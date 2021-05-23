Two years after the “Wing the ’Dale” mural was unveiled in Scarsdale village, Scarsdale High School (SHS) teacher Janna Johnsen has spearheaded a second community art installation, this time to create hand-painted flower planters with the help of students in her Advanced Topics in 2-D Studio Art class.
The idea for the project, titled “Paint the ’Dale,” started in February, when Amy Nadasi of the Scarsdale Arts Advisory Council approached Johnsen about having students paint structures to adorn the Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) “Dine the ’Dale” tent on Spencer Place.
The SBA, with support from the arts council, sponsored the Paint the ’Dale project and allowed Johnsen’s students to bring their creative ideas to life. “They made it happen and gave our student artists this amazing opportunity,” Johnsen said, adding that the planters were provided by Scarsdale Flower Boutique on Harwood Court.
“This was a great opportunity for the AT students to create a work of art that is installed in a public space within their own community,” Johnsen said.
The students were creatively and artistically challenged to weave their designs around the distinct structure of a planter with an eye toward how their artwork would be publicly viewed.
Johnsen also emphasized the importance of each student bringing a “unique visual voice and expressive style.” Seven of Johnsen’s AT students — Jimena Aguilar, Mia de la Fuente-Akersveen, Courtney Guastafeste, Haley Hockemeyer, Kristina Karabanova, Emily Messerle and Sarah Wong — were joined by their families, Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron, Scarsdale Business Alliance President Marcy Berman-Goldstein, and many community members to celebrate the debut of the final project in a ceremony on the evening of May 19.
Before the planters were unveiled, Messerle said, “It was really exciting to paint something for others; I was really motivated to do my best,” underscoring her gratitude for the chance to make something her friends and family could see every day. To celebrate Scarsdale’s variety of wildlife, Messerle painted birds commonly seen around Scarsdale, including cardinals and blackbirds.
“Today is a continuation … of a national campaign for residents or viewers to engage with art,” Mayor Veron said at the event. “The students coalesced around a beautiful image and together created this magnificent art.” Standing in front of the students and their covered artwork, Veron praised their artistic accomplishments before passing the mic to Nadasi.
“It feels especially rewarding to be able to come out here now after a long year of isolating and to be able to collaborate with so many people,” Nadasi said, as she introduced AT art teacher Johnsen, who highlighted the academic and creative growth of her students throughout the year and especially over the course of this nearly two-month process.
Johnsen also spoke about the power of creative activity. “I hope this project demonstrates just one of the many ways visual culture and public art enriches our experiences, spaces and lives we live every day,” she said. “These young artists are contributing to a richer visual experience of a more thriving downtown community.”
“It is delightful to see the talent and skill of our students that we most often see displayed in the classroom, brought into the public setting,” said SHS art teacher Elizabeth Colleary. “As an art teacher, the art rarely leaves the classroom — or it would go home in a backpack. So this is a very special group.”
Artist Wong, watching her friends and family admire her painted planter, said it was very “rewarding because we worked so hard on it — even staying hours after school to finish it.” She said she looks forward to returning to the village in her day-to-day life and being able to see others admire the planters she and her classmates spent so much time painting.
The planters were provided by German Chino, owner of Scarsdale Flower Boutique, who said, “The artwork is a great addition for the town and will hopefully bring more people and customers to the village.”
Following the speeches, each student ripped the wrapping paper covering their artwork, unveiling the planters to cheers from the audience. Families and friends then took photos with the artists and their planters, which depicted various themes, ranging from breakfast foods to frogs, a deck of cards to a comic strip.
The student-painted planters will remain in Scarsdale Village through the summer season.
