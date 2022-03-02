When Rye Neck and Edgemont boys basketball met in the second game of the season in December, senior Ben Landes came off the bench to deliver a game-winning shot for Edgemont. In the rematch in the Section 1 Class B quarterfinals, Landes made his mark on the game in the second half, but after trailing 22-20 at halftime Edgemont ran away with a solid 56-43 win to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2004-05.
“We’re so much improved [since early in the season] and I really think we can beat anyone in our path, that they will be going down,” Landes said. “I think this team has grown so much in our chemistry. Everything all together is just outmatched and I don’t think anyone will be beating us.”
No. 1 Bronxville might have something to say about that, though the two teams split the season series. The semifinals take place Wednesday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. at Bronxville, with the winning team heading to the Section 1 finals at Yorktown High School at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, against the No. 2 Briarcliff-No. 3 Hastings winner.
“It’s obviously cool to get this far, but I feel like winning the whole thing is where we all want to be because in reality the only thing you have to show for it at the end is the trophy,” senior captain Mike Ferrante said. “If we make it even to the championship game it’s still going to be a successful season, but I think we all want that trophy.”
The Panthers have Bronxville and Chris Kelty to contend with next, no easy task, and they know it. At the same time they believe they’ve proven themselves this season and are excited for the challenge. No. 4 Edgemont’s level of confidence is through the roof after a 16-4 regular season and playoff wins over No. 13 Woodlands and No. 5 Rye Neck.
In the regular season, Bronxville topped Edgemont 63-51, but Edgemont won 59-56 at Bronxville on Feb. 8, setting up the semifinals rubber match.
“Bronxville is the team that I want to play because they beat us the first time and they played a really good game, but the second game we beat them by three points and I think we could have played so much better,” Ferrante said. “I just want to prove to anybody that we’re better. I like the matchup.”
Coach Craig Moses is psyched for the game. “I can’t wait for the game,” he said. “I’m very excited, very confident and I think it’s going to be a great game. This is exactly where we want to find ourselves, which is on a stage against one of our rivals within our league and having Hastings on the other side of the bracket, our league showed why we’re the toughest league in Conference III. No matter the results I’m super proud of these kids and this team.”
The Panthers take great pride in bringing the basketball team to heights not seen since the seniors were toddlers in 2005.
“It’s awesome,” Landes said. “Even having those two home games were amazing with our student section coming out to support us. It was a lot of fun and a lot of fun to bring basketball back to Edgemont. We haven’t really had that much success in years past, so it’s great to have Edgemont be in this position once again.”
Moses has been overwhelmed by the outreach and support. To have former Edgemont student, teacher, coach and athletic director Jim San Marco come over and shake his hand after the Rye Neck win; 1983 graduate Bruce Lefkowitz, who gave the small schools a big name at UPenn, be there for the win over Woodlands and 2005 graduate Jared Blitz send the team a 90-seconds congratulatory/celebratory video from California helped Moses realize just how much of an impact the season is having not only on the team, but others as well.
“When you start to win you start to get a platform where you can reach people and people are watching you whether you know it or not,” Moses said. “I’ve actually spoken to [captains] Mike [Ferrante] and Samir [Mansouri] all year about this unspoken leadership quality that they tend to have whether they wanted it or not. That’s where they’ve found themselves now based on leading by example… Having support from a bunch of these historically great Edgemont teams and people has just been so cool.”
Moses dreamed of the Final Four at the Westchester County Center when he was playing at Lakeland. Unfortunately, like the teams in 2005, Edgemont won’t play at the county center which again isn’t available for the tournament — this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but the sentiment and magnitude of making it this far doesn’t take away from the level of excitement for the community and the program.
“It’s an incredible feeling and I’m lucky I get to live vicariously through the kids,” Moses said. “It’s really a testament to how hard the kids are working. I couldn’t be more proud of them because they really bought in this year to a team culture and believing in one another and it’s showing.”
Rye Neck put up a great fight in the quarterfinals as Edgemont struggled both in getting to the basket and shooting three-pointers in the first half. In the second half Ferrante led an offensive resurgence by setting up many fastbreaks with his dominant defensive rebounding, en route to 18 points and 11 rebounds.
“It definitely helped us that Mike woke up in the second half and really started to take over the game on every play, whether he was scoring on the break or finding guys in transition,” Moses said. “Everyone was driving and finishing strong around the rim. Brandon [Gibbons] had a really nice and-one drive that got us going early on in that half and the more plays we had that worked going to the basket the more confident we got and they really started to fuel themselves with their energy.”
Ferrante was named All-Section after leading Edgemont in every statistical category except for turnovers.
“It’s remarkable what he was able to do this year from that standpoint alone,” Moses said. “Mike’s started to hit the glass and rebound for this last stretch of 10 games. The second half of the year his commitment to the glass has turned us into another team because he’s also one of our best passers and our best finisher, so when he gets it off the glass and he starts the break for us we’re a very scary team in transition.”
Rye Neck’s 1-3-1 zone gave Edgemont some fits in the first half, but Moses changed things up to counter it in the second half and the team was able to thrive offensively.
“In the second half when we came out Coach put me in the middle and after a while I just went to the top,” Ferrante said. “Against an odd numbered zone we go two guys high and then off of that we were just able to go right down in a straight line. They were overplaying the corners, so it was pretty easy to get in.”
Edgemont scored 16 points in the first quarter for a 16-14 lead, including a pair of three-pointers by Samir Mansouri, who went on to score 12, but went cold in the second quarter, scoring four points to trail 22-20 at the half.
Rye Neck went up 2-0, but Mansouri grabbed the lead with his first three. A free throw tied the game at 3-3. Mansouri had a defensive rebound and then his second three-pointer on the other end for a 6-3 lead. Mansouri got a steal and Ferrante got the putback for an 8-3 lead. Ferrante then found Matt Gallousis, who scored 14, for a 10-4 lead, with Rye Neck taking its first timeout with 4:06 left in the first quarter.
Ferrante grabbed another rebound and got the ball to Gallousis for a 12-4 lead and Ferrante got a block, possession of the ball and went all the way to go up 14-6 with 2:38 left in the first.
R.J. Hutt scored the next two for Rye Neck to make it 14-10. Freshman point guard Brandon Gibbons got the and-one, but missed the free throw. Rye Neck scored twice more, including at the buzzer and Edgemont led 16-14 at the end of one.
Mansouri grabbed a defensive rebound and went all the way to open scoring a minute into the second quarter, but Rye neck answered back with a pair of free throws a minute later for an 18-16 score. Gibbons hit Mansouri for a 20-16 lead, Rye Neck pulled within one at 20-19, tied the game on another free throw and took the lead with 2:02 left to go at 22-20 with a layup.
In the second quarter Ferrante was dominating the boards, but the Panthers were just not hitting their three-pointers. The Panthers were also not faring well in fouls as with two minutes left it was 8-1 in Rye Neck’s favor.
“The fouls can definitely hurt you,” Ferrante said. “I think Samir had four fouls pretty much the whole game. I think I had four fouls at the end, but in practice we go with a bunch of different lineups and we all play so well together that I really don’t think it matters who is out on the court. Obviously our starting lineup is our strongest unit, but everyone that plays can provide different things for the team.”
While Moses voiced his displeasure at the discrepancy to the officials, he told his team at halftime that shot selection was playing into it.
“I told them the first thing we need to do is attack the gaps and play aggressively and if they do that the officials will blow the whistle,” he said. “They started playing a little more aggressively going to the basket and started to even out of those calls a little bit and that was more of a function of the way we were playing. I think by being more aggressive it opened up our confidence and ultimately we were able to win that game with only maybe two three-pointers in the entire game, which is one of our lowest outputs of the year.”
In the second half, Edgemont tied the game right away with Gallousis grabbing the defense rebound and Mansouri getting the bucket. Gibbons hit Andrew Knecht for a three-pointer to get back up 25-22 just 53 seconds into the half. Gallousis hit a free throw and after a deflection by Gibbons, Ferrante hit a layup for a 28-22 lead.
Rye Neck hit two free throws, Mansouri hit Shah for a hoop and Ferrante scored again for a 32-24 lead with 4:25 left. Another Rye Neck timeout was called as the host Panthers were gaining momentum.
Ryan Cantu hit a three with 2:48 left and Gibbons answered with a score to make it 34-27. Ferrante had a defensive rebound and went all the way for a 36-27 lead with 1:40 left in the third. Rye Neck scored, but Ferrante hit a long two before the buzzer to end the third quarter with a 38-29 lead. Mansouri picked up his fourth foul with a minute left in third and Edgemont further relied on subs Landes, Shah and Gialleonardo to help get the job done in the fourth.
“We have a very deep bench this year and I think if anyone on our team is in foul trouble our coach is comfortable putting anyone in the game and anyone can really step up,” Landes said. “We have a big roster, but that’s because everyone is a good player and everyone can contribute to the starters and make their lives easier.”
Gallousis hit two free throws to get Edgemont on the board first in the fourth and Ferrante scored for a 42-29 lead and Edgemont never looked back, despite Rye Neck trying to stay in the game with a full court press and by fouling constantly late in the fourth.
“They picked each other up,” Moses said. “Our bench provided awesome energy for us and anyone who was on the court made sure they were into it all the way. Really I think it was a total team effort to bring up the energy and be more aggressive going to the hoop and that played out well for us.”
Coming away with a more dominant victory was exactly what the Panthers needed heading into Bronxville.
“I’d rather play a team in the playoffs we’ve already played because I feel like with our team and our skill we can make the proper adjustments and make better adjustments than the other team,” Ferrante said. “At halftime and me being a senior knowing this could be my last game it was very frustrating sitting in the locker room. Then we came out, made the proper adjustments and beat them.”
