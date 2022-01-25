Like most real estate agents, Andrea West, of Edgemont, runs many open houses. She’s opening doors as well, by mentoring an Hispanic 18-year-old who hopes to follow in her footsteps.
West’s generosity toward the young man, Adrian Pascal, has been far-reaching: She’s been subsidizing his training, providing hands-on instruction at her office at Houlihan Lawrence in Scarsdale, and taking him along when she shows homes or does other work in the field. Yet for all she has given, West feels she’s benefited just as much as Pascal has, by helping the community and society itself.
West’s journey toward mentoring began in 2020, after George Floyd, who was Black, died under the knee of a white police officer. “I was spurred by the Black Lives Matter movement,” said West, who is Black herself. “I thought to myself, ‘What can I do within my capacity to help the Black community and support racial equity?’”
Seeking answers, she contacted the Greenburgh chapter of My Brother’s Keeper. The organization, founded in the Obama era, is a nonprofit that helps boys and young men of color, and all students, by eliminating the opportunity gaps they face. “I looked up the program director, Anthony Gaines, and asked him, ‘Is there anything I can do to help the young people of color in our community, and support My Brother’s Keeper’s goals and milestones?’” West shared.
The two spoke on and off for a year as West considered ways she could make a substantial contribution. “Finally, I said, ‘These are things I can do. I work in real estate and it can be a very lucrative and rewarding business.’ So we decided that I could provide the means and the tools to young people to begin a career in real estate, either for the long term or as a steppingstone to wider opportunities,” she recalled.
With her course of action determined, West waited for Gaines to find an ideal person for her to mentor. Soon, he was in touch again. “He said, ‘I have a young man that sees himself working in real estate.’ He was a hard-working student and a member of My Brother’s Keeper, and he was just about to turn 18,” West recalled. (To become a real estate salesperson in New York, a candidate must be 18 years of age or older.)
Already, Pascal’s accomplishments were outstanding: In addition to being the 2021 valedictorian of Woodlands High School in Hartsdale, he had won a full scholarship to New York University. Now it is West’s turn to further boost his achievements by starting him on his chosen career path.
The requirements to become a real estate agent are both demanding and costly. Candidates must complete a 75-hour course as well as pass both a licensing exam and an examination administered by New York State. West has volunteered to cover the cost of the course and its textbooks, plus the fees for both tests. “And finally, I offered to be a mentor,” she said. “I would be here to support him throughout the journey.”
Pascal is still in the process of completing the course, fitting those studies in around his college workload. In the meantime, West is showing him the ropes of her field.
“He’s been attending open houses with me, and helps me with my listings,” she explained. “For example, when I’m working with a seller, I will show Adrian how you input a new listing into the Multiple Listing Service, and how to write about a house.”
Pascal also gets face-to-face experience with West’s clients. “He meets them and just sees the way that a real estate agent operates their business, and the work etiquette … how to dress in a professional way, how to greet people, how to talk to people,” she said. “[It’s also about] listening skills, learning how to listen to people. That’s a big thing in real estate — you have to listen to people to understand their needs.”
Once Pascal completes his exams he will have to be sponsored by a real estate agent; West plans to find one for him. “At this moment, I’m not sure he’s going to work locally,” she shared. “He may well want to work in a city, so I’m going to have to help him find a sponsor in a city.”
After that, West said, “I will have done my job. He’s going to be with the company and they will take him under their wing.”
In fact, she added, Pascal hopes to begin his career even while he is still a college student, which will help him acquire experience at a younger age than many.
Already, there are signs that Pascal has the work ethic and charisma to succeed. “I’ve introduced him to clients, and they love him,” West says. “First of all, they’re pleased with my initiative and they think it’s great. They support what I’m doing … then they enjoy having Adrian around because he’s another helping hand. He’s around at the open houses, he’s opening doors for buyers, he’s cleaning up, he’s moving things around.”
He’s also moved West. “He’s always so polite and so grateful to be given the opportunity. I’m excited about seeing what kind of man he’s going to become,” she said. “I see great things for him and I feel very privileged to be part of his journey.”
Beyond her wishes for Pascal’s success, West has another desire: “I would like to encourage others in the community to step forward — lawyers, doctors, entertainment professionals [and people in various fields]” she says. “I want to draw awareness to My Brother’s Keeper.”
For more information, West invites people to contact her at awest@houlihanlawrence.com or 917-428-6310.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.