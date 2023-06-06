Every year, Scarsdale and Edgemont seniors have the opportunity to acquire real-world working experience during their senior options internship, a program that lasts six weeks or four weeks, respectively. While students mainly work at a local store or company, some choose to create independent projects and pursue passion projects to expand their creativity. Finally, with the pandemic era mostly behind them, the Class of 2023 ventured full tilt into the working world, pursuing myriad interests in person this year. Here are a few examples of their adventures, penned for the Inquirer by our senior options interns:
Serial bookbinding
Rose Kinoshita has endeavored to learn the art of bookbinding during senior options, embarking on an independent study to create a set of “Harry Potter” books. She said she has “always been interested in bookbinding, but hadn’t really had time to properly learn.”
Kinoshita enjoyed reading the series as a child, and her idea to make her own books stemmed from discussions in her English class regarding whether it’s possible to separate art from artist. J.K. Rowling, the author of the seven-book series published between 1997 and 2007, has faced criticism recently for making transphobic comments.
Kinoshita’s “daily process depends on the week,” she said. For Week One, she was “designing the new book covers,” working on graphic design. She built a bookpress during the second week in the Design Lab at Scarsdale High School, and for the remainder of the internship, she has been renting space in a bookbinding studio in the city. Kinoshita travels to the city at 7 a.m. daily, sometimes working as late as 6 p.m.
Bookbinding itself is a time-consuming process, and she previously “underestimated the amount of time it takes for things to dry,” she said. Her process takes a significant amount of “trial and error,” as she lacks “formal guidance” on this project. At her studio, the Center for Book Arts, Kinoshita has appreciated the “sense of community that exists … everyone has been helpful, making it a more collaborative process.” She hopes to learn more about bookbinding, as well as reconstruction and restoration, but the senior options program has provided a rare opportunity to explore this interest.
— S.G.
Serving constituents
Daniel Rublin is learning more about the inner workings of government this spring, interning with Congressman Ritchie Torres, U.S. representative for New York’s 15th Congressional District, which covers most of the South Bronx. Rublin said he explored local government through a previous internship at the New York City Council. The core of both internships was constituent service, with his senior options dealing with “more federal concerns.”
One of the office’s primary responsibilities is dealing with passport concerns, as “a lot of people who are traveling soon don’t have passports yet and are reaching out to our office to see if we can help expedite those passport requests,” he said.
Rublin “often picks up the phone and writes down a summary of people’s issues so that a caseworker has all the information they need to later address the issue.” Saying that he’s “had a lot of interesting conversations with constituents,” Rublin described how much he “loves talking to [the constituents].”
He also works with members of the office staff, who have taught him “a lot about how to deal with cases that aren’t as straightforward … they have a lot more experience.”
One challenge Rublin has faced is dealing with the pressure involved with handling cases. He said he understands that these cases “majorly affect the lives of the constituents and are very important to them … it’s not just my own problem, and I really have to address it properly.”
— S.G.
A flair for fashion
Colin Michael is delving into the fashion industry for senior options, interning at Runway 7 Fashion. Runway 7 Fashion collects and creates designs and shows them to retailers. During his internship, Michael has aided with organizational work, unloaded shipments from factories, taken photos, completed paperwork and created lookbooks to send to buyers. Michael is interested in multiple facets of the fashion industry, including “fashion itself, but also business and management.”
Michael’s love of fashion flourished while taking the Fashion Design and Illustration course at SHS in 10th grade. He said he chose this internship because he wanted to have a larger role in helping out, which has been possible since the company only possesses two employees. He said his “favorite day” at the internship so far has been the first day of accounting, as it was “really rewarding to be able to find money the company could save.”
He has also enjoyed bonding with Roni Reindel, another SHS senior working in the office. They take breaks together each day, and ride back to Scarsdale together on the Metro-North train.
— S.G.
The art of editing
Jamie Spielman is honing his video editing skills for senior options, interning at the top-rated TV news show, “60 Minutes.”
Spielman has been interested in video editing since he was young, enjoying the art of turning raw footage into a story. During his internship, Spielman works with different editors each week, with every editor focusing on a different aspect of the editing process.
Spielman said he was given “raw footage of a ‘60 Minutes’ piece that aired two years ago, which I am turning into a fully edited episode.” He has learned “a ton of new techniques like using different camera angles to hide jump cuts, inserting and fading in and out room tone to add natural pauses.”
Despite the difficulty he has encountered in the long commute, Spielman said the experience has been rewarding. He’s learned about editing, but more importantly, he has appreciated the opportunity to “bond with editors and other people working in the office.”
During his years at SHS, Spielman managed a multimedia club, editing the infamous weekly homeroom update videos (https://bit.ly/43GWYoN). He also is a freelance editor on Upwork, an online marketplace, so he’s sure to continue to explore this passion!
— S.G.
High-flying experience
SHS senior Oskar Lee has been doing taekwondo for the past 12 years, so when he had the opportunity to teach the martial art during Scarsdale’s Senior Options program, he didn’t hesitate to line up an internship at Master Kim’s Taekwondo, the Scarsdale-based dojang where he trains.
Lee said the supportive taekwondo community was a large part of his reasoning for seeking to intern there. “While taekwondo is very fun, my favorite part … is the community. They are all extremely supportive and motivational, so I knew I wanted to be a part of that.”
Lee described his daily routine, saying: “I get to the dojang at around 2 p.m. and help set up. After that I warm up and the lessons begin, normally starting with our youngest students.” Although working with younger students can be challenging, Lee claims that it is more rewarding in the end. “Sometimes the younger students don’t listen to instruction so it is harder to teach them, but watching them progress in something they are passionate about makes it worth it. Additionally, since they are young, they catch on quickly and it is exciting to see them improve.”
When asked about advice he would give to future SHS students regarding the senior options program, Lee says, “Choose something that you are passionate about or at least interested in. You don’t want to be stuck doing something you don’t enjoy for six hours a day, and when you are doing something that you are passionate about, it feels as if it is not really work.”
Throughout his senior options, Lee gained new insight into how much he enjoys teaching and watching people progress. “This senior option provided a really unique opportunity and has taught me a lot about myself and what kind of person I am.”
— A.C.
Edgemont Senior Options
May 15 marked the start of the annual Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School senior options program, fondly known as soptions. For four weeks EHS seniors do not attend regular classes; instead they focus on independent projects or internships of their choosing. It allows students to acquire real-life experience and explore creativity that is not feasible in a regular classroom setting.
On the judicial circuit
One EHS senior, Ella Schneyer, is interning for Federal Judge Sanket J. Bulsara of the Eastern District of New York within the U.S. District Court system in Brooklyn. Schneyer was recommended for the position after Bulsara, an Edgemont alum, offered an internship in his chambers. Her average day as an intern consists of “performing independent legal research, participating in conferences and court appointments, and discussing my work and what I’m learning with the judge and his law clerks,” she said.
Although Schneyer plans on studying computer science in college and eventually becoming a software engineer, she stressed the important connection of law with technology, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence, and she hopes to dive deeper into the topic.
“In the past year alone, we’ve seen many new developments in the sophistication of natural language processing models, and I’m curious to explore the ethical dilemmas that they bring and how we can handle them, both algorithmically and legally,” Schneyer said.
The justice system can be equally as rewarding as it is demanding. Schneyer recalled with fondness her participation in settlement conferences, after which she compared notes with Bulsara and his law clerks, discussing the similarities and the uniqueness of each case. However, she also explained her most challenging moment: watching the sentencing of convicted persons. Despite the “emotionally draining” aspect of those proceedings, Schneyer acknowledged their importance to raise questions about crime and fair punishment in a philosophical sense. She described her time interning in a positive light, saying, “I didn’t really have any expectations going into the internship, I just kept an open mind and was excited to learn and gain some experience. With that being said, I’ve definitely enjoyed interning for Judge Bulsara and couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
— S.D.
