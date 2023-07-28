Like her two children before her, Victoria “Vicki” Osborne will “graduate” from Edgemont Junior-Senior High School after spending her own 13 years in the district, first as an office assistant and then as the secretary to the chief school officer, serving under three superintendents during that time.
Daughter Laura Smittle graduated in 2005, son William in 2010, and it was a chance trip into the district office following William’s graduation that helped change the course of Osborne’s life in August 2010.
After being out of work for several years after the company where she’d worked for more than 20 years shut down, Osborne went in to pick up a scholarship check for William, tapped on the conference room door to say hello to then-superintendent Nancy Taddiken and was about to head on her merry way. However, Taddiken came out and told Osborne to say goodbye to a retiring secretary in the office, whose last day it happened to be, and Osborne reacted by asking for a job.
Osborne was soon hired and within two years was Taddiken’s secretary and a integral part of the district’s functioning for the next decade-plus under Taddiken, Dr. Victoria Kniewel for 10 years and Dr. Kenneth Hamilton this past school year. Osborne’s last official day will be Friday, Sept. 29, around the anniversary of her first day with the district 13 years earlier.
Hamilton announced Osborne’s retirement at a board of education meeting in July and made sure she logged into the meeting remotely to hear his speech about her, which he didn’t complete due to the unexpected emotional impact it had on him. Hamilton actually cut the speech short as he teared up and his voice failed him, which he thought he’d gotten out of the way while writing his tribute to his colleague.
“So I knew this was coming,” Hamilton began. “Vicki has been trying to prepare me for this for several months and she has done everything reasonably possible to try to get me situated for this eventuality, but I sit in the abyss of denial. Vicki has been a faithful and loyal assistant. She has anticipated my every need and insured my onboarding to the district and my acclimatization has been seamless and extremely welcoming. Vicki is beyond dedicated. She is loyal, devoted, thoughtful and nurturing.”
He said this knowing that she puts up a “spicy” and “tough exterior,” but is also “the sweetest, kindest, most thoughtful person you can imagine.” The two Vickis are able to co-exist in one body and serve her — and others — well in any situation.
“She knows what state reports need to be done and when, she keeps things afloat like a one-man band,” Hamilton said. “But aside from her professional acumen, Vicki reminds me to take lunch. She keeps me on task. She lets me know when meetings are running over time and even makes sure my office temperature’s nice and toasty all the time. At this point, I don’t even have to tell her what I want for lunch. She just orders.”
These are some of the things Hamilton knows he can’t put into a job description, including turning on his electric candle every morning before he gets in. It’s “all those personal things that Vicki brings to the job,” which he called “irreplaceable.”
“I’m excited for Vicki personally because she deserves to enjoy the years ahead without the drudgery of early morning traffic or rush hour commute,” Hamilton said. “She has earned the distinction of being peacefully retired with all the honors and benefits that comes with it. But professionally I will miss her dearly. I have a few short months to ready myself for this transition, but I can’t help but wonder who on earth will sit at that desk.”
He wrapped up his comments with gratitude for memories shared, lessons learned and laughter enjoyed with Osborne. “May this next chapter of your life be filled with endless happiness and fulfillment,” he said.
Resigning wasn’t easy for Osborne. “I walked in here crying and he was like, ‘What’s this?’ and I said I was so sorry,” she said. “He was reading my letter of resignation. And he knew it was coming since the day we met. I said I was planning on retiring soon.”
Osborne moved to Bethel, Connecticut, with her fiancée the week before she got the job at Edgemont. He had a sudden illness in 2013 and died unexpectedly. Osborne liked Connecticut, so she stayed there, but moved closer to Danbury to shorten with her commute.
“That’s why I’m leaving,” she said. “I can’t do the commute anymore. I’m done. I’m tired. And I don’t want to get up in the dark and the cold any more by an alarm. I absolutely love my job. I love the craziness of it. I just can’t do the commute.”
Osborne said she was “blown away” by Hamilton’s speech. She can’t even prepare an accurate job description either, as every day it’s a new challenge. Osborne just knows what needs to be done and when. It’s instinct and second nature to her at this point: arranging meetings, filing paperwork and “protecting” the superintendent.
“I know everything that’s going on around me and it’s scary I can see things coming,” Osborne said.
Osborne and Taddiken had a strong working relationship, but their friendship blossomed a year after Osborne became her secretary in 2012. In 2013, Taddiken’s husband died and soon after her retirement just months before, Osborne’s fiancée died. When Taddiken showed up at Osborne’s house in Bethel with two bottles of wine, her first reaction was, “How do you do this commute every day?”
“I worked for her and she was a tough superintendent, but I loved her style,” Osborne said. “I loved the way she worked. But we became friendly after that … We’re both on Weight Watchers. And I go visit her in her place on Milford Beach. We became like best friends. [My granddaughter’s] birthday we’re celebrating Aug. 6. Nancy is family, so she’s coming. We became that close. I adored working for her.”
Those first few years under Taddiken were impactful for Osborne, who was “really upset” when Taddiken retired after 30 years in the role.
“I got into a groove with Nancy,” Osborne said. “Everyone said she was tough and I didn’t really see that. They said, ‘Well, she’s nice to you.’ Nancy would say to me, ‘I need this, this, this,’ and I’d give it to her and she’d be like, ‘How did you just do this?’ We worked great together.”
After 10 years with Kniewel, who ran things “her own way,” Osborne could have retired a year ago not knowing who was coming in and what the style would be, but she knew she could work for anyone. She’s glad she stayed the year to get to know Hamilton and aid him in his transition from the larger district in Mount Vernon to the much smaller one in Edgemont, which meant he’d be more hands-on in the day-to-day and running the human resources department.
“He’s the best,” Osborne said. “He does his own presentations. He does his own speeches. He’s really good at that. The one thing I hear is the teachers don’t see him that much out and about. One day we decided to go to a meeting and between my knees and his knees we realized why we don’t get out that much — we can’t walk!”
Looking at his State of the District Address alone (read Inquirer coverage at https://bit.ly/47bpjpx), Hamilton accomplished a lot in his first year, but knows there are many challenges ahead, including continuing the conversation about the swastikas found on campus this past school year (https://bit.ly/3JKGiVU). Osborne helped him through some of those challenges and others.
“He had a meeting when he first was here, and I knew it was going a little too long,” Osborne said. “He doesn’t close the door on meetings … if I notice it’s going long I’ll pop in and say, ‘Dr. Hamilton, I want to remind you, you have another meeting coming,’ and then we started getting on the same page. He was glad I did that. I didn’t want to interrupt, but I didn’t want him stuck in there another hour. When they get a new superintendent there’s a lot of information [people] want to tell them or get from them, so I understand they want to stay and do that, but we’re swamped.”
Osborne noted that Hamilton is “accommodating,” but also “strict,” not afraid to tell anyone, “No, that’s not happening.”
“I like the way he does things,” Osborne said. “He’s great to work for. He’s got a lot of great ideas and I like the way he handles people. I’m not afraid to ask him anything. To me he was a little intimidating — looking up at him when he walked in the door. My first question to him was, ‘What do you want to be called?’ He said, ‘Ken,’ and I said, ‘Love it!’ I’ve never called anyone Mr. or Mrs. or Dr. We’re so close in this little building — close meaning we’re on top of each other — that that comfort level is there. With others I refer to him as Dr. Hamilton. The respect is there.”
For Osborne, who moved to Edgemont with her then-husband Bill Smittle, the long-time head pro at Scarsdale Golf Club, Edgemont has been a great source of personal and professional pride since the early 1990s. Raising the kids there with many people she had grown up with in Yonkers, including the Napolitanos and Butlers, provided continued and lasting friendships not only for her, but her children and their children as well. Even the ones from Yonkers she met later on, including “phenomenal people” like Bobby Hoffman, left a lasting impact on her life. She even knew the Tracy family of Candlelight Inn fame before she knew about the Candlelight Inn.
Osborne worked part-time in corporate in an IT department, so she had plenty of time to coach Laura and William in various sports, something both her mother and father had done for her when she was growing up. She eventually joined the PTA and was co-president for two years. Once Laura reached high school, Osborne continued with PTSA fundraisers. She was a presence on campus and a popular face for students, so much so that then-high school principal Bill Smith asked Osborne if she wanted to work at the school. She opted not to leave her job — she knows now she should have.
Despite not having gone to college and admittedly not being a great typist at first, Osborne was highly skilled in computers and technology.
“I brought things to the district,” Osborne said. “I was doing spreadsheets and I was trained in everything computers. I might not have had the education — I went to Roosevelt in Yonkers and that was it — but I ran circles around people with the computer because that’s what I did.
“I came here [to Edgemont] and I saw scanners on people’s desks; I was like, ‘Why do you have a scanner on your desk? The copiers do that.’ Those little things made life easier. Excel Spreadsheets? The woman before me didn’t even use the computer. Everything was hand-written. … I came in and it was so easy for me. And Nancy was like, ‘I’m not letting her go.’”
He son William was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis at age 2 and struggled at certain times in his life, including time spent in a wheelchair and various surgeries. William had many encouraging mentors over the years and senior year he connected with Nancy Tannenbaum, a special education teacher. “She and William had a phenomenal chemistry,” Osborne said.
On Thanksgiving 2008, William’s junior year, Tannenbaum called Osborne to thank her. For what? “I am thankful that William walks through my door every day,” Tannenbaum said. “I can’t even tell you.” Osborne was overwhelmed as she believed it was her family who was thankful for Tannenbaum.
A month later, Tannenbaum died during December vacation. It was an emotional passing for the community and the family. Osborne knows that the influence of Tannenbaum and other teachers led to her son earning the Nancy Rose Tannenbaum Scholarship, which inadvertently led to her opportunity for employment with the school district.
“My experiences, everything led me here,” Osborne said. “There was no way I wasn’t led to be here. If I didn’t come in for that [scholarship] check it never would have happened … I’m going to have a pension.”
Athletics were and are an important part of life the Smittle/Osborne family. Bill was a golf pro, Osborne played softball until she was 47 and the kids are both still active.
“I have two kids who are doing what they love to do, keeping active — I did my job,” Osborne said.
Laura (Rhuda), 36, is a special education teacher in Byram Hills. She is the mom of a soon-to-be 2-year-old and had come back to coach at Edgemont for several years.
“My father used to come watch Laura and he would walk all the way up to the softball field,” Osborne said. “And sometimes they were really terrible and they would do some screw-up things and all of a sudden my daughter would say, ‘There goes Grandpa.’ He would just get up and leave. He wouldn’t say anything — he would just leave.
“Basketball — they made fun of Laura. She gets knocked down, she gets up again. That was Laura. She was always on the floor. Always falling. My father would sit on the end and all of a sudden he’d just go and leave. It was great.”
William, 30, majored in golf management and played at Sacred Heart and now teaches at Game On Golf Center in White Plains.
“William being so quiet, he was just very professional and there I am on the sidelines and he hits a great shot and I want to jump out of my skin and scream, ‘Yes!’” Osborne said. “I would make any noise and he would look over at me like, ‘No.’”
Osborne and her fiancée had always planned to retire when they were 62 and head to his place in Florida. Osborne kept working, but at age 66 is ready to call it a day. She’ll be selling the place in Florida and staying in Connecticut. Other than that, she has no plan for what to actually do in retirement. She said she’ll begin figuring that out in the late fall/early winter.
Osborne will have friends and family to keep her busy. But she won’t be babysitting. That she knows for sure.
“There’s things I can do,” Osborne said. “I’m not sure what I want to do. It’s one day at a time. I don’t know what I want to do and I don’t want to put that pressure on myself. I’m pretty sure this is the right thing. I’m ready. It’s weird. I don’t feel this old. I don’t feel this old at all. I’ve seen three superintendents. How many people can say that?
“I’m nervous and scared. Sometimes I’ll sit on the couch on Sunday and say, ‘Is this going to be my life? This can’t be my life.’ I’ll figure it out. They say ‘You’ll be surprised how busy you get.’”
Hamilton, a bit more collected than he was at the recent board meeting, told the Inquirer, “I can say with certainty my first year would not have gone as smoothly without her. She has got a lot of institutional knowledge. She’s got old-school secretary attributes, but she knows how to use technology, so it’s a weird mix. It’s going to be hard to replace her. That’s for sure. I will definitely miss her.”
