’t mean I don’t perpetuate it or benefit from it, and it certainly doesn’t absolve me, and each of us, from our responsibility to change it.”
Sitso Bediako said he joined the gathering to make clear that “racism is not imagined,” it is alive and well, he said, adding that for many people “racism is abstract, and doesn’t impact anyone in their circles,” but it is a different reality for people of color who have to deal with the overt and covert manifestations of systemic racism on a daily basis in ways that white people are wholly unaware of.
“My purpose in being here is not to shame or to guilt anyone,” Sitso Bediako said. “But it is to get people here to start reckoning with these questions and issues that I have to struggle with almost every day. A struggle that stems from a feature, my skin color, which should be as relevant as my height or eye color, but in some cases is literally the difference between life and death.
“Now is the time to listen to people of color, and be honest about our own biases, and have ... difficult conversations about race and racism in America ... Then we’re going to have to do the real work of making actual change.”
Guy Fortt, current Stamford NAACP president and retired firefighter, focused his remarks on the central question: “Why do you fear me?” He cited a history of Black/white relations in America, with a particular focus on the criminalization and hypersexualization of Black men and the fear of Black people, men in particular, rising up against injustices and demanding an equal place at the table.
“So how can white America combat this?” Fortt asked the audience. Through exposure and education was his response. “White Americans need to live among and befriend Black people for this fear to go away ... They need to learn to see the full humanity of Black people.”
Fortt also discussed the importance of education around the concepts of white fragility, racial bias and cultural competency, particularly in the K-12 levels.
Rashid Silvera, an educator at Scarsdale High School for almost 40 years, described how he came to value education and its impact after a stint in reform school. After he had been rejected from multiple academic institutions due to his background, one school finally took a chance on him, he said. “I realized just how little it takes to help someone do something very large ... Just an opportunity.”
Silvera was invited to teach at SHS in 1981 by Eric Rothschild, one of Scarsdale High School’s prominent history teachers at the time and founder of Scarsdale’s Student Transfer Education Program (STEP), which sponsors students of color to attend SHS for two years from other communities, mostly in the South.
“We need to know one another better. We can’t just read about one another,” Silvera said, repeating a phrase he learned from Rothschild. As an educator, Silvera believed that “if I was really going to be valuable to the [brown] people who come after me, then I was going to have to become a teacher-student. [And] I have to beseech [my students] to be student-teachers. Share with me what you know. If you’re sincere, it will be meaningful.”
Silvera explained that he saw Scarsdale High School and its students as a garden full of roots. Silvera’s hope was that “Scarsdale would not become some rarefied name of some high-minded sounding people who thought too much of themselves. But a true garden, made up of different colors, different tastes, different sizes. Ready to leave their place and do something valuable.”
Deacon Rodney Bedford, director of the Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. Memorial Center in Harlem (a branch of the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York) and a self-described “Cradle-Catholic,” was quick to call out the hypocrisy of the Catholic Church in this present moment, and to rouse the attendees with a call to action. He talked about the need for intentionality in social justice, but also brought to attendees’ attention the intentionality in the social injustice that has existed and continues to exist today through entrenched systems of oppression, detailing what he has seen as the director of a community center in Harlem.
“Here we are in Scarsdale,” he said. “We can talk about the violence, and we can talk ‘-isms’ [that affect people of color], but the fact that I’m here means you’ve gotten the memo … that something is wrong, and you need to have intentionality about doing something about it. You can hear about it and learn about it, but the bottom line is that isn’t enough. The bottom line is that we stand in front of a Catholic church. What does the church say? ... We say one thing in the pulpit, but there needs to be intentionality and movement.”
For Bedford, intentionality of action can be taken by entering communities of color to work directly with the people there.
McAndrew in her closing remarks urged people to invest in underrepresented and underprivileged communities by patronizing Black-owned businesses. “Being good is commendable, but only when combined with doing good is it useful,” she said.
For its part, St. Pius X Church has committed itself to partnering and developing relationships with more Black communities and parishes in the area.
“Being a parish in the middle of a very affluent community, I think we have a greater responsibility to help out other communities who are not as fortunate as we are,” Bacatan said. “We are blessed with so many gifts. We have a greater responsibility to share those gifts.”
