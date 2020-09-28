Scarsdale Improvement Corp.’s contentious proposal to build a three-story parking garage on Overhill Road has been adjourned, as the corporation reviews a flood of resident feedback and complaints.
Dozens of residents — mostly opposed to the project — tuned in to a virtual planning board meeting on July 29. They cited traffic concerns, potential zoning issues, the incongruous nature of the project with the village’s comprehensive plan and the potential for segmentation if the corporation decided to build 15 condos on 30 Popham Road in a future proposal.
In May, Scarsdale Improvement Corp. submitted an application to Scarsdale’s planning board to build a 55,000-square-foot three-story parking garage adding one floor below ground and one above the current street level lot. The new facility would provide parking to the corporation’s tenants and employees as well as customers for the adjacent retail locations on Scarsdale Avenue. The plan also included the construction of a 6,000-square-foot health club facility in the basement of 30 Popham Road.
During a public hearing on the proposed garage in July, Brad Schwartz, a lawyer representing SIC, said the corporation planned to respond to the myriad resident complaints and comments in writing. The board voted in July to hold another public hearing on the application at its meeting set for Sept. 23. But the proposal was removed from the meeting agenda at the corporation’s request on Sept. 8.
“Our client is continuing to evaluate the comments and feedback received at the last meeting,” said Schwartz, who also spoke on behalf of Rush Wilson, the owner of Scarsdale Improvement Corp.
Resident members of the Overhill Neighborhood Association (ONA) have been at the forefront of the fight against the garage, and they retained a lawyer to assess issues related to zoning for the proposed project.
Many members of the association spoke in opposition to the proposal at the public hearing in July, including former ONA president Paul Diamond, who shared a 13-slide presentation with the board, presenting multiple arguments against the garage, including the possibility that the corporation was not presenting the full scope of the project.
In October 2019, Scarsdale Improvement Corp. went before the village board of trustees during a work session to present a preliminary plan to build 15 condominiums above 30 Popham Road on the site adjacent to the proposed private parking garage. The 15 condominiums were not included in the corporation’s May proposal. Schwartz told the Inquirer in July that although SIC believed adding residential made “a tremendous amount of sense,” the priority was improving off-street parking for SIC’s tenants and customers.
At the public hearing, Schwartz denied claims that the full scope of the project wasn’t being presented and said Wilson and DJ Petta, the corporation’s operations manager, had been “crystal clear and transparent” in their motivations behind the garage.
“A lot of the comments that suggested there’s these grand schemes and hidden motives — it’s just not true,” said Schwartz. “There’s no hidden ball trick.”
Diamond said the ONA was not “anti-development” but it opposed the proposed garage because it did “not fit for a number of reasons.”
“We consider the building, as is, not compatible … with the current code. We feel it’s too high, we feel that the designated use is prohibited and therefore we would not really be very positive about a garage,” Diamond said. “However, there’s plenty of things that can be done on that lot.”
Schwartz told the Inquirer the corporation did not have an established time frame to respond to residents’ comments.
According to Village Planner Greg Cutler, when requesting adjournment, the corporation said they would keep the planning board “updated each month” regarding the project.
Asked whether SIC was considering architectural changes for the proposal, Schwartz did not comment.
“My wish would be that SIC would develop property in a way [that] made sense with the village … worked [with] the comprehensive plan and worked with the present zoning regulations,” said Diamond.
