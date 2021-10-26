The Scarsdale Village Board will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. in village hall and on Zoom to seek community input on making the sidewalk cafes that proliferated during the pandemic a permanent feature of village life. Several restaurants put tables and chairs under the Dine the ’Dale tent on the East Parkway end of Spencer Place beginning in the spring of 2020. The tent was taken down during the winter months, and reerected in the spring of 2021. The village plans to keep the tent up through the end of November or early December, depending on the weather, and then set it up again in mid-March or April.
Extending street dining requires amendments to provisions in the village code governing sidewalks and streets in the village center. At a work session Tuesday, Oct. 19, the trustees discussed amending the village code. Currently, the code only allows sidewalk dining from April 1 through Oct. 31. “The thought was, who wants to sit outside when it’s cold,” said Deputy Mayor Justin Arest. But it turns out a lot of people did, warmed by heaters. “We want to give restaurants that option,” Arest said. The permit would still be subject to terms and conditions.
Mayor Jane Veron said the code modification would help restaurants plan ahead, which will “enable them to make much better decisions.”
The trustees are also considering continuing to allow stores to display wares for sale on sidewalks. “People appreciated it on a limited basis,” said Arest. It might be continued until the end of the next calendar year.
The trustees also discussed granting permits for music outdoors, which is a separate issue. People have enjoyed it while eating outdoors but there could be a problem if music is playing in more than one place.
Trustee Karen Brew asked if there had been any negative reactions to the outdoor dining and whether any modifications were necessary. Veron said, “Rarely have we received such universally positive reactions from residents.”
Trustee Randy Whitestone said, “It really is heartening in this dark year and a half to see energy downtown, which has increased markedly since 2019.” But he said the village would have to revisit the issue when commuter traffic returned. “It’s difficult to undo things that are permanent.”
Arest said the permit would be renewed annually at the discretion of the village engineer. “It is an extension of what we’re doing now, not an invitation to block sidewalks.”
A Scarsdale High School student said she and her friends loved hanging out in the tent. Veron said, “We didn’t anticipate how much students would enjoy it.”
