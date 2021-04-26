Quaker Ridge resident Irin Israel announced April 19 he would run for the Scarsdale Board of Education as an independent candidate in the election scheduled on May 18. He is the fourth candidate to enter the race, and the second independent challenger to the Scarsdale School Board Nominating Committee’s slate of candidates, which includes James Dugan and Jessica Resnick-Ault.
Current Scarsdale School Board Vice President Alison Singer announced she would run for reelection in March, after the SBNC put forth its slate of candidates but did not nominate her for a second term. Her first three-year term ends July 1. A second seat is open due to current board President Pamela Fuehrer’s term expiring in July.
For the past year, Israel has been outspoken during school board meetings, on social media, and in articles and letters in the media, advocating that “safe options be openly, fully, and swiftly examined for our children,” he wrote in an email announcing his candidacy.
Several months ago, Israel sat down at his computer with a problem he wanted to solve: could the Scarsdale School District actually fit all the elementary school students in the five buildings while maintaining 6-feet physical distancing as required during the pandemic?
Scarsdale School District administrators repeatedly had said distancing 6 feet between students meant the schools could not accommodate full–time, in-person instruction. Israel had been arguing via email to the school board and on social media that the district could invest in barriers and place students less than 6 feet apart as per New York State guidance. To prove his point, he got the floor plans and the class sizes for each of the elementary schools and spent hours calculating the variables to see what level of occupancy might be possible.
He found that, in his opinion, Heathcote, Quaker Ridge and Edgewood classrooms could be configured to accommodate students in all grade levels for in-person instruction at 6 feet apart and he created a six-minute video to show how that could happen.
“I was surprised to learn that it surely seemed that the children could fit with a little ingenuity,” said Israel.
Before the pandemic, Israel was not one to speak at school board meetings during public comment. But when schools were forced to close and a new hybrid learning model was put in place, Israel was critical of the board’s decisions and felt a need to share his point of view, especially regarding the district’s 6-foot social distancing requirement. He sent emails to the board and other parents, submitted freedom of information law (FOIL) requests and created his own analyses to show how the district could better utilize space.
“Although this past year wasn’t easy to navigate, the board needed to ask more difficult questions and provide answers,” Israel said, adding that he believes the board’s actions throughout the pandemic had eroded public trust. “I would like to work with the board to repair this relationship and to bring transparency and community input to the forefront.”
An outspoken critic of the board and the district’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Israel, 50, said this is the first time he’s run for any public position. Born in Brooklyn and raised in Staten Island, Israel has always enjoyed jobs that allowed him to be on the go and talk with people. After graduating from Binghamton University with a degree in psychology he worked as a commodities broker and hopscotched through careers in film, live event management and production. He said he thrives on learning new things and dislikes sitting at a desk.
“I like the social outlet; I like working together as a team … where you’re on the go doing something [and] making decisions on the fly,” he said. “You’re taking as much information as you can and trying to make the best decision that you can.”
Israel and his family moved to Scarsdale 12 years ago because of the school district’s reputation. He knew he wanted to move to a community with public schools and, so far, it’s been “a great experience” for his fifth grade son and middle school daughter.
But since the coronavirus pandemic hit, Israel felt the board and district weren’t being transparent in their decision-making, he said, and he started to speak out during the board’s virtual and in-person meetings.
He advocated that the district should follow Department of Health (DOH) guidance and supersede the State Education Department (SED) by using barriers to reduce physical distancing requirements. He focused intently on bringing the district’s youngest learners back into classrooms full time. In November, more than 30 elementary school parents including Israel spoke at a school board meeting, imploring the district to return K-2 students to full-time, in-person instruction, citing many of the difficulties younger students faced in remote instruction.
“I witnessed firsthand the educational, social and emotional struggles of my children in this new learning environment,” said Israel. “That, coupled with the lack of transparency that I saw from the administration and the refusal of the board to adequately answer questions from the community or put forward plans and metrics to safely increase learning hours, all that coupled together pushed me [to run].”
After the public outcry in November, the district announced it would bring back K-2 students. In March, grades 3-5 returned, and soon after that barriers were purchased and installed to enable all students to safely return to in-person instruction. Middle school and high school students returned to in-person instruction on April 12 and April 19, respectively.
Israel said if he is elected he is not looking to uphold the status quo of the board and would instead tackle what he believes are the board’s lack of transparency and attention to community input.
In November, board members passed (4-2) an amendment that limited public speakers to three minutes and capped the first public comment session to 90 minutes. The second public comment session isn’t capped, though speakers still must adhere to the three-minute rule. The amendment came after a flood of parent and student comments at school board meetings concerning the district’s hybrid model.
Israel said he disagreed with the board’s decision to limit public comment and he said the policy needs to be changed.
“Public comment is the only opportunity for the parents of our community to personally face all board members and ask them specific questions with the administration there,” he said.
At the time, board members who supported the measure said they wanted to limit public comment so the board could conduct its work during meetings and conclude at a reasonable time.
In March, Israel submitted a FOIL request for architectural information about district buildings and received a study by BBS Architects dated Jan. 8, which found that using a graphic method analysis, rather than a square footage analysis, 507 more occupants could theoretically be added to the elementary schools at 100% capacity. The presentation had been kept internal and wasn’t shared with the board, the district’s Restart Steering Committee or the public.
“This was obviously an important document because it showed what was possible and what was needed for decision-making which the Restart Committee needed to know,” said Israel. “I don’t know why that document was withheld, but that’s the epitome of nontransparency.”
When the document was released via the FOIL, board President Pam Fuehrer told the Inquirer the board had heard about the architects’ study but hadn’t received a physical copy of it. Superintendent Thomas Hagerman said the district asked BBS to analyze the schools’ spacing issues in November and that the district would not have 100% capacity in schools, as the standard planning practice was 85% occupancy for educational spaces.
If he had been on the school board at the time, Israel said he would have pushed the administration earlier on to ask the architects to study whether more students could fit at 6-foot physical distancing.
“Obviously there are things that the board is not allowed to speak about and … I understand that,” said Israel. “But there are things that the board does need to reveal, and they need to ask questions of the administration — and particularly those that are given to them by the community — to get all the information out and to press for true explicit answers. The board’s duty is one of oversight.”
Now with all Scarsdale schools open for full-time, in-person instruction, Israel said the district’s priority through the end of the school year should be to set up plans and metrics for the future and to have a fluid map with all possible scenarios for whatever changes might come over the summer.
“Often times it seems that the administration isn’t presenting a plan that they can use and that they can change,” said Israel. “At the moment, we haven’t heard anything about September and the board is only going to be meeting for another two months before they go on hiatus for July and August. So, there are a lot of plans that need to be made, and we don’t know what will happen during the summer [so] the plans need to be malleable.”
Israel said he would support holding a board meeting over the summer, as long as it followed the open meetings law.
He hasn’t decided yet if he supports the district’s $166.8 million budget. With so much uncertainty about next year, Israel said the district will need to “pivot” at points and he hopes there’s room for that in the budget.
Israel said diversity and inclusion should be one of the major priorities next year, and he supports the board’s DEI initiative. Sharing his concern that the initiative wasn’t explicit enough in its ideation, if he were on the board he said he would want to make sure the goals of the initiative were followed.
In response to those who say Israel is hypercritical of the board and the district, he said he understood that being on the board and in the administration was not easy during the pandemic, but that as things progressed and changed, the right questions weren’t being asked and there were no plans or metrics on moving forward. Though he has often been critical of the board, Israel said he was grateful that the district convened the Restart Committee and was able to get teachers and students back in school in a hybrid situation. He said he’s already seen a difference in his own kids since in-person, full-time instruction returned.
“There’s still a ways to go obviously but we feel like in a way we’re getting our children back,” said Israel.
